Global Collaboration and Innovation to Take Centre Stage at CleanEnviro Summit Singapore and Singapore International Water Week 2024
18 Jun, 2024, 19:09 CST
Over 20,000 global participants converging to foster meaningful collaboration and exchange of knowledge, to tackle global water and environmental challenges
SINGAPORE, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The upcoming Singapore International Water Week (SIWW), 18 – 22 June and CleanEnviro Summit Singapore (CESG), 19 – 21 June are set to draw over 20,000 attendees and speakers from around the world. Taking place at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre, the events will bring together thought leaders, experts and practitioners from governments, academia, industry and international organisations to share best practices, co-create innovative urban water and environment solutions, and generate new business opportunities.
In support of global calls to take ownership and urgent action to deal with climate impacts more decisively and collaboratively, both events offer a synergistic and valuable platform for global stakeholders to exchange ideas, explore innovations and foster collaborations to tackle these challenges.
Ms Grace Fu, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations, will deliver the opening address at the Joint Opening of CESG 2024 and SIWW2024 on 19 June. In her remarks, Minister Fu will reiterate the urgent need for global climate action, in light of extreme weather patterns, and rising sea levels, and share Singapore's efforts in building a greener, more climate-resilient and sustainable future amidst resource scarcity across the globe. As part of efforts to explore new technologies for waste management in Singapore, Minister Fu will announce a Request for Information for alternative disposal technologies. Aimed at catalysing innovations in policy and technology to support the water sector globally, Minister Fu will announce the launch of the Singapore Water Centre, formed in partnership between Singapore and the World Bank Group.
As part of the Joint Opening, there will be a Ministerial Plenary comprising high-level panelists from the World Bank Group, Brunei Darussalam, Malaysia, the Philippines and the People's Republic of China, who will share insights on the implementation of decarbonisation and sustainability policies in their countries post-COP28. (Refer to Annex A for Joint Opening & Ministerial Plenary programme)
CleanEnviro Summit Singapore (CESG)
The sixth biennial CESG, organised by Singapore's National Environment Agency (NEA), in conjunction with SIWW provides a launchpad for pioneering technologies and forging robust partnerships that tackle our most pressing environmental challenges.
On 19 June, Dr Amy Khor, Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment, will announce a new tranche of Productivity Solutions Grant for the environmental services industry and officiate the opening of the Enviro Tech Innovation Hub at the CESG LaunchPad. Additionally, Dr Khor will present Workforce Transformation Awards and NEA-Industry Scholarship Awards at the CESG Industry Night on 20 June. Minister Fu will also grace the graduation ceremony for the Youth for Environmental Sustainability (YES) Leaders Programme on 21 June. (Refer to Annex B for details on CESG)
Singapore International Water Week (SIWW)
Key themes that will be presented at SIWW2024 include water sustainability, net zero and decarbonisation, resource circularity and digitalisation. A new pillar on climate adaptation, specifically focused on coastal protection and flood resilience will be introduced at SIWW2024. SIWW2024 will also feature an Industrial Water Solutions Forum, a technology and innovation platform targeted at industrial water users.
Positioned as a global show with a strong relevance to Asia, SIWW2024 will receive business delegations from Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, India, among others who will source for solutions in the Water Expo. In cooperation with IFAT and organised by Messe Munich, the SIWW2024 Water Expo will present over 400 exhibitors across three days.
(Refer to Annex C for SIWW2024 content line-up and list of Water Expo exhibitors)
The Water Expo will showcase global and cutting-edge equipment, technology and solutions from over 30 countries and regions. Key highlights at this year's Water Expo also include three thematic zones – a new "Coastal Protection and Flood Resilience" zone, a "Start-Up" zone, and the "Smart Tech & Digitalisation" zone.
New coastal protection research projects and applied research grant calls
Minister Grace Fu will also be speaking at the Coastal and Flood Resilience Leaders Summit on 20 June. The Summit will bring together industry and city leaders to discuss case studies and applied solutions in building climate-resilient cities. In her speech, Minister Fu will announce that the Coastal Protection and Flood Resilience Institute (CFI) Singapore will be commencing eight new projects under the Coastal Protection and Flood Management Research Programme (CFRP). She will also announce a new applied research grant call under the CFRP.
Largest ever gathering of utility and city leaders at SIWW2024
SIWW2024 will host the largest ever gathering of CEOs and senior representatives from water agencies, utilities, and cities. Close to 100 global water utilities and water agencies, including more than 50 CEOs, will be attending the Utilities CEO Roundtable, and participating in high-level discussions and plenaries on key and emerging topics such as water circularity and net zero. Collectively, these utilities cover major urban centres around the world including California, Tokyo, Dhaka, Sao Paolo, Chennai, Johannesburg, Sydney, Manila and Shenzhen.
More than 30 cities and regulators will be participating in the inaugural Coastal and Flood Resilience Cities Roundtable, including Copenhagen, Rotterdam, Hong Kong and New York City.
