Global AI Leader Mark Adams to Keynote Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Brisbane

As AI moves from experimentation to cultural, economic, and organisational force, CIOs are being challenged to understand not just the technology, but its real-world impact on power, creativity, and decision-making. At Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Brisbane, March 17 – 18, 2026, global AI leader and advisor Mark Adams will deliver a keynote designed to help IT leaders cut through hype and translate AI disruption into strategic advantage.

SYDNEY, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial intelligence is reshaping industries far beyond the technology sector, influencing culture, politics, media, and leadership at unprecedented speed. At Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Brisbane, taking place March 17 – 18, 2026, at W Brisbane, Info-Tech Research Group will welcome global AI leader and advisor Mark Adams as a featured keynote speaker for the event's second annual APAC edition.

Widely known as "Hollywood's AI Insider," Adams brings a rare perspective shaped by decades of operating at the intersection of Silicon Valley, global media, and the Fortune 500. He has advised more than 150 global icons and institutions, guiding leaders across entertainment, business, and government to understand and harness AI during moments of high-stakes transformation. Drawing on firsthand experience behind some of the most defining cultural and commercial moments of the modern era, Adams' keynote will explore how AI is already reshaping power, creativity, and organisational relevance, and what that means for today's CIOs.

"CIOs today are facing a very different kind of AI-driven disruption, one that now shapes culture, influence, and decision-making," says George Khreish, Managing Partner at Info-Tech Research Group, APAC. "We're excited to have Mark Adams at Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Brisbane because he offers a perspective few technology leaders ever get access to. He's worked in environments where AI decisions already carry real influence, from global brands to cultural institutions, making his insights highly relevant for today's IT leaders."

A serial entrepreneur, Adams is a co-founder of VICE, which he helped scale from a counterculture publication into a multi-billion-dollar global media organisation spanning television, film, digital platforms, and creative services. He currently advises and serves on the boards of globally recognised brands, including Gymshark, Headspace, and Ocean Bottle, and continues to work with executive teams on AI-driven transformation through his "Match Point" methodology, a framework that simplifies complexity and accelerates impact.

Now in its second year in the APAC region, Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Brisbane will bring together IT leaders from across Australia, New Zealand, and the broader Asia-Pacific to engage with Info-Tech's latest research, practical frameworks, and peer insights. Hosted at W Brisbane, the event delivers a hands-on strategy conference that translates theory into execution across AI, leadership, data, and core IT capabilities.

