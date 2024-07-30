SINGAPORE, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global FinTech Institute (GFI) and ICP Hub Singapore have announced a strategic partnership aimed at advancing the FinTech and Web3 sectors. The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between the two organizations outlines their commitment to promoting innovation, talent development, and community engagement within the industry.

Global FinTech Institute and ICP Hub Singapore Forge Strategic Partnership to Propel FinTech and Web3 Ecosystem

GFI and ICP Hub Singapore will collaborate on various initiatives aimed at fostering sustainable growth and connectivity within the FinTech and Web3 ecosystems. These initiatives include collaboration on the upcoming digital platform FLEX, an open investment marketplace designed to connect global FinTech startups with investors worldwide. Additionally, the partnership will endorse and promote GFI's Chartered FinTech Professional (CFtP) certification program to the community and co-developing educational content tailored to the financial industry to encourage knowledge sharing and new skill development.

Prof David Lee Kuo Chuen, Co-Founder & Chairman of Global FinTech Institute, stated, "We are thrilled to partner with ICP Hub Singapore. This collaboration will enable us to leverage each other's strengths and resources, driving the growth and development of the FinTech and Web3 ecosystems."

Aaron Ting, Co-Founder of ICP Hub Singapore, echoed this sentiment, saying, "Our partnership with GFI is a significant step forward in our mission to build a globally connected web3 ecosystem. Together, we can create meaningful opportunities for startups, investors, and professionals in the industry."

About Global FinTech Institute: The Global Fintech Institute (GFI) is a non-profit think tank fostering cooperation among regulatory authorities, corporations, and academic institutions. GFI addresses challenges in the digital assets landscape through research, whitepapers, and discussions that shape policy and industry standards.

Based in Singapore, GFI drives innovation while ensuring consumer protection and regulatory compliance. Our initiatives, including the Chartered Fintech Professional (CFtP) program, which equips professionals with essential skills for today's dynamic fintech environment.

GFI promotes a more inclusive and efficient global financial system, supporting standards and best practices in fintech. We empower stakeholders to innovate responsibly and integrate into the global financial ecosystem.

About ICP Hub Singapore: ICP Hub Singapore is a key player in the FinTech and Web3 sectors, dedicated to fostering innovation and connectivity within the industry. Through various programs and initiatives, ICP Hub Singapore aims to build a robust and sustainable web3 ecosystem.

