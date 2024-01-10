GLN International, a growing role in ASEAN digital connectivity

- GLN International, has been invited to participate in the 11th ASEAN Connectivity Forum held in Seoul on 9th January, with the CEO delivering a keynote speech.

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 9th, the 11th ASEAN Connectivity Forum was held in Seoul, featuring the grand theme of "ASEAN Digital Connectivity." GLN International has been invited to participate in the forum with the CEO's keynote speech.

This forum is structured with an opening ceremony, a keynote speech, a specialized session with experts on the South Korea-ASEAN relationship, presentations on ASEAN country-specific collaborative projects, and online business meetings.

At the forum, a series of speeches and discussions took place, involving attendees such as government representatives from various countries and delegates from international organizations. Collectively, they delved into conversations regarding the significance of cross-border digital economy, data connectivity, and AI technology in steering the development of digital connections among Asian nations. The discussions underscored the challenges and opportunities associated with ASEAN digital connectivity. Participants explored strategies to cultivate a resilient digital ecosystem and establish economic linkages among Asian nations.

In the keynote speech session, the CEO of GLN, Kim Kyung-ho, presented a presentation focused on introducing GLN International as a dynamic global mobile payment hub that seamlessly connects financial institutions, retailers, and e-wallets worldwide through a unified network. Noteworthy features highlighted included GLN International's capability to facilitate online and offline payment transactions, ATM cash withdrawals, and remittance services. Kim also delved into the company's performance highlights and its ambitious goals.

The ASEAN Connectivity Forum, in its eleventh year, aims to enhance ASEAN-Korea cooperation in advancing digital connectivity efforts. It successfully brought together key industry players, government officials, and experts to deliberate on the future of digital connectivity. GLN International's participation underscores the collective commitment to advancing technological solutions for a connected and prosperous future in the ASEAN region.

Kim stated, "As a leading global payment network provider in South Korea, we are honored to be invited as a guest to participate in this forum. In the era of 'ASEAN connectivity,', we look forward to collaborating on the creation of digital links and economic prosperity in Asia, collectively contributing to the new developments in cross-border digital economies."

SOURCE GLN International