Annex A
Joint Opening & Ministerial Plenary programme
- 9:00am: Joint Opening of CESG 2024 and SIWW2024
- Opening address by Guest-of-Honour, Ms Grace Fu, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations
- 9:30am: Opening address by Moderator, Professor Benjamin Cashore, Director, Institute for Environment and Sustainability, Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, National University of Singapore
- 9:35am: Joint Opening Ministerial Plenary
- Panel members:
- Ms Grace Fu, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations, Singapore
- Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Muhammad Juanda Bin Haji Abdul Rashid, Minister of Development, Brunei Darussalam
- YB Tuan Haji Akmal Nasrullah bin Mohd Nasir, Deputy Minister, Ministry of Energy Transition & Water Transformation (PETRA), Malaysia
- Ms Guo Fang, Vice Minister, Ministry of Ecology & Environment, China
- Ms Anna Bjerde, Managing Director of Operations, World Bank
- Ms Annaliza R. Teh, Undersecretary, Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Philippines
- Professor Benjamin Cashore, Director, Institute for Environment and Sustainability, Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, NUS (Moderator)
- With a pre-recorded video message by Mr Shintaro Ito, Minister of the Environment, Japan
- Panel members:
- 11:00am: End of Joint Opening Ministerial Plenary
Annex B
CESG – Enabling a sustainable and clean environment
1 Themed 'Action for a Sustainable and Clean Environment', the sixth biennial CleanEnviro Summit Singapore (CESG), organised by Singapore's National Environment Agency (NEA), will be held from 19 to 21 June 2024, in conjunction with the Singapore International Water Week (SIWW) 2024. The summit is a global platform for thought leaders, industry captains and policy makers to convene, connect as well as to consider solutions for enabling a sustainable and clean environment. Through high-level plenaries, conferences, and an exhibition of cutting-edge environmental solutions, CESG 2024 has three key focus areas:
- Climate Action: clean energy, climate defence, decarbonisation, and pollution management
- Resource Circularity: management of waste as resource and circular economy solution management
- Public Hygiene: cleaning and pest management
2 The Launchpad and the Experiential Zone will exhibit the latest innovations in environmental technology and solutions from across the ecosystem – ranging from commercialised solutions by businesses in Asia, Europe, the United States and beyond, to up-and-coming innovation projects by start-ups and research teams. These include cutting-edge future and frontier technologies such as autonomous cleaning and inspection robots, smart sensors, resource circularity and energy efficiency solutions.
3 The NEA Innovation Pavilion in the expo area showcases Research & Development (R&D) projects and innovations undertaken or supported by NEA to both international and local visitors. It will serve as a prime platform for budding start-ups and research teams to engage with a diverse audience comprising capitalists, businesses, experts in the field and regulatory authorities. Here, they will have the chance to highlight their groundbreaking environmental R&D projects and innovations; fostering invaluable networking opportunities and potential partnerships that can be further conceptualised and brought to life more quickly.
4 At the same time, delegates will be able to discover new ideas and concepts and explore various prototypes and products that have yet to be commercialised. There will also be opportunities to directly connect with researchers who hold answers and perspectives to key environmental challenges.
CESG 2024 Programme Pillar
|
Event
|
Date & Time
|
About the event
|
19 Jun (Wed)
2:30pm – 5:00pm
|
The Sustainability Summit will examine policies, innovations and international collaborations from a strategic standpoint, to address low carbon transition and the environmental needs and challenges of growing cities.
2024's theme is "Towards a Net Zero City". The plenaries will focus on accelerating climate action and decarbonisation leading up to COP29, resource resilience and other sustainability topics of interest in the Asia-Pacific region.
|
20 & 21 Jun (Thu & Fri)
9:00am – 5:00pm
|
The Sustainability and Clean Environment Convention offers a platform for industry professionals, academics, and technical experts to discuss both current and emerging environmental challenges, focusing on the pillars of Climate Action, Resource Circularity, and Public Hygiene. It serves as a forum for exchanging ideas, sharing technological innovations, and showcasing best practices related to the low carbon transition.
|
19 Jun – 21 Jun (Wed – Fri)
9:00am – 5:00pm
|
Explore an array of programmes taking place within the Environment Expo, offering knowledge, innovation, and inspiration. Each component is tailored to provide a deep dive into the latest industry trends, fostering networks, collaboration, and learning to empower all attendees.
Visit the website CleanEnviro Summit Singapore for latest updates on the speakers and programme line-up.
Other Programme Highlights include the official opening of the Enviro Tech Innovation Hub, CESG Industry Night, Youth for Environmental Sustainability Leaders Programme Graduation Ceremony and Youth Environment Leaders Immersion Programme. Details as follows:
|
19 Jun 2024 – Official opening of the Enviro Tech Innovation Hub (ETIH)
|
Time: 10.45am
Location: Sands Expo & Convention Centre – Level 1, LaunchPad at CESG Environment Expo
Singapore's first Enviro Tech Innovation Hub ("ETIH@TP") will launch its opening at CESG on 19 June.
ETIH@TP is an industry-led collaboration between Temasek Polytechnic (TP), Environmental Management Association of Singapore, in collaboration with a consortium of technology partners including LS 2, Republic Power, Cleantools, Karcher, Fonda Global and Nilfisk, with the support of NEA.
The facility serves as an open platform for developing capabilities, co-creating, and test-bedding innovative solutions, as well as developing Outcome-based Contracting (OBC) training programs aimed at raising awareness among service buyers in the cleaning industry.
Guest-of-Honour: Dr Amy Khor, Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment, Republic of Singapore
|
20 Jun 2024 – Industry Night
Time: 6.00pm – 6.45pm
Location: LaunchPad, Level 1 of the Expo floor
A networking event for sponsors, exhibitors, conference delegates and invited trade visitors will be held at the. During the networking event, tokens of appreciation will be presented to CESG sponsors, and two award presentations will be taking place. Details as follows:
6.00PM Opening Remarks by Guest-of-Honour Dr Amy Khor, Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment
6.05PM Presentation of Tokens of Appreciation to CESG Sponsors and Strategic Partners
6.15PM NEA-Industry Scholarship Award Presentation
6.30PM Workforce Singapore (WSG) Workforce Transformation Award Ceremony
|
21 Jun 2024 – Youth for Environmental Sustainability (YES) Leaders Programme Graduation Ceremony
|
Time: 9.00am – 11.45am
26 youth leaders from NEA's Youth for Environmental Sustainability (YES) Leaders Programme will be graduating from the programme, after successfully completing their training to develop their project implementation skills and environmental knowledge.
