Global Fitness Giant Anytime Fitness Celebrates 25-Club Milestone in Indonesia

TANGERANG, Indonesia, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anytime Fitness, the world's largest fitness franchise with over 5 million members throughout 5,500 clubs across 42 countries on all seven continents, announced its milestone 25th club in the health-crazed Indonesian market. Located at the bustling QBig BSD City in Tangerang, this marked a significant milestone in the brand's journey towards providing convenient 24-hour fitness solutions to Anytime Fitness members across Indonesia. The brand now operates a region-leading network of over 360 clubs across such key Southeast Asian markets as Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines— three countries where Anytime Fitness operates the most clubs in the industry—as well as Chinese Hong Kong, Chinese Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The grand opening celebration, themed "Sparkling Silver," was an extravagant affair where guests adorned themselves in stunning silver attire. The event was a dazzling spectacle, filled with excitement, energy, and, of course, fitness.

The event kicked off with a captivating opening ceremony featuring traditional dancers, setting the stage for an evening filled with excitement. Attendees were treated to mesmerizing performances by personal trainers and dedicated members, showcasing their commitment to fitness. The atmosphere was further energized with a thrilling deadlift challenge and special group classes including Pound Fit and Les Mills Body Combat, adding to the overall excitement of the grand opening celebration.

"We are incredibly proud to have reached this milestone of 25 clubs in Indonesia," said Johannes Raadsma, CEO of Anytime Fitness Asia and President and Co-Founder of Inspire Brands Asia, holder of the regional master franchise license for Southeast Asia. "It speaks volumes about the trust and support we received from our thousands of members and the communities which we currently serve. We are excited to continue expanding our footprint across this passionate market and empower more and more individuals on their personal fitness journey."

Covering a sprawling space of nearly 500 m2, the Anytime Fitness QBig BSD City branch features premium equipment and free weights from such recognized global brands as Matrix Fitness, Ziva and Evolt, top-notch personalized coaching, and free unlimited group classes for its members. Members can automatically access any other Anytime Fitness across the world from day one with the same single iconic purple keyfob—a promise any avid traveler will appreciate.

Executive Vice President Sander Van Den Born and Vice President Taka Suzuki from Self Esteem Brands International—master franchisors for Anytime Fitness—were likewise present to support regional agent James Shanahan and franchisees Steve Ankers and Matthew Parry on their mission to support Indonesian fitness fans towards healthier, happier lives for anyone, anywhere, anytime.

About Anytime Fitness Indonesia

Anytime Fitness Indonesia is part of the world's largest and fastest-growing 24-hour fitness franchise. With a focus on convenience, affordability, and community, we strive to make fitness accessible to everyone, everywhere. Our clubs offer state-of-the-art equipment, expert personal trainers, and a supportive atmosphere to help members achieve their fitness goals.

For more information about Anytime Fitness Indonesia, visit https://www.anytimefitness.id

