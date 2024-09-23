Global Digital Health Leaders Converge in Seoul for HIMSS24 APAC Conference

SEOUL, Korea, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 HIMSS Asia Pacific Health Conference & Exhibition, one of the most influential digital health conferences in the APAC region, will be hosted for the first time in Seoul, Korea. The conference will take place from 1 – 4 October at the Coex Convention & Exhibition Center.

The HIMSS24 APAC Conference will bring together healthcare experts and innovators from around the world to collaborate and exchange ideas and insights that will help shape the future of healthcare.

Join us in the vibrant heart of Seoul, Korea - your gateway to global insights and knowledge of healthcare. Discover the latest advancements, exchange ideas and elevate your expertise at the region’s largest health and technology showcase. Be part of the future of global healthcare at HIMSS24 APAC: https://www.himssapackorea.kr/

The conference presents a unique opportunity for attendees to hear from world-renowned experts, network with leading healthcare executives and professionals, and learn about cutting-edge developments and technologies addressing critical issues such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, interoperability, and data analytics.

Produced in partnership with Messe Esang, Korea's largest exhibition company, the HIMSS24 APAC Conference will feature visionary keynotes, interactive demonstrations, and a digital health technology exhibition that will illuminate cutting-edge health tech topics, enhance knowledge, and foster innovation.

Through a partnership with the Korean Hospital Association, attendees of the HIMSS APAC conference will have complimentary access to the K-Hospital + Healthtech Fair, the largest healthcare exhibition in South Korea.

Sessions catered to HIMSS24 APAC's four learning tracks on artificial intelligence, smart hospitals, cybersecurity, and innovations will include fireside chats, real-world case studies, demonstrations, and more. Exclusive to HIMSS24 APAC, attendees can also experience advanced medical systems and management practices shaping the future of global healthcare with guided tours of leading hospitals in Korea.

The HIMSS APAC Conference follows the memorandum of understanding signed by HIMSS, the Korea Hospital Association (KHA), and the Korea Health Information Services (KHIS) on May 17, 2024.

HIMSS (Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society) is a global advisor, thought leader, and member-based society committed to reforming the global health ecosystem through the power of information and technology. As a mission-driven nonprofit, HIMSS offers a unique depth and breadth of expertise in health innovation, public policy, workforce development, research, and digital health transformation to advise leaders, stakeholders, and influencers across the global health ecosystem on best practices.

Click here to register or learn more about HIMSS24 APAC.

Journalists interested in attending the conference can contact HIMSS to receive complimentary press credentials.

Contact:

Albe Zakes

HIMSS Communications Director

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1.267.221.4800

Sukhjit Singh

Senior Director, HIMSS APAC

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 65.6664.1187

SOURCE HIMSS-HEALTHCARE INFORMATION AND MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS SOCIETY