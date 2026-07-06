Global Call for Entries: 2026 Golden Osmanthus Design Award Now Open

NANNING, China, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 Golden Osmanthus Industrial Design Award (GODA) was officially launched in Nanning, China, on July 2, 2026 (Beijing Time). Hosted by the Golden Osmanthus Industrial Design Award Organizing Committee and organized by Harbin Design Center and Guangxi Future Intelligent Industrial Design Center, the award is presented through a competitive design competition, with winners selected from global entries.

GODA is strategically aligned with the development needs of Guangxi's ten major modern pillar manufacturing industries and the unique application scenarios of the ASEAN region. By fully leveraging industrial design as the starting point of the innovation chain and the source of the value chain, the award aims to build a globally oriented platform for industrial design innovation. The competition features three categories: the Guangxi Products Renewal Track, the ASEAN Application Track, and the Public Creative Track. A diverse range of prizes will be awarded, including the Grand Awards, Gold Awards, Excellence Awards, ASEAN Application Awards, and Public Creative Awards, with a total prize pool of RMB 3 million.

The call for entries is now open and will run through the end of July 2026. We cordially invite manufacturing enterprises, design agencies, professional designers, university faculty and students, as well as innovative individuals and teams from around the world to participate. For submissions and further details, please visit the official GODA website: http://www.godaaward.com.

SOURCE GODA