GLC Recycle to develop green closed-loop battery circular economy with CNGR, Siemens

Green closed-loop circular economy will scale up low-carbon battery raw materials to protect the environment

Traceable battery raw materials is crucial for original equipment manufacturers to comply with Europe Battery Passport and US Inflation Reduction Act requirements

SINGAPORE, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GLC Recycle, a global leader in battery recycling has today announced two new partnerships to implement a green battery circular economy for traceable low-carbon battery raw materials.

The first partnership is with Siemens, a technology leader that is driving sustainability in the battery industry through automation and digitalization. Siemens will provide GLC Recycle automation, standardization, digital twin and AI-based solutions for battery recycling, to help improve the efficiency, performance and traceability of its battery recycling operations.

The second partnership is with CNGR Advanced Material Co, a leading provider of battery materials. GLC Recycle will provide CNGR with the raw materials from sustainable and ethical sources, to produce new batteries. They will also advance the green battery circular economy with Eco-Series battery cathode materials.

These two partnerships aim to develop and implement a digitalized low-carbon recycling solution which will let GLC Recycle scale up an efficient, traceable battery processing solution. This will help to ensure that battery raw materials are sourced from sustainable and ethical sources, and that they are processed and recycled in a responsible manner.

Ethical and traceable eco-friendly battery raw materials are important for Singapore and the world's sustainable future because of:

Sustainability and environmental protection: Traceable battery raw materials can help to ensure that they are sourced from sustainable and environmentally friendly sources.

Social responsibility: Traceability can also help to ensure that battery raw materials are not sourced from mines and processing facilities that engage in unethical practices.

Product quality and safety: Traceability can help to ensure that battery raw materials are of high quality and meet all relevant safety standards.

Supply chain transparency: Traceability can help to improve supply chain transparency and make it easier to identify and address potential risks, such as disruptions and fraud.

Brand reputation: Companies that use traceable battery raw materials can demonstrate their commitment to sustainability, social responsibility, and product quality.

Compliance with regulations: A growing number of regulations require companies to use traceable battery raw materials, including the European Union's Battery Regulation and the United States' Inflation Reduction Act.

Investor confidence: Investors are increasingly looking to invest in companies that are committed to sustainability and social responsibility.

Reduced costs: Traceability can help companies to reduce costs by improving supply chain efficiency and reducing waste. It can also help to avoid costly disruptions and recalls.

"Traceability of battery raw materials is essential for sustainability and social responsibility," said Yang Mingdong, CEO of GLC Recycle. "Our partnership with CNGR and Siemens will help to make traceability more accessible and affordable for companies throughout the battery supply chain."

"Siemens and GLC Recycle share a deep commitment to sustainability," said Isabel Chong, Head of Siemens Digital Industries ASEAN. "This partnership will enable us to further advance our shared vision of a circular economy for batteries. By using cutting-edge digital solutions, we will automate the battery recycling process and ensure that valuable resources are recovered, while prioritizing human safety, reducing waste, and working closer toward net zero emissions."

"Traceability is essential for building a sustainable and ethical battery supply chain," said Tao Wu, SVP of CNGR. "We are proud to partner with GLC Recycle to make traceability more accessible and affordable for our customers."

The separate partnerships between GLC Recycle and CNGR and GLC Recycle and Siemens are a significant step forward in Asia's efforts to promote traceable green battery raw materials and anchors Singapore's commitment to becoming a key battery recycling hub. The three companies are leaders in their respective fields, and their combined expertise will help to make traceability more accessible and affordable for companies throughout the battery supply chain.

About GLC Recycle

GLC Recycle is a global leader in battery recycling. The company uses artificial intelligence-based technology that recycles waste batteries and electronics to produce traceable low-carbon eco-battery raw materials. GLC Recycle is committed to sustainability and social responsibility, and collaborates with partners throughout the battery supply chain to ensure that batteries are recycled in a responsible manner. Further information is available on the Internet at www.glcrecycle.com .

About CNGR

Established in September 2014, CNGR Advanced Materials Co, Ltd. is a professional comprehensive service provider of advanced energy materials.

We maintain strategic cooperation with dozens of famous enterprises globally. Our core products, including high voltage tricobalt tetraoxide, high-nickel NCM and NCA, are supplied to the world's top 500 enterprises located in China, Europe, America, Japan, and Korea, and widely used in 3C digital products, power, and energy storage. In the past few years, our shipments of ternary precursors and tricobalt tetraoxide have ranked first in the world.

About Siemens

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare. From more resource-efficient factories, resilient supply chains, and smarter buildings and grids, to cleaner and more comfortable transportation as well as advanced healthcare, the company creates technology with purpose adding real value for customers. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers its customers to transform their industries and markets, helping them to transform the everyday for billions of people. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a globally leading medical technology provider shaping the future of healthcare. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power.

In fiscal 2022, which ended on September 30, 2022, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €72.0 billion and net income of €4.4 billion. As of September 30, 2022, the company employed around 311,000 people worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.