Guest-of-Honour: Ms Grace Fu, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment
Programme Highlights:
The next cohort of participants will also be welcomed to the YES Leaders programme. Four accomplished individuals, who are past recipients of NEA's EcoFriend Awards, will be appointed as YES Advisors to mentor them on their journey.
|
21 Jun 2024 – Youth Environment Leaders Immersion Programme (YIP)
|
Time: 11.30am – 4.45pm
The Youth Environment Leaders Immersion Programme consists of the following segments:
CESG 2024 Exhibitor Profiles
|
DIAMOND SPONSORS
DOWA ECO-SYSTEM
Keppel Seghers, China Harbour And ST Engineering Consortium
SembWaste
|
PLATINUM SPONSORS
Chye Thiam Maintenance
JFE Engineering Corporation
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Environmental & Chemical Engeering
Se-cure Waste Management
|
SILVER SPONSORS
Globotix
IFSC
Weston Robot
Waste Management and Recycling Association of Singapore
|
EXHIBITORS
5ix
800 Super Waste Management
Agro Technic
Alpha Grace Enviro-Tech
Anaergia Singapore
Asuene APAC
Bentz Jaz Singapore
Biomax Green
Bio-X Global
Botol
CBE Eco-Solutions
CCIC Singapore
Circular Unite
Cleanheight Robotics
Colex Environmental
Cre8tec
CTM Waste Resources
Dynamic Sanito SEA
Enerprof
Fonda Global Engineering
Gainmax Construction & Engineering
Green Li-ion
Hivebotics
Institute of Technical Education
|
Ji Fong Technology
Joe Green
JTC
Karcher Singapore
KL Enviro
Klenco (Singapore)
Korea Environmental Industry & Technology Institute
Lam Tak
Lionsbot International
Magorium
Matext Holdings
Metal B
Meteroric Scrap-Tech Vision
Ministry of Clean
Miraclean
Mishima
MSM Mishima (S) Vending Supply & Service
Myrmidon Laboratories
N&E Innovations
Nanomatics
National Environment Agency
|
Nilfisk
NRGsense Technologies (NTU)
Plantec Asia Pacific
Primech A&P
PROCEMS Asia Pacific
RE Sustainability Cleantech
Remex Minerals Singapore
Siloso Beach Resort
Soarability
Softbank Robotics Singapore
SquareDog Robotics
Temasek Polytechnic
The Clean Shop
Theta Instruments
TUV SUD PSB
Unabiz
Weride (Singapore)
ZeroWaste Asia
CESG Expo Highlights
Experiential Zone
The Experiential Zone is built with elements inspired by outdoor and indoor settings, offering participants multi-sensory experiences. Attendees can expect first-hand experience with the innovative solutions such as toilet cleaning and outdoor pavement sweeping robots demonstrated at the Experiential Zone. Through such interactive experience, attendees can visualise how such solutions may be deployed in live environment, beyond conceptual thinking and theories.
Participating Companies
- Agro Technic Pte Ltd
- Bentz Jaz Singapore Pte Ltd
- Chye Thiam Maintenance Pte Ltd
- Cleanheight Robotics Pte Ltd
- Cleantools (S) Pte Ltd
- Fonda Global Engineering Pte Ltd
- Globotix Pte Ltd
- Hivebotics Pte Ltd
- IFSC Pte Ltd
- Karcher Singapore Pte Ltd
- Lionsbot International Pte Ltd
- LS 2 Holdings Limited
- Myrmidon Laboratories Pte Ltd
- Republic Power Pte Ltd
- Weride (Singapore) Pte Ltd
- Weston Robot Pte Ltd
LaunchPad
The LaunchPad is a dynamic hub for visionaries and disruptors to showcase their groundbreaking ideas and concepts in environmental sustainability. It features a dedicated pitching stage and booths from startups and Institutes of Higher Learning. The LaunchPad Stage, located within the LaunchPad area, offers a 140-person open seating space for pitching sessions on technology innovations, focusing on Climate Action, Resource Circularity, and Public Hygiene. There will be over 40 innovators at the LaunchPad who will showcase their innovations.
Enterprise Singapore and the Urban Solutions & Sustainability Innovation & Enterprise Office will be hosting their own events on 20 June in the Expo Hall. These events will showcase Singapore's innovative solutions, foster knowledge about our local waste treatment capabilities, catalyse partnership opportunities for a circular economy, and highlight the relevance of triple-helix partnerships in our ecosystem through the discussion of successful use cases.
NEA Innovation Pavilion (G20)
At the NEA Innovation Pavilion, participants can find out more about the latest environmental R&D and innovations undertaken or supported by NEA, explore new ideas and concepts, and check out the prototypes and the products. Some projects that will be exhibited at the NEA Innovation Pavilion include the following.
- Air Quality Observations of Atmospheric Aerosols and Gaseous Pollutants using Geostationary Satellite Instrument
- Automated Inspection and Detection of Irregularities in Niches
- Keeping Singapore's Waterways Clean - Autonomous Waterway Cleaning Robot
- National Climate Change Study for Singapore (V3)
- Project Wolbachia-Singapore
- Rapid On-Site Contamination Detection and Monitoring
- SCARCE 2.0 - Printed Circuit Boards (PCB) Sorting and Recovery
- Southeast Asia's First Semi-Automated Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Recycling Line and Novel Applications of Shockwave Technologies
- Wastewater Surveillance
Annex C
SIWW2024 content line-up
List of SIWW2024 Water Expo exhibitors
|
1
|
ACCIONA
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
2
|
ACE Water Pte. Ltd.
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
3
|
ACO Water Management Pte Ltd
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
4
|
Aganova
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
5
|
Aik Chin Hin Machinery Co
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
6
|
Aik Hock Industrial Pte Ltd
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
7
|
Aquatabs
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
8
|
Ardeo Solutions Pte Ltd
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
9
|
Arsan Kauçuk
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
10
|
Aryan Pumps and Enviro Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
11
|
Asian Development Bank
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
12
|
Astech Valve Co., Ltd
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
13
|
Aquatek Ltd.
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
14
|
AVK Singapore Pte Limited
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
15
|
Bernard Controls Singapore Pte Ltd
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
16
|
Biocera Co., Ltd.
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
17
|
BioGill Operations Pty Ltd
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
18
|
Bright Sheland International Co. Ltd.
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
19
|
BW Water Pte Ltd
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
20
|
Cambi
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
21
|
Catalan Water Partnership
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
22
|
Chemey Mechatronics LLP
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
23
|
Chuan Yi Electric Machinery Works Co., Ltd
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
24
|
CPG Consultants Pte. Ltd.
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
25
|
CST Industries
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
26
|
Danfoss
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
27
|
Delta Marine Consultants Singapore
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
28
|
Diamatix Resources & Engineering Sdn Bhd
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
29
|
Diamidex
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
30
|
Dynamita SARL
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
31
|
E&BE Inc.
