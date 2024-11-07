Global Fintech Institute (GFI) Launches Chartered Fintech Associate (CFtA) Certification and Forms Strategic Partnerships to Support Skills Upgrading and Career Progression

SINGAPORE, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At GFI's Networking and Partners Appreciation Night, the Global Fintech Institute (GFI) launched the Chartered Fintech Associate (CFtA) certification and signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Banking and Financial Services Union (BFSU), an affiliated union of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) and NTUC's Employment and Employability Institute (e2i). The launch of the certification aims to meet the increasing demand for foundational fintech learning and support professionals in enhancing their skills and advancing their careers in the finance and fintech sectors.

Supported by over 100 industry and academic partners, the CFtA certification delivers market-relevant skills that align with the evolving needs of financial services. With over 500 training places for tertiary students and professionals in the pipeline to receive CFtA scholarships, it underscores the certification's value and the increasing demand for fintech talent to bolster Singapore's financial sector. The partnership with NTUC will also support the development of a robust support system for PMEs in the evolving fintech landscape, encouraging more PMEs to join BFSU.

"Equipping talent with foundational fintech knowledge is vital to sustaining innovation in Singapore's dynamic financial landscape. Certifications like the Chartered Fintech Associate (CFtA) from the Global Fintech Institute ensure a steady pipeline of fintech-savvy professionals who can navigate evolving industry standards with integrity, strengthening Singapore's position as a global fintech leader," said Mr. Sopnendu Mohanty, Group CEO Designate of Global Finance and Technology Network (GFTN).

"Fintech is rapidly evolving, driven by groundbreaking advancements in technology that require a fresh, agile approach. The Chartered Fintech Associate (CFtA) certification equips professionals to navigate this new era of financial innovation, combining essential skills with forward-looking insights. CFtA empowers a global talent pool to lead and adapt as fintech transforms, ensuring that today's professionals are prepared for the dynamic challenges of tomorrow," said Professor David Lee, Founding Chairman, Global Fintech Institute.

Addressing Industry Needs with Market-Relevant Skills

The CFtA is an entry-level certification that builds foundational fintech expertise and serves as a pathway to the advanced Chartered Fintech Professional (CFtP) certification. Developed with inputs from over 100 industry and academic partners, it meets the demand for skilled talent in navigating regulatory and technological challenges. Open globally to candidates with a GCE A-levels certificate, polytechnic diploma, or associate degree, the CFtA curriculum covers essential fintech topics, including Digital Payments, Web3, AI, Sustainable Finance, and Regulatory Compliance.

Key Features of the CFtA Certification Program

Comprehensive, Future-Focused Body of Knowledge : Assesses participants across a wide range of fintech topics, including the evolution of fintech and emerging innovations shaping the industry's future.

: Assesses participants across a wide range of fintech topics, including the evolution of fintech and emerging innovations shaping the industry's future. Understanding of Regulatory and Compliance Frameworks : Evaluates candidates on their knowledge of global regulatory frameworks, focusing on key fintech hubs and emerging markets.

: Evaluates candidates on their knowledge of global regulatory frameworks, focusing on key fintech hubs and emerging markets. Ethics and Responsible Innovation : Emphasizes ethical decision-making and responsible innovation, equipping candidates to align their actions with regulatory standards and sustainable business practices.

: Emphasizes ethical decision-making and responsible innovation, equipping candidates to align their actions with regulatory standards and sustainable business practices. Practical Application through Case Studies: Real-world scenarios integrated into the exam test participants' ability to apply fintech knowledge in business contexts, fostering industry-specific problem-solving skills.

Who Should Enroll in the CFtA Certification Program?

Current Finance Professionals : Those interested in understanding the latest developments in the financial sector.

: Those interested in understanding the latest developments in the financial sector. Early-Career and New Entrants : Individuals without prior experience in finance or fintech seeking roles in the financial or fintech sector.

: Individuals without prior experience in finance or fintech seeking roles in the financial or fintech sector. Mid-Career Professionals: Those looking to transition into the fintech industry.

The launch of the CFtA program and new partnerships reflect GFI's commitment to advancing fintech education and fostering inclusive learning opportunities. The program aims to develop future-ready talent, equipping professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in the evolving financial technology landscape.

About Global Fintech Institute

Global Fintech Institute (GFI) is a not-for-profit think tank and certification body dedicated to advancing fintech education, fostering meaningful collaboration, and promoting professional excellence across regulatory bodies, corporations, and academic institutions. Headquartered in Singapore, GFI addresses key challenges in the fintech landscape through rigorous research, whitepapers, and thought leadership that influence policy and set industry standards.

Our Key Thrusts:

Professional credentialing of fintech talents

Accreditation of fintech education programs globally

An international platform for certified fintech companies, investors, and talents

LEARN: A Flexible Platform for Exam Preparation

Participants preparing for the CFtA exam will have access to interactive resources through LEARN, GFI's new online learning management system. The platform offers on-demand courses, study materials, and progress-tracking tools, allowing candidates to prepare for the exams at their own pace. LEARN is designed to accommodate both working professionals and those new to the fintech sector, ensuring flexibility and accessibility for all participants worldwide.

