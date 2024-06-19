Global fashion and luxury logistics specialists partner with Goodman to support European expansion

The Snatt Omlog Companies, logistics and technology service providers for the luxury and fashion sectors, offer customised supply chain and operational solutions for major brands and retailers around the world.

Goodman and The Snatt Omlog Companies are expanding their global logistics partnership, first established in Asia , with a 126,000 sq ft lease signed for its first UK facility at Goodman's London Brentwood Commercial Park.

The new property will strengthen The Snatt Omlog Companies' European business, enabling easy access to a UK retail market expected to reach £570.8 billion by 2028[1].

LONDON, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Snatt Omlog Companies, leading logistics and technology service providers for the luxury and fashion sectors, are extending their European business into the UK at Goodman's London Brentwood Commercial Park.

New UK facility for The Snatt Omlog Companies The highly sustainable facility includes a full rooftop of solar PV The 126,000 sq ft facility at Goodman's London Brentwood Commercial Park will strengthen The Snatt Omlog Companies' European business

The fashion and luxury operations specialists, which offer bespoke supply chain solutions for major brands and retailers, have leased 126,000 sq ft of highly specified warehouse space to support their continued global expansion. Focused exclusively on logistics, technology and operational project management for the fashion and luxury industries, the new facility will strengthen the companies' European business, enabling easy access to a UK retail market expected to reach £570.8 billion by 2028[2].

Operating in Asia for more than 20 years, the company works with some of the most prestigious brands and luxury groups in the world. Supported by integrated technology applications and automated systems, it provides a hub for operations in the wider APAC region – enabling increased efficiency and greater speed to market for its customers. The Omlog business first partnered with Goodman in 2007 and currently leases over 900,000 sq ft at Goodman Western Plaza in Hong Kong. It also operates additional facilities in Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen.

Close to world-class multimodal infrastructure, the new UK location is well-placed for goods coming into the country. With consumers' increasing delivery expectations and a greater focus from retailers on streamlining the last mile, fast access to Central London is key to serving customers quickly and efficiently.

In addition to retail and e-commerce logistics, The Snatt Omlog Companies provide end-to-end operational support for store openings and renovations, pop-ups, visual merchandising and media activations, as well as a diverse range of specialised value-added services specific to fashion and luxury.

The highly sustainable UK facility benefits from a full rooftop of solar PV to help offset the building's power needs, innovative SolarWall® technology for heating the building's office areas, and rainwater harvesting to reduce water use. With infrastructure for future electric vehicle (EV) fleets, there are also plans to offer EV delivery services into Central London, building on the success of the company's EV delivery solution in Hong Kong.

Luigi Rapetti, CEO of Omlog Asia, said:

"When we looked to expand into this core market, we wanted to collaborate with an organisation we could trust. We're pleased to be building on our longstanding relationship with Goodman, first established in Asia, by opening our first UK facility with them.

"The property's strategic location, combined with its sustainability credentials, was important to us as a business but also to the brands we work with. It will enable us to service customers quickly, reduce delivery miles and in doing so, support our customers in decarbonising their supply chains."

George Glennie, Development Director at Goodman, added:

"Delivering high-quality, sustainable properties that can utilise technology and innovation to increase operational efficiency is key for our customers. We're excited to be working with The Snatt Omlog Companies in the UK and supporting their continued growth in the luxury retail market."

About Goodman

Goodman Group is a global industrial property and digital infrastructure specialist group with operations in key consumer markets across Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and the Americas. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest property group on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: GMG), a top 20 entity by market capitalisation, and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property globally.

Goodman provides essential infrastructure for the digital economy by owning, developing, and managing high-quality sustainable properties that are close to consumers in key cities around the world. Our property portfolio includes logistics and distribution centres, warehouses, light industrial, multi-storey industrial, business parks and data centres. We take a long-term view, investing significantly alongside our capital partners in our investment management platform and concentrating our portfolio where we can create the most value for customers and investors.

For more information visit: www.goodman.com

About The Snatt Omlog Companies

The Snatt Omlog Companies are global technology, contract logistics and project management specialists dedicated to the luxury, fashion and lifestyle sectors. They operate under the Snatt brand in Italy and as Omlog in all other markets. The new UK business (Snatt Omlog UK) is a joint operation between Snatt Logistica S.p.A. and Omlog S.p.A.

For more information visit: https://www.sogroupglobal.com/

[1] Source: Euromonitor, 2024 [2] Source: Euromonitor, 2024

SOURCE Goodman