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
32
|
Ecolab
|
Sponsor
|
33
|
Ed. Zublin AG, Singapore Branch
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
34
|
EFAS Technologies, Inc.
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
35
|
EHS International Trading Company Limited
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
36
|
Endress+Hauser (S.E.A.) Pte Ltd
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
37
|
Energy Recovery, Inc.
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
38
|
Enviroclean Technology Pte Ltd
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
39
|
EPP Composites Pvt. Ltd.
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
40
|
Estruagua Water Technology
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
41
|
Fenri Co., Ltd
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
42
|
Fluytec, S.A.
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
43
|
George Fischer Pte Ltd
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
44
|
Global Jupiter Pte. Ltd
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
45
|
Hach Water Quality (Singapore) Pte Ltd.
|
Sponsor
|
46
|
Haitima Corporation
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
47
|
Harbin ROPV Industrial Co., Ltd
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
48
|
Haycarb PLC
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
49
|
HCS Scientific & Chemical Pte Ltd
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
50
|
Hectron
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
51
|
Hontrel Technologies Pte Limited
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
52
|
Howden, a Chart Industries Company
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
53
|
Huawei International Pte. Ltd
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
54
|
Huo Shin Enterprise Co.
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
55
|
Hydropath (HK) Limited
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
56
|
Ingersoll Rand Singapore Enterprises Pte. Ltd.
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
57
|
Innomotics Pte Ltd
|
Sponsor
|
58
|
InnovEng (S) Pte Ltd
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
59
|
In-Situ
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
60
|
Jacobi Carbons AG Singapore Branch
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
61
|
Jacobs
|
Sponsor
|
62
|
Jain Irrigation System's Ltd.
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
63
|
Jash Engineering Ltd
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
64
|
Jow Tong Technology Co., Ltd.
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
65
|
KEP Engineering Services Pvt. Ltd.
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
66
|
Keppel
|
Sponsor
|
67
|
KPT Piping System Private Limited
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
68
|
McConnell Dowell South East Asia Pte Ltd
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
69
|
MediSun
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
70
|
Meiden Singapore Pte Ltd
|
Sponsor
|
71
|
Membrane Solutions (Nantong) Co., Ltd
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
72
|
METAWATER Co., Ltd.
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
73
|
MM Aqua Technologies Ltd.
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
74
|
Molecor Southeast Asia
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
75
|
Nanyang Environment and Water Research Institute (NTU)
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
76
|
National University of Singapore
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
77
|
Coastal Protection and Flood Resilience Institute, Singapore
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
78
|
NETZSCH Asia Pacific Pte Ltd
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
79
|
Nijhuis Saur Industries
|
Sponsor
|
80
|
NIKUNI Co Ltd
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
81
|
NSF
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
82
|
Parana Water Technologies Corporation
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
83
|
Passal Co., Ltd.
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
84
|
PCS Co., Ltd
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
85
|
Perma-Liner Industries (Singapore) Pte Ltd
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
86
|
PolyGone Systems, Inc
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
87
|
PUB, Singapore's National Water Agency
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
88
|
PURE BALANCE-Eco-friendly direct water purifier
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
89
|
Puri-Teq Pte Ltd
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
90
|
Ramboll
|
Sponsor
|
91
|
Rasa Corporation Singapore
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
92
|
Rehau Pte Ltd
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
93
|
Resistomap
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
94
|
Roxtec
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
95
|
RSK
|
Sponsor
|
96
|
Sand Technologies
|
Sponsor
|
97
|
Saudi Water Partnership Company
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
98
|
Sembcorp Industries Ltd
|
Sponsor
|
99
|
Seoul Water
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
100
|
Separation Technologies Applied Research and Translation (START) Centre
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
101
|
SHINKAWA Electric Asia Pte Ltd
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
102
|
SIGMADAF Clarifiers
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
103
|
SinCera Pte Ltd
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
104
|
Singapore Membrane Consortium
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
105
|
SK Valves Co., Ltd.
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
106
|
SLG Lipson Plastics
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
107
|
Solteam Opto, Inc
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
108
|
ST Engineering
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
109
|
Stanley Electric Co., Ltd.
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
110
|
STUBBE
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
111
|
Suez
|
Sponsor
|
112
|
SWAN Analytical Singapore Pte Ltd
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
113
|
SWI Group SRL
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
114
|
T Energy Industries
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
115
|
Taiwan Water Resources Agency
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
116
|
The French Chamber of Commerce in Singapore
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
117
|
Tokyo Metropolitan Government
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
118
|
Toray Asia Pte Ltd
|
Sponsor
|
119
|
Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
120
|
Trojan Technologies
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
121
|
True Ten Industrial Co., Ltd.
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
122
|
U&G Technology Co., Ltd.
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
123
|
UES Holdings Pte Ltd
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
124
|
Ulbios Techsens
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
125
|
ULTRAAQUA
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
126
|
UNEX
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
127
|
VA Tech Wabag (Singapore) Pte Ltd
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
128
|
Van Oord Dredging and Marine Contractors b.v.
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
129
|
VEGA Instruments (SEA) Pte Ltd
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
130
|
Vibtech Genesis Pte Ltd
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
131
|
Victaulic
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
132
|
VSI-CONTROLS Pte Ltd
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
133
|
Waste & Environmental Technologies Limited
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
134
|
Wilo Singapore
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
135
|
World Bank Group
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
136
|
Xylem
|
Sponsor
|
137
|
Yaha Water Systems Pvt. Ltd.
