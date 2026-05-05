GLG Advances New Era of Expert Research with Reimagined Client Experience

A new suite of AI-powered tools enables clients to leverage the full value of human expertise at scale, powered by GLG's unparalleled proprietary data

NEW YORK, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GLG, the world's leading platform for trusted human expertise, today announced a reimagined myGLG, the company's client platform. The relaunch of myGLG introduces a suite of innovative tools answering clients' needs to gain speed and scale without sacrificing the nuance and depth of trusted insights that deliver a strategic edge.

"We're building a future where research is both human-led and AI-augmented," said GLG Chief Product Officer John Londono. "The sophisticated tooling in myGLG supports our clients' workflows across the entire expert research lifecycle in one secure environment – removing the friction between a complex problem and a confident, strategic decision."

As the pioneer of the expert network industry, GLG is leveraging decades of methodology and proprietary data to power its AI capabilities. Moving beyond simple automation, the new myGLG imbues agentic AI into its tooling to help clients transition from a high-level question to structured research angles that generate precise expert recommendations within minutes.

The enhanced platform accelerates the entire research workflow with a range of capabilities to help clients rapidly make confident decisions, including:

Strategic Research Agent: Client questions and responses are transformed into research angles, expert recommendations, and relevant Surveys, Events, and Expert Content Library materials. Every input routes directly to GLG's white-glove service teams, enabling custom recruiting and deeper partnership.

Client questions and responses are transformed into research angles, expert recommendations, and relevant Surveys, Events, and Expert Content Library materials. Every input routes directly to GLG's white-glove service teams, enabling custom recruiting and deeper partnership. Flexible Insight Gathering: Users can gather nuanced insights through direct 1:1 calls or an AI moderator, which can probe deeper into responses in real-time conversations, or gather quantitative survey data across populations – enabling global, multi-lingual insight extraction at scale.

Users can gather nuanced insights through direct 1:1 calls or an AI moderator, which can probe deeper into responses in real-time conversations, or gather quantitative survey data across populations – enabling global, multi-lingual insight extraction at scale. Precision Synthesis Tooling: A purpose-built engine generates summaries and collates themes across calls, GLG expert content, and uploaded client and third-party materials, including video and audio. Users can immediately trace every insight directly to a timestamp or quote.

The new myGLG is built on the foundation of the company's industry-leading compliance framework. The platform features configurable data governance to ensure that client confidentiality and protocol adherence are met across every tool.

"Our clients know that gaining an edge requires trusted human expertise, judgment, and knowledge," said GLG CEO Gemma Postlethwaite. "Our myGLG platform empowers clients to deepen the value of every expert engagement and meaningfully accelerate their time to key insight. With this reimagined research experience, alongside the specialized service of our global teams and advancements in our leading compliance infrastructure, we are reinventing the industry we invented."

The AI-powered myGLG experience is available now to GLG clients worldwide, with additional tools and enhancements rolling out over the coming weeks. Learn more here.

About GLG

GLG is the world's leading platform for trusted human expertise, connecting decision makers to the precise intelligence they need to gain a strategic edge. Leveraging decades of experience and proprietary data, GLG's global teams recruit and engage hard-to-access experts across every industry – delivering fresh, authoritative insights, events, advisors, and board placements to the world's most recognized and influential companies. Visit GLG.com.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE GLG