GLOBAL DEFENCE LEADERS CONVENE AS DSA 2024 AND NATSEC ASIA 2024 SETS STAGE FOR COLLABORATIVE SOLUTIONS

Highly Acclaimed Mega Event Officiated by Prime Minister of Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Minister Yang Amat Berhormat Dato' Seri Anwar Ibrahim graced and officiated the launch of the 18th installation of the Defence Services Asia (DSA) 2024 and the third edition of National Security (NATSEC) Asia 2024, which will take place from today until 9th May at the Malaysian International Trade and Convention Centre (MITEC).

Under the joint support and co-organisation of the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) and Ministry of Home Affairs (MOHA), alongside the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF), DSA and NATSEC Asia 2024 represent the largest gathering since its inception in 1988, respectively. With 588 foreign VVIP delegates from 39 countries and regions, including Defence Ministers, Home Ministers, Armed Forces Chiefs and Inspector Generals of Police, Service Chiefs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force, along with Director-Generals and Heads of Security Agencies, Malaysia proudly plays host to this distinguished assembly.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Dato' Seri Anwar said, "Malaysia is honoured to host this vital assembly of minds. Our holistic approach to global challenges is underscored by the advocacy for peaceful resolutions with sustainable development. The commitment to collaborative security efforts reaffirms our role as active participants in shaping a safer, more stable world for generations to come."

He continued, stating, "Our theme 'Building Resilient Nations for the Next Generation,' challenges us to look beyond our own horizons and innovate in ways that fortify our nations against multifaceted threats. It serves as a clarion call to lay the groundwork for a better world where tomorrow's generations can thrive in peace, safeguarded by the robust defences and strategic partnerships that we, the present generation, cultivate today."

A Global Exchange Hub

This biennial event presents unique opportunities for foreign defence and security organisational leaders to engage in critical dialogue, exchange knowledge, and establish partnerships that transcend national borders, fostering stronger relationships between nations.

Over the next four days, the exhibitions promise to unveil some of the world's most sophisticated hardware and electronics spanning land, air, and sea defence; alongside pioneering advancements in the areas of cyber domains, border protection, citizen identification, artificial intelligence, battlefield healthcare, training and simulation systems, police and homeland security peripherals, as well as protection systems of critical assets. Attendees can expect to witness groundbreaking innovations from 1,324 participating companies from 60 countries and engage in discussions that will shape the future of defence and security worldwide.

These participating companies are part of 34 group pavilions by countries which include Austria, Australia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Greece, India, Indonesia, Italy, Kazakhstan, Norway, Pakistan, Poland, Portugal, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, The Netherlands, Turkiye, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, Ukraine and the United States of America.

These events also function as the primary venue for manufacturers, suppliers, firms, agencies, and worldwide defence and security entities to exchange knowledge, enhance understanding and cultivate collaboration. Moreover, it will provide access to government officials, top military leaders, international delegations, and influential policymakers.

Economic Spin-Offs and Growth Catalysts

Since its inception over 30 years ago, the DSA series has not only positioned Malaysia as a global hub for defence and security innovation but has also catalysed significant investment opportunities, with contracts and partnerships projected to yield billions of Ringgit in economic value. Such prospects are poised to inspire a collective determination to address and overcome the complexities of modern defence and security landscapes.

Furthermore, the impact of these events extend beyond the exhibition halls, generating substantial economic spin-offs in related industries. These spin-offs span a wide spectrum, including airlines, accommodation, transportation, exhibition contracting services, logistics, entertainment, retails, food and beverage, among others. From hotels hosting international delegates to transportation services meeting increased demand, and logistics companies facilitating seamless operations, the ripple effects are significant. This interconnected web of economic activity underscores the substantial role that DSA and NATSEC Asia 2024 play in stimulating the nation's growth and prosperity.

"DSA and NATSEC Asia 2024 stand as the premier defence and homeland security events in Asia, illustrating our unwavering dedication to bolstering regional and global security frameworks. This is a huge testament to the enduring relevance and effectiveness of these events as robust platforms for fostering dialogue, driving innovation, and igniting collaboration," said Tan Sri Asmat Kamaludin, Chairman, DSA Exhibition and Conference Sdn. Bhd.

Participants stand to benefit from an unparalleled array of networking opportunities with access to the latest defence and security-related innovations and technologies. The convergence of top-level leaders of government, military, and industry presents a truly unique platform, which have made DSA and NATSEC Asia highly favoured events in the region.

Besides participating in high-level discussions, attendees will also gain insights into emerging and future trends in an ever-evolving field. Visitors will also get to witness live demonstrations and showcases to enhance professional knowledge and know-how, while equipping themselves with solutions and strategies to address modern security challenges effectively.

All in all, DSA 2024 and NATSEC Asia 2024 promise to be cornerstones for forging global and regional partnerships and addressing today's challenges, while anticipating and catalysing solutions for the needs of tomorrow and generations to come, thus helping shape the future of the global community.

For more information, log on to www.dsaexhibition.com .

Social Media:

SOURCE DSA