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
138
|
Yokogawa Engineering Asia Pte Ltd
|
Individual Exhibitor
|
139
|
Australian Water Association
|
Australia Pavilion
|
140
|
Envirosuite
|
Australia Pavilion
|
141
|
James Cummings & Sons
|
Australia Pavilion
|
142
|
Kallipr
|
Australia Pavilion
|
143
|
Matter IO Pty Ltd
|
Australia Pavilion
|
144
|
Quantum Filtration Medium
|
Australia Pavilion
|
145
|
Southern Commercial Divers
|
Australia Pavilion
|
146
|
Spiral Data
|
Australia Pavilion
|
147
|
Aquatic Informatics
|
Canada Pavilion
|
148
|
Copperleaf Technologies Inc
|
Canada Pavilion
|
149
|
DBE Hytec Ltd.
|
Canada Pavilion
|
150
|
DBO International
|
Canada Pavilion
|
151
|
Digital Water Solutions
|
Canada Pavilion
|
152
|
FloNergia Systems Inc
|
Canada Pavilion
|
153
|
Fontaine - Aquanox Penstocks
|
Canada Pavilion
|
154
|
High Commission of Canada
|
Canada Pavilion
|
155
|
IQ Energy Australia
|
Canada Pavilion
|
156
|
Ivey International Inc.
|
Canada Pavilion
|
157
|
LuminUltra Technologies Ltd.
|
Canada Pavilion
|
158
|
Mobiltex Data Ltd
|
Canada Pavilion
|
159
|
Roshan Water Solutions
|
Canada Pavilion
|
160
|
SewerVUE Technology Corp
|
Canada Pavilion
|
161
|
Trade and Invest British Columbia
|
Canada Pavilion
|
162
|
UV Pure Technologies Inc.
|
Canada Pavilion
|
163
|
Viridis Research Inc.
|
Canada Pavilion
|
164
|
WaterShed Monitoring
|
Canada Pavilion
|
165
|
Aerospace Kaitian Environmental Technology Co., Ltd.
|
China Pavilion
|
166
|
AmeriAsia Filtration Technology Co., Ltd.
|
China Pavilion
|
167
|
Amos Qingdao Hainel Co., Ltd.
|
China Pavilion
|
168
|
Anhui Line Electric Pump Co., Ltd.
|
China Pavilion
|
169
|
Anhui Sunval International Co., Ltd.
|
China Pavilion
|
170
|
Anhui Tangxing Equipment Technology Co., Ltd.
|
China Pavilion
|
171
|
Anhui Xinyuxuan Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd.
|
China Pavilion
|
172
|
Anping Qinghe Metal Mesh Co., Ltd.
|
China Pavilion
|
173
|
Beijing Scinor Membrane Technology Co., Ltd.
|
China Pavilion
|
174
|
Beijing Sino-Sci-Columbus Environmental Science & Technology Research Institute Co., Ltd.
|
China Pavilion
|
175
|
Beijing Tidelion Science and Innovation Group Co., Ltd.
|
China Pavilion
|
176
|
Beijing Yingherui Environmental Technology Co., Ltd
|
China Pavilion
|
177
|
Bishuikang Health Tech (Shandong) Co. Ltd.
|
China Pavilion
|
178
|
Canpure Environment Protection Tech. Co., Ltd.
|
China Pavilion
|
179
|
Changsha Dawning Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd.
|
China Pavilion
|
180
|
Chengdu Huijin Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd.
|
China Pavilion
|
181
|
Chengdu Rosun Disinfection Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
|
China Pavilion
|
182
|
Crossflow (Xiamen) Fluid Technology Co., Ltd.
|
China Pavilion
|
183
|
CRRC ZHUZHOU Electric Co., Ltd.
|
China Pavilion
|
184
|
Fujian Longking New Land Tech Co., Ltd.
|
China Pavilion
|
185
|
Guangzhou Ebo Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd.
|
China Pavilion
|
186
|
Guilin Municipal People's Government
|
China Pavilion
|
187
|
Hangzhou Haina Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd.
|
China Pavilion
|
188
|
Hangzhou Tiger Water Treatment Equipment Co., Ltd.
|
China Pavilion
|
189
|
Hebei Cheng An Babel Casting Co., Ltd.
|
China Pavilion
|
190
|
Hebei Kaihong Chemical Co., Ltd.
|
China Pavilion
|
191
|
Hebei Zhaoyang Environmental Technology Co., Ltd.
|
China Pavilion
|
192
|
HJC International Company Limited
|
China Pavilion
|
193
|
HQ WaterTech (Beijing) Co., Ltd.
|
China Pavilion
|
194
|
Huasheng Pipeline Technology Co., Ltd.
|
China Pavilion
|
195
|
Hunan Boromond EPT Co., Ltd.
|
China Pavilion
|
196
|
Hunan KeenSen Technology Co., Ltd.
|
China Pavilion
|
197
|
Hunan Wisdom Water Environmental Technology Co., Ltd.
|
China Pavilion
|
198
|
Jiangsu Benenv Environmental Technologies Co., Ltd
|
China Pavilion
|
199
|
Jiangsu Fenghai New Energy Seawater Desalination Development Co., Ltd.
|
China Pavilion
|
200
|
Jiangsu Feymer Technology Co., Ltd.
|
China Pavilion
|
201
|
Jiangsu Gaojie Energy Saving Equipment Group Co., Ltd
|
China Pavilion
|
202
|
Jiangsu Liding Environmental Protection Equipment Co., Ltd.
|
China Pavilion
|
203
|
Jiangsu Longdai Environmental Protect Group Co., Ltd.
|
China Pavilion
|
204
|
Jiangsu Shenjiang Environmental Technology Co., Ltd.
|
China Pavilion
|
205
|
Jiangsu Yuanzhuo Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd
|
China Pavilion
|
206
|
Jinan Yinhan Water Treatment Equipment Co., Ltd
|
China Pavilion
|
207
|
Jingjin Equipment Inc.
|
China Pavilion
|
208
|
K.G.MATZEN Environmental Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
|
China Pavilion
|
209
|
Kekun Measuremet and Control (Huzhou) Co., Ltd.
|
China Pavilion
|
210
|
Messe Muenchen Shanghai Co., Ltd
|
China Pavilion
|
211
|
Nanfang Pump Industry Co., Ltd.
|
China Pavilion
|
212
|
Nanjing Leading Chemical Co., Ltd.
|
China Pavilion
|
213
|
NEAO Guangzhou Environmental Technology Co., Ltd.
|
China Pavilion
|
214
|
Ningbo Qiangxin Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd.
|
China Pavilion
|
215
|
Ningbo Xingyuan Meter Technology Co., Ltd.
