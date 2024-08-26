GLN International Expands Global QR Payment Services with Kbank

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GLN International (Kyungho Kim, CEO), a global payment network provider company, announced that global QR payment service provided by GLN available to Kbank users.

GLN, a subsidiary of Hana Bank established in July 2021, provides overseas simple payment services such as QR payment and QR ATM withdrawal in major global regions. Currently, GLN QR payment services can be easily used without the exchange process in various apps such as Hana Bank's Hana One Q, Hana Money, Toss, KB Star Banking, and iM Bank.



The collaboration between GLN and Kbank will start with Korea outbound QR payment service. Through the GLN system Kbank's 12 million users will be able to utilize cashless, cardless, and hassle-free real-time QR payment services more than 9 overseas countries and regions, as Thailand, Laos, Taiwan region, Japan, Mongolia, Cambodia, Singapore, Guam, and Saipan through the GLN's network.

Kim Kyung-ho, CEO of GLN International, said, "We are excited to take a step further toward GLN's goal of providing a convenient and smooth digital overseas payment experience to MZ customers preparing for overseas travel through cooperation with Kbank."

SOURCE GLN International