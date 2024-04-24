GLN International successfully debuts at Money 20/20 Asia

SEOUL, South Korea, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GLN International CEO, Kyung-ho Kim, joined as a speaker at Money20/20 Asia, the world's leading fintech event. Money 20/20 Asia takes place in Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC), Bangkok, Thailand. By pitching GLN's successful business case and engaging in insightful discussions about transforming cross-border finance in Asia, Kim demonstrated exemplary leadership and foresight.

In addition to sharing GLN's stories, Kim also engaged in extensive discussions on the challenges faced by the fintech sector, such as the need to establish a standardized framework that can increase regulatory clarity and facilitate international cooperation.

GLN International also set up a booth and showcased the company's cross-border payment network and solutions at this Money20/20, featuring cross-border QR payment, cash withdrawal (ATM), remittance (including international student tuition payment services). The global uptake and strong performance of the cross-border payment system, along with its top-notch data security, have caught the eye of financial institutions and e-wallets globally.

"I am honored to join Money20/20 Asia as both a speaker and with our team, where innovation and financial inclusivity intersect. We look forward to collaborating with more partners in the future, exploring together the dynamic intersection of innovation and inclusivity in cross-border payments." said Kyung-ho Kim, the CEO of GLN International.

About GLN International

GLN International, a subsidiary of KEB Hana Bank, is the fastest-growing global payment network in Korea. GLN offers global payment network for cross-border financial transactions such as mobile payments, mobile ATM cash withdrawal and mobile remittance, targeting digital wallets of member banks and digital payment service providers participating in the GLN network. GLN services are currently available in 16 regions including South Korea, Cambodia, Mainland China, Guam, Hawaii, Hong Kong, Japan, Laos, Mongolia, Nepal, the Philippines, Saipan, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam, providing fintech and financial services for Korea → abroad (Korea Outbound), abroad → Korea (Korea Inbound), and abroad → abroad (Cross-Border) transactions.