|
China Pavilion
|
216
|
POWERCHINA Huadong Engineering Corporation Limited
|
China Pavilion
|
217
|
QT Enviro-Tech (Suzhou) Ltd.
|
China Pavilion
|
218
|
RisingSun Membrane Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd.
|
China Pavilion
|
219
|
Shandong Craier Environmental Technology Co.,Ltd
|
China Pavilion
|
220
|
Shandong huadong Blower Co., Ltd.
|
China Pavilion
|
221
|
Shandong Tangchao Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd.
|
China Pavilion
|
222
|
Shanghai Jorsun Environment Co., Ltd.
|
China Pavilion
|
223
|
Shanghai Minlian Mechanical Seal Co., Ltd
|
China Pavilion
|
224
|
Shanghai Shuanghao EPT Co., Ltd.
|
China Pavilion
|
225
|
Shanxi ATTA Carbon Technology Co., Ltd.
|
China Pavilion
|
226
|
Shanxi Solid Industrial Co., Ltd.
|
China Pavilion
|
227
|
Shenzhen Water and Environment Group
|
China Pavilion
|
228
|
Shijiazhuang Jipeng Import and Export Co., Ltd.
|
China Pavilion
|
229
|
Sihyflux Co., Ltd.
|
China Pavilion
|
230
|
Sunresin New Materials Co., Ltd. Xi'an
|
China Pavilion
|
231
|
Tianjin Zhoushang Import & Export Co., Ltd.
|
China Pavilion
|
232
|
Vontron Technology Co., Ltd.
|
China Pavilion
|
233
|
Weihai Greenlan Water Treatment Equipment Co., Ltd.
|
China Pavilion
|
234
|
Wenling Younio Water Meter Co., Ltd.
|
China Pavilion
|
235
|
Wuhan Aquacells Membrane Technologies Co., Ltd.
|
China Pavilion
|
236
|
Wuhu Velia Valve Co., Ltd.
|
China Pavilion
|
237
|
Wuxi Gongyuan Environmental Equipment & Technology Co., Ltd.
|
China Pavilion
|
238
|
Wuxi LongHope Environmental Technology Co., Ltd.
|
China Pavilion
|
239
|
Yixing Pioniere Environmental Protection Equipment Co., Ltd.
|
China Pavilion
|
240
|
Zhejiang Aoxiang Auto-Control Technology Co., Ltd.
|
China Pavilion
|
241
|
Zhejiang Changxing Creflux Membrane Technology Co., Ltd.
|
China Pavilion
|
242
|
Zhejiang Jiaxiang Fluoroplastic Co., Ltd.
|
China Pavilion
|
243
|
Zhejiang Leadtek Fluid Technology Co., Ltd.
|
China Pavilion
|
244
|
Zhejiang Parkson Water Industry Equipment Stock Co., Ltd.
|
China Pavilion
|
245
|
Zhejiang Valca Industry Co., Ltd
|
China Pavilion
|
246
|
Zhejiang Wote Water Treatment Equipment Co., Ltd.
|
China Pavilion
|
247
|
Zhengzhou Zhong Yuan Wan Yu New Energy Technology Co., Ltd
|
China Pavilion
|
248
|
Agency for Maritime and Coastal Services
|
Flanders Pavilion
|
249
|
Aggeres nv
|
Flanders Pavilion
|
250
|
Blue Foot Membranes
|
Flanders Pavilion
|
251
|
De Vlaamse Waterweg
|
Flanders Pavilion
|
252
|
Dredging International Asia Pacific (Member of DEME Group)
|
Flanders Pavilion
|
253
|
Flanders Investment & Trade
|
Flanders Pavilion
|
254
|
IMDC nv (International Marine and Dredging Consultants)
|
Flanders Pavilion
|
255
|
Jan De Nul
|
Flanders Pavilion
|
256
|
NuReSys
|
Flanders Pavilion
|
257
|
Pollet Water Group
|
Flanders Pavilion
|
258
|
Water-as-a-Service Asia
|
Flanders Pavilion
|
259
|
Waterleau
|
Flanders Pavilion
|
260
|
Aerzen Asia Pte Ltd
|
Germany Pavilion
|
261
|
ANDRITZ Separation GmbH
|
Germany Pavilion
|
262
|
Binder GmbH
|
Germany Pavilion
|
263
|
CERAFILTEC Germany GmbH
|
Germany Pavilion
|
264
|
Federal "Ministry of Economic Affairs" and Climate Action
|
Germany Pavilion
|
265
|
Gesellschaft für Planung, Maschinen- und Mühlenbau Erhard Muhr mbH
|
Germany Pavilion
|
266
|
Hailo-Werk Rudolf Loh GmbH & Co. KG
|
Germany Pavilion
|
267
|
Hermann Sewerin GmbH
|
Germany Pavilion
|
268
|
IBG HydroTech GmbH
|
Germany Pavilion
|
269
|
IMPREG (MALAYSIA) SDN. BHD.
|
Germany Pavilion
|
270
|
IMS Robotics GmbH
|
Germany Pavilion
|
271
|
MaxMega Electronics Pte Ltd
|
Germany Pavilion
|
272
|
MAXX Mess- u. Probenahmetechnik GmbH
|
Germany Pavilion
|
273
|
NANOSTONE WATER GMBH
|
Germany Pavilion
|
274
|
NIVUS GmbH
|
Germany Pavilion
|
275
|
Otto Graf GmbH
|
Germany Pavilion
|
276
|
Pumpenfabrik Wangen GmbH
|
Germany Pavilion
|
277
|
Rädlinger Primus Line GmbH
|
Germany Pavilion
|
278
|
SAERTEX multiCom GmbH
|
Germany Pavilion
|
279
|
Supratec Membrane GmbH
|
Germany Pavilion
|
280
|
Tholander Ablufttechnik GmbH
|
Germany Pavilion
|
281
|
TriOS Analytics Southeast Asia Sdn Bhd
|
Germany Pavilion
|
282
|
Water-I.D. GmbH
|
Germany Pavilion
|
283
|
Weber Entec GmbH & Co. KG
|
Germany Pavilion
|
284
|
Botran Technology, LLC
|
Illinois Pavilion
|
285
|
Ensaras, Inc.
