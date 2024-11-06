Global Fintech Institute Launches FLEX and Startup Investment Credentials (SIC) to Transform the Fintech Ecosystem

SINGAPORE, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Fintech Institute (GFI), with the support of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), proudly announces the launch of FLEX, a global digital platform, and the Startup Investment Credentials (SIC) framework. These initiatives are designed to bring transparency, trust, and innovation to the global fintech ecosystem.

FLEX is the go-to platform for driving collaboration, investment, and talent development in fintech. It is built on three pillars:

FLEX.Collaborate : Fostering cross-industry and cross-border partnerships between fintech companies, investors, and industry leaders.

: Fostering cross-industry and cross-border partnerships between fintech companies, investors, and industry leaders. FLEX.Match : Connecting fintech startups with investors and institutional lenders to accelerate growth.

: Connecting fintech startups with investors and institutional lenders to accelerate growth. FLEX.Talent: Supporting talent development by enhancing job prospects and offering continuous training opportunities in the fintech sector.

One of the key features, FLEX.Match, includes a database of over 1,000 global fintech companies. This open marketplace offers new opportunities for collaboration, investment, and innovation, further solidifying Singapore's position as a global fintech leader. The platform will focus on financial innovation and inclusion challenges worldwide.

To support this matchmaking process, the SIC framework addresses challenges in startup evaluation. Developed with contribution from leading local and international industry players like Singapore Institute of Directors, Digital Lenders Association of India (DLAI), Fintech Australia, Global Impact FinTech Forum (GIFT) and more. SIC provides a standardized, data-driven method for assessing fintech startups. This framework simplifies due diligence, improves transparency, and fosters a stronger, more connected startup ecosystem.

Collaboration is essential for creating a transparent and inclusive fintech investment landscape. GFI invites all industry stakeholders—investors, fintech companies, regulators, and associations—to collaborate in shaping and advancing this framework.

Quotes:

"FLEX and SIC are major steps forward for fintech, providing the tools needed for global collaboration and standardized startup evaluation. With FLEX.Match, fintech companies and investors will have new ways to connect and innovate, positioning Singapore as a global fintech leader," said Prof. David Lee, Co-chairman of Global Fintech Institute.

"GFTN supports GFI in its mission to create open financial digital infrastructures like FLEX, which will drive innovation and promote ethical growth in the fintech sector. We look forward to seeing FLEX advance digital trust and attract targeted investors," said Mr. Sopnendu Mohanty, Group CEO Designate of Global Finance and Technology Network (GFTN).

Call for collaboration

FLEX is an inclusive industry-wide platform and initiative. Organizations interested in spearheading fintech innovation are encouraged to engage with us. We welcome diverse partners, including financial institutions, investors, family offices, corporates, and startups, to participate in this transformative journey. Your involvement can take various forms, such as committing capital, featuring fintech liquidity and investment opportunities, and contributing to the build-out of the community and platform.

To download the full whitepaper, visit https://globalfintechinstitute-9495468.hs-sites.com/startup-investment-credentials-sic-whitepaper

To understand more about FLEX, visit www.flex.sg

About Global Fintech Institute :

Global Fintech Institute (GFI) is a not-for-profit think tank and certification body dedicated to advancing fintech education, fostering meaningful collaboration, and promoting professional excellence across regulatory bodies, corporations, and academic institutions. Headquartered in Singapore, GFI tackles key challenges in the fintech landscape through rigorous research, insightful whitepapers, and thought leadership discussions which influence policy and set industry standards.

Our Key Thrusts:

Professional credentialing of fintech talents

Accreditation of fintech education programmes globally

International platform for certified fintech companies, investors & talents

