GK H-SUMMIT's Luxury Wellness Resort "MUWA NISEKO" Offers Complimentary Additional Day Surrounded by Beauty of Spring Snowscapes

- Introducing Special Offer "One Extra Day for Luxury" for Stays from March 3 (Sun.) to April 30 (Tue.) -

NISEKO, Japan, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MUWA NISEKO, a luxury wellness resort operated by GK H-SUMMIT (located in Kutchan-cho, Abuta-gun, Hokkaido), is offering a special plan, "One Extra Day for Luxury," for a limited time from March 3, 2024 (Sunday) to April 30, 2024 (Tuesday), to provide an extra day for luxury in Niseko in spring when snow flutters like flower petals.

The reservation period for this plan is until April 26 (Friday), 2024.

Image1: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107975/202403057555/_prw_PI2fl_p5TM6BwL.png

Image2: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107975/202403057555/_prw_PI1fl_5YFwIix6.jpg

MUWA NISEKO offers an unparalleled journey of superior wellness, with a total of 113 high-quality guest rooms that fuse Japanese tradition and modern essence, two dining options that offer the ultimate gastronomic experience recognized around the world, and "infinity onsen" baths with a spectacular view of the majestic Mt. Yotei. Since its opening last December, many guests from Japan and overseas have enjoyed their stays at MUWA NISEKO with the world's best powder snow. As a token of its gratitude, the resort has prepared a "One Extra Day for Luxury" plan which allows its guests to enjoy the unique snowy scenery and skiing experience of Niseko, surrounded by glorious sunshine.

This plan offers a complimentary third-night stay for guests who book a King Suite or 2-Bedroom Suite exclusively through the official website. Enjoy a relaxing and luxurious time in spring, when the weather is clear and sunny, while taking in the view of the blue sky in a snowy landscape from the window. Guests can also experience the bliss of skiing with an amazing view of the beautiful Mt. Yotei right before their eyes.

Furthermore, in order to make guests' stays even more delightful, HITO by TACUBO, an Italian all-day dining restaurant produced by Chef Daisuke Takubo, owner/chef of TACUBO, which has been featured in the Michelin Guide Tokyo with one star for six years consecutively since 2017, offers complimentary three-day breakfast and one dinner course during stay (reservation required). Enjoy the unique gastronomy experience at MUWA NISEKO, including the signature wood-fired Tokachi herb beef sirloin and a variety of dishes using seasonal local ingredients, to savor the transition to spring in Niseko from one's taste buds as well.

MUWA NISEKO is pleased to offer "One Extra Day for Luxury," a special plan that allows guests and their loved ones to enjoy the charms of Niseko in springtime snow.

Overview of "One Extra Day for Luxury"

- Reservation period: February 16 (Fri.), 2024 - April 26 (Fri.), 2024

- Period of stay: March 3 (Sun.), 2024 - April 30 (Tue.), 2024

- Room type: King Suites (Max. 2 persons), 2-Bedroom Suites (Max. 4 persons)

- Details: Book 3 nights in the eligible room type from the official website and receive a complimentary third night, 3-day breakfast, and 1 dinner course at HITO by TACUBO during stay.

*Meals are provided to two persons for King Suites and four persons for 2-Bedroom Suites. If guests would like to add more persons, please ask resort staff at the time of reservation. Any additional persons will be charged.

*The complimentary dinner course can be selected within the dates of stay, reservation required.

- Eligibility: Maximum of 2 bookings per person, regardless of length of stay.

Only applicable for reservations made through the official website.

Reservations must be made at least 6 days prior to arrival.

May not be used in conjunction with other promotions.

*For details, please refer to the official campaign website.

Official campaign website: https://www.muwaniseko.com/en/seasonaloffer

Official website: https://muwaniseko.com

About MUWA NISEKO

MUWA NISEKO is a place where guests can feel infinite harmony. It is a luxury wellness resort that immerses guests in the beauty of nature with all five senses throughout the year. Perched on the foot of Niseko's main stage Grand Hirafu, MUWA NISEKO offers ski-in ski-out access to the world-class powder snow right from the property. Activities are available year-round, from infinity onsen baths with magnificent views of Mt. Yotei, award-winning gastronomy, a relaxation spa, and rooms with outdoor baths, all promising an unparalleled and exquisite wellness experience. MUWA introduces the new standard to experience Niseko.

Official website: https://muwaniseko.com

Full release:

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202403057555-O1-lcdFqgiz.pdf (English)

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202403057555-O2-PR7yf3Pf.pdf (Traditional Chinese)

SOURCE MUWA NISEKO (GK H-SUMMIT)