|
Illinois Pavilion
|
286
|
Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity
|
Illinois Pavilion
|
287
|
Tikal Industries, Inc
|
Illinois Pavilion
|
288
|
BKT Co. Ltd.
|
South Korea Pavilion
|
289
|
Daegu Metropolitan City
|
South Korea Pavilion
|
290
|
Daeyoon Scale Industrial Co.,Ltd.
|
South Korea Pavilion
|
291
|
Enertork Ltd.
|
South Korea Pavilion
|
292
|
GRENEX Co., Ltd.
|
South Korea Pavilion
|
293
|
HSCMT Co., Ltd.
|
South Korea Pavilion
|
294
|
IS Technologies Co., Ltd.
|
South Korea Pavilion
|
295
|
Korea Institute for Water Technology Certification (KIWATEC)
|
South Korea Pavilion
|
296
|
Korea Water Partnership
|
South Korea Pavilion
|
297
|
Korea Water Resources Corporation (K-water)
|
South Korea Pavilion
|
298
|
Membrare Co., Ltd.
|
South Korea Pavilion
|
299
|
Shinjin Precision Industrial Co. Ltd.
|
South Korea Pavilion
|
300
|
SINNOTECH Co., Ltd.
|
South Korea Pavilion
|
301
|
WELTECH Co., Ltd.
|
South Korea Pavilion
|
302
|
WI.Plat Co., Ltd.
|
South Korea Pavilion
|
303
|
Bosman Watermanagement
|
Netherlands Pavilion
|
304
|
Delta Marine Consultants Singapore
|
Netherlands Pavilion
|
305
|
Deltares
|
Netherlands Pavilion
|
306
|
Fugro
|
Netherlands Pavilion
|
307
|
Netherlands Water Partnership
|
Netherlands Pavilion
|
308
|
NX Filtration
|
Netherlands Pavilion
|
309
|
Rodelta Pumps
|
Netherlands Pavilion
|
310
|
Royal HaskoningDHV
|
Netherlands Pavilion
|
311
|
SLAMDAM
|
Netherlands Pavilion
|
312
|
Van Oord
|
Netherlands Pavilion
|
313
|
38 Marine and Offshore Pte Ltd
|
Singapore Pavilion
|
314
|
ACME Pump (Asia) Pte Ltd
|
Singapore Pavilion
|
315
|
Agru Technology Pte Ltd
|
Singapore Pavilion
|
316
|
Aprisium Pte Ltd
|
Singapore Pavilion
|
317
|
Aquacare International Pte Ltd
|
Singapore Pavilion
|
318
|
Aquarden Pte Ltd
|
Singapore Pavilion
|
319
|
Aquax Pte Ltd
|
Singapore Pavilion
|
320
|
ATL Industries Pte Ltd
|
Singapore Pavilion
|
321
|
Burkert Singapore Pte Ltd
|
Singapore Pavilion
|
322
|
Calgon Carbon Asia Pte Ltd
|
Singapore Pavilion
|
323
|
Century Water Systems & Technologies Pte Ltd
|
Singapore Pavilion
|
324
|
COEX Pte Ltd
|
Singapore Pavilion
|
325
|
COWI Singapore Pte Ltd
|
Singapore Pavilion
|
326
|
CTP Environment Asia Pacific Pte Ltd
|
Singapore Pavilion
|
327
|
De Nora Water Technologies LLC
|
Singapore Pavilion
|
328
|
Duvalco Valves & Fittings Pte Ltd
|
Singapore Pavilion
|
329
|
Effektiv Systems Solution Pte Ltd
|
Singapore Pavilion
|
330
|
Electrolytic Technologies Singapore Pte Ltd
|
Singapore Pavilion
|
331
|
EuroTec Water Pte Ltd
|
Singapore Pavilion
|
332
|
Excel Marco Industrial Systems Pte Ltd
|
Singapore Pavilion
|
333
|
Filtration & Control Systems (S) Pte Ltd
|
Singapore Pavilion
|
334
|
FineTek Pte Ltd
|
Singapore Pavilion
|
335
|
FloodX (Singapore) Pte Ltd
|
Singapore Pavilion
|
336
|
Flotech Controls Pte Ltd
|
Singapore Pavilion
|
337
|
GEA Westfalia Separator (SEA) Pte Ltd
|
Singapore Pavilion
|
338
|
GPA Engineering Corporation Pte Ltd
|
Singapore Pavilion
|
339
|
H2MO Pte Ltd
|
Singapore Pavilion
|
340
|
Hanna Instruments (Singapore) Pte Ltd
|
Singapore Pavilion
|
341
|
HORIBA Instruments (Singapore) Pte Ltd
|
Singapore Pavilion
|
342
|
Horsol Switz Engineering Asia Pte Ltd
|
Singapore Pavilion
|
343
|
Hydroleap Pte Ltd
|
Singapore Pavilion
|
344
|
I M Kinetic Asia Pte Ltd
|
Singapore Pavilion
|
345
|
ifm electronic Pte Ltd
|
Singapore Pavilion
|
346
|
Ion - Asia Pte Ltd
|
Singapore Pavilion
|
347
|
ITAL-TT Pte Ltd
|
Singapore Pavilion
|
348
|
MattenPlant Pte Ltd
|
Singapore Pavilion
|
349
|
MC-Bauchemie Singapore Pte Ltd
|
Singapore Pavilion
|
350
|
Metrohm Singapore Pte Ltd
|
Singapore Pavilion
|
351
|
Mettler Toledo (S) Pte Ltd
|
Singapore Pavilion
|
352
|
MLION Corporation Pte Ltd
|
Singapore Pavilion
|
353
|
O Liner Technology Pte Ltd
|
Singapore Pavilion
|
354
|
Pinnacle Infosys Pte Ltd
|
Singapore Pavilion
|
355
|
ProMinent Fluid Controls (Far East) Pte Ltd
|
Singapore Pavilion
|
356
|
REALTEC Pte Ltd
|
Singapore Pavilion
|
357
|
SG Enviro Pte Ltd
|
Singapore Pavilion
|
358
|
Singapore University of Technology and Design
|
Singapore Pavilion
|
359
|
Singapore Water Association
|
Singapore Pavilion
|
360
|
Solidheat Industries Pte Ltd
|
Singapore Pavilion
|
361
|
Suntar Environmental Technology Pte Ltd
|
Singapore Pavilion
|
362
|
Surbana Jurong Consultants Pte Ltd
|
Singapore Pavilion
|
363
|
Tack One Pte Ltd
|
Singapore Pavilion
|
364
|
TEHO Water & Envirotec Pte Ltd
|
Singapore Pavilion
|
365
|
Tigernix Pte Ltd
|
