Global AI and Semiconductor Leaders Converge at AISC 2025: Aitomatic Reveals Advances in Semiconductor Foundation Model SemiKong

HANOI, Vietnam, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Industrial AI Federation, Aitomatic, and the National Innovation Center of Vietnam announced today the AI-Semiconductor Conference (AISC) 2025. The conference will bring together over 1,000 global industry leaders from Google DeepMind, Stanford, Intel, TSMC, and Samsung to explore AI technologies transforming the $500B semiconductor and chip design industry. Taking place March 12-14, 2025, AISC will feature the world premiere of SemiKong, the breakthrough semiconductor foundation model that has demonstrated significant yield improvements in advanced chip manufacturing.

Following the success of the International Industrial-AI Conference (IIAC) at Stanford, AISC 2025 features an unprecedented assembly of global technology pioneers:

Eric Schmidt , former CEO of Google, discussing strategic economic development in the age of AI, exploring opportunities and considerations for global technological advancement

Christopher Nguyen, pioneer in Domain-Expert AI Agents (DXAs) and global leader in industrial AI, presenting transformative applications in semiconductor manufacturing

Quoc Le of Google DeepMind, presenting advances at the forefront of AI in Planning and Reasoning autonomy

Azalia Mirhoseini of Stanford, sharing breakthroughs in end-to-end AI-driven chip design from idea to manufacturing

Richard Socher of YOU.COM, exploring fundamental advances in AI for Science

VP Bank, one of Vietnam's top-three innovative banks, showcasing strategic application of AI across banking operations and customer services

Michael Kokalari of Stanford, presenting insights into Southeast Asia's economic outlook for the next decade

, presenting insights into economic outlook for the next decade Industry leaders from Intel, IBM Research, and Honeywell, discussing practical implementations of AI in manufacturing

"AISC 2025 marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of AI and semiconductor technologies," said Dr. Christopher Nguyen, General Co-Chair of AISC. "We're bringing together the world's foremost innovators to showcase real breakthroughs at the intersection of AI and semiconductors."

A major highlight will be the world premiere of SemiKong, developed through collaboration between Aitomatic, Tokyo Electron, and FPT Software. This foundation model represents a significant leap forward in semiconductor manufacturing and design, with early deployments demonstrating unprecedented yield improvements.

The conference features specialized tracks:

AI for Semiconductor Manufacturing, featuring the industry-defining SemiKong foundation model

End-to-End AI-Driven Chip Design and Manufacturing

Domain-Expert AI Agents (DXAs) and Industrial Applications

Technical Deep Dives and Policy Strategy

Strategic partnerships with IBM, Meta, VP Bank, Panasonic, Fulbright University Vietnam, and Marvell enable unique technology demonstrations. A special reception will mark Vietnamese technology companies and research institutions joining the AI Alliance (thealliance.ai), alongside existing members including IBM, Meta, Aitomatic, Intel, and AMD.

