Global Drive: Chinese Autonomous Driving Giant MOGOX Partners with ComfortDelGro Bus to Redefine Global Smart Mobility Landscape

SINGAPORE, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MOGOX (trading as Zhidao Network Technology Co. Ltd., Beijing), one of China's leading autonomous driving companies, has entered into a strategic partnership with ComfortDelGro Bus Pte. Ltd., Singapore's largest private bus operator, marking another major milestone in its global expansion strategy. Building on its successful delivery of Singapore's first autonomous bus project commissioned by the Land Transport Authority (LTA), MOGOX will work with ComfortDelGro Bus to accelerate the deployment and commercialization of autonomous buses through technology integration, operational excellence, and regulatory collaboration.

The signing marks another significant step in MOGOX's international growth, reinforcing its position as a key player in the global autonomous driving industry. The ceremony was attended by Seah Poh Yeen, CEO of ComfortDelGro Bus, and Fu Qiang, President of MOGOX.

Under the partnership, the two companies will combine their technological capabilities and operational expertise across the entire autonomous driving value chain—from technology development and vehicle operations to market expansion and regulatory engagement—to jointly establish a scalable global operating framework for autonomous buses.

MOGOX will provide its mature autonomous driving solutions together with factory-fitted mass-production autonomous buses. Leveraging ComfortDelGro Bus's extensive experience in private transport operations, fleet management and passenger service systems, the partnership aims to enable the safe, efficient, and high-quality operation of autonomous bus services at scale.

Commercially, the two companies will jointly expand autonomous mobility across a broad range of scenarios, including government agencies, corporate campuses, business parks, educational institutions, healthcare campuses and other closed-loop shuttle environments. Together, they will develop autonomous driving solutions and brand offerings tailored to global markets, accelerating commercialization and broader market adoption.

On the regulatory front, the partners will engage with the Singapore Land Transport Authority (LTA) and other relevant agencies, where appropriate, in relation to pilot applications, deployment approvals and regulatory requirements associated with autonomous vehicle operations. They will also actively participate in industry policy discussions and standards development, contributing to a safe, well-regulated, and sustainable autonomous driving ecosystem in Singapore.

ComfortDelGro Bus (CDGB) is Singapore's largest private bus operator and a subsidiary of ComfortDelGro Corporation, one of the world's leading mobility companies operating across 13 countries. CDGB specialises in customised transport solutions for corporate clients, educational institutions, healthcare organisations, government agencies and large-scale events. Supported by a diversified fleet and extensive operational expertise, the company delivers safe, reliable and sustainable mobility services across Singapore.

In recent years, CDGB has expanded its focus on autonomous mobility, electric vehicles and smart transportation solutions. The company has established itself as a leading autonomous bus operations, deployment and workforce enablement partner in Singapore through its capabilities in fleet operations, safety management, workforce training, operational readiness and regulatory engagement.

As a leading global provider of autonomous driving solutions, MOGOX has built one of the industry's most mature autonomous bus solutions based on its factory-fitted mass-production and vision–solid-state LiDAR fusion technology architecture. Its autonomous bus, MOGOBUS, is already in regular commercial operation in more than 20 cities across China, serving a wide range of applications including tourist attractions, industrial parks, and cross-border medical transportation.

This strategic partnership marks a significant step forward in MOGOX's global expansion strategy, reinforcing its commitment to bringing scalable autonomous bus solutions to international markets. Together, MOGOX and ComfortDelGro Bus will deepen their collaboration, expand autonomous bus deployments, accelerate large-scale commercial adoption, and contribute to building a globally scalable ecosystem for autonomous mobility, helping establish Singapore as a global benchmark for smart mobility.

About MOGOX

Founded in 2017, MOGOX is backed by a prestigious group of strategic shareholders, including Tencent, SF Express, JD.com, CITIC Capital, and several state-owned investment platforms. The company is dedicated to building the world's premier RoboBus brand. MOGOX has developed a diverse range of autonomous vehicles, including its proprietary L4 RoboBus. Over the past few years, the company has established operations in more than 20 major Chinese cities, such as Beijing, Shanghai, and Tianjin. In October 2025, MOGOX achieved a significant global breakthrough as the sole winner of Singapore's inaugural official L4 RoboBus project. At the technical core, our end-to-end AI models, hybrid architectures, and physical-world cognitive models enable deep environmental understanding and optimal decision-making. Furthermore, MOGOX's integrated "Sensing-Communication-Computing" digital road solutions generate massive data assets, empowering continuous evolution through end-to-end training.

To learn more, visit MOGOX, TikTok, YouTube.

SOURCE Zhidao