Singapore Pavilion
|
366
|
Tsurumi (Singapore) Pte Ltd
|
Singapore Pavilion
|
367
|
Value Valves Pte Ltd
|
Singapore Pavilion
|
368
|
Viscoy Pte Ltd
|
Singapore Pavilion
|
369
|
Waltero Singapore Pte Ltd
|
Singapore Pavilion
|
370
|
WAM Singapore Bhm Pte Ltd
|
Singapore Pavilion
|
371
|
Watercare Products Pte Ltd
|
Singapore Pavilion
|
372
|
Wavin Holdings Pte Ltd
|
Singapore Pavilion
|
373
|
WOG Technologies Pte Ltd
|
Singapore Pavilion
|
374
|
ZH Technologies International Pte Ltd
|
Singapore Pavilion
|
375
|
Zingametall (Asia Pacific) Pte Ltd
|
Singapore Pavilion
|
376
|
BluAct Technologies
|
Switzerland Pavilion
|
377
|
bNovate Technologies SA
|
Switzerland Pavilion
|
378
|
Bucher Unipektin AG
|
Switzerland Pavilion
|
379
|
GLS TANKS International GmbH
|
Switzerland Pavilion
|
380
|
Hofstetter Gastechnik AG
|
Switzerland Pavilion
|
381
|
Huba Control AG
|
Switzerland Pavilion
|
382
|
KELLER Druckmesstechnik AG
|
Switzerland Pavilion
|
383
|
3E Memtech Pte. Ltd.
|
Startup Pavilion
|
384
|
AeroLion Technologies Pte. Ltd.
|
Startup Pavilion
|
385
|
Altent Renewables Pte. Ltd.
|
Startup Pavilion
|
386
|
Aquamonitrix Ltd
|
Startup Pavilion
|
387
|
Aquashield Solutions Pte. Ltd.
|
Startup Pavilion
|
388
|
Atera Water Pte Ltd
|
Startup Pavilion
|
389
|
Aumsat Technologies LLP
|
Startup Pavilion
|
390
|
H2O Mantra
|
Startup Pavilion
|
391
|
Ioni Water Pte. Ltd.
|
Startup Pavilion
|
392
|
MIPS Innovations Pte Ltd
|
Startup Pavilion
|
393
|
Movements Inc.
|
Startup Pavilion
|
394
|
N&E Innovations
|
Startup Pavilion
|
395
|
NatureDots
|
Startup Pavilion
|
396
|
Nexusbit Integral Pte. Ltd.
|
Startup Pavilion
|
397
|
NM3 Tech (S) Pte. Ltd.
|
Startup Pavilion
|
398
|
Ontoto Pty Ltd
|
Startup Pavilion
|
399
|
Pure Active Water
|
Startup Pavilion
|
400
|
Ripple2wave Incubator
|
Startup Pavilion
|
401
|
SGLab Pte. Ltd.
|
Startup Pavilion
|
402
|
Sidestroem Water Technologies Pte Ltd.
|
Startup Pavilion
|
403
|
SmartTerra
|
Startup Pavilion
|
404
|
SmartValve Limited
|
Startup Pavilion
|
405
|
Solar Water Solutions
|
Startup Pavilion
|
406
|
TeamSolve
|
Startup Pavilion
|
407
|
Teredo Analytics
|
Startup Pavilion
|
408
|
TracWater
|
Startup Pavilion
|
409
|
Urbanblue Technologies
|
Startup Pavilion
|
410
|
Zweec Analytics Pte. Ltd.
|
Startup Pavilion
|
411
|
British Water
|
United Kingdom Pavilion
|
412
|
DBT (Department of Business and Trade)
|
United Kingdom Pavilion
|
413
|
Microsaic Systems PLC
|
United Kingdom Pavilion
|
414
|
Pulsar Process Measurement Ltd.
|
United Kingdom Pavilion
|
415
|
RS Hydro
|
United Kingdom Pavilion
|
*List as of 14 June 2024.
About Singapore International Water Week
As one of the premier global platforms, the biennial SIWW gathers thought leaders, experts and practitioners from governments, cities, utilities, and industry to share knowledge and best practices on innovative water, coastal and flood solutions, and foster partnerships to tackle urban water and associated climate challenges. Organised by PUB, Singapore's National Water Agency and Singapore's Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment, SIWW flagship programmes include the Lee Kuan Yew Water Prize, Leaders Roundtable and Summit, Water Convention, Water Expo, Thematic and Business Forums and Technical Site Visits. The 10th edition of SIWW will be held from 18 to 22 June 2024 at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore, alongside CleanEnviro Summit Singapore organised by Singapore's National Environment Agency.
To find out more:
Follow us on www.linkedin.com/company/siww and x.com/WaterWeekSG
Like us at www.facebook.com/siww.com.sg
About CleanEnviro Summit Singapore 2024
Organised by Singapore's National Environment Agency, the biennial CleanEnviro Summit Singapore (CESG) is a global platform for thought leaders, industry captains and policy makers to convene, connect as well as to consider solutions for enabling a sustainable and clean environment.
Held from 19 to 21 June 2024, the sixth edition of the Summit will deep-dive into the three pillars: Climate Action, Resource Circularity, and Public Hygiene. The Summit, built on the theme 'Action for a Sustainable and Clean Environment', will feature high-level plenaries, conferences, business forums and an exhibition of cutting-edge environmental technologies and services.
For more information, visit: https://www.cleanenvirosummit.gov.sg/
SOURCE PUB, Singapore’s National Water Agency; Singapore’s National Environment Agency (NEA)
Share this article