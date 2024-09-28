Global gathering honors Confucius' legacy

QUFU, China, Sept. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

The 2024 China International Confucius Cultural Festival, which kicked off on Sept 27 in Qufu, Jining, is officially underway in Shandong province. This year's festival, running until Oct 7, intends to explore the contemporary significance of Confucian culture and promote Chinese culture globally.

Over 370 guests from 36 foreign countries and regions as well as China's Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan have been invited to participate in the opening and closing ceremonies and other key events.

Sept 28 marks the 2,575th birthday of Confucius. In addition to the main ceremony in Qufu, Shandong, this year's Memorial Ceremony for Confucius will include a sub-venue in Quzhou, Zhejiang — home to Confucius' descendants and a hub of Southern Confucianism. The joint Memorial Ceremony for Confucius by Shandong and Zhejiang provinces symbolizes a significant collaboration between the northern and southern celebratory traditions of Confucius.

The tradition of the Confucius memorial ceremony dates back to 478 BC and has evolved over time. Initially held once a year in autumn, it was later expanded to twice a year during the Eastern Han Dynasty (25-220).

Additionally, the celebration activities will be held across the entire province, featuring a variety of cultural performances, exhibitions, and folk experiences to delve deeper into and promote the essence of Chinese traditional culture.

Qufu is also set to host a global tour of Confucian temples and academies as part of the 2024 China International Confucius Cultural Festival. It will bring together scholars, experts, and administrators from Confucian temples and academies worldwide to discuss the preservation and promotion of Confucian heritage.

To further expand the influence of Chinese culture, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism will support Shandong province in collaborating with overseas Chinese Cultural Centers and tourism offices to organize a series of cultural and tourism events.

The "Confucius in My Eyes" Global Gen Z Photo, Short-video and Writing Contest has been opened to the world, and overseas cultural and tourism promotion activities will be arranged to further expand the influence of Chinese culture.

Confucius (551-479 BC) was one of ancient China's great philosophers and educators. Known for his emphasis on ethics, morality, and social harmony, his philosophy continues to be studied and revered around the world.

The 2024 China International Confucius Cultural Festival will serve as a platform for international cultural exchange and mutual learning, expanding the influence of Confucianism, contributing to the wider dissemination of Chinese culture, and deepening cultural exchange and mutual learning.

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn