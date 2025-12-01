Global Health Power Converges in the Greater Bay Area • Shaping a New Era of Trade and Commerce

—The Healthplex Expo, Natural & Nutraceutical Products Shenzhen 2025 Launches This December

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Guided by the "Healthy China 2030" strategy, governments, institutions, and enterprises are jointly investing in the health industry, continuously raising residents' health awareness. With the accelerating ageing of the population, increasing work pressure, and a faster pace of life, societal health needs are becoming increasingly diverse. Dietary health, as a fundamental and easily implemented solution, continues to gain consumer favour. Advancements in modern food processing technologies have spurred rapid growth of the global nutrition and health industry, while the development of the internet and social media in China has further promoted the expansion of China's nutrition and health sector. As a high-level platform driving industry progress, the "Healthplex Expo, Natural & Nutraceutical Products China" (HNC) has, for over a decade, consistently brought together leading global companies and professional buyers, facilitating high-quality growth within the sector.

Against this backdrop, "Healthplex Expo, Natural & Nutraceutical Products Shenzhen 2025" (HNC Shenzhen 2025) will open grandly from December 16 to 18, 2025 at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center. Organized by Sinoexpo Informa Markets. This year's edition brings together the core strengths of both the HNC Expo and the Hi & Fi Shenzhen, and will be jointly staged with seven major concurrent exhibitions spanning food processing and packaging, hotel catering, commercial space and more, forming the "Connexion ShenZhen". The event will gather numerous globally renowned enterprises presenting breakthrough technologies and products. With 250,000 sqm of exhibition space, 2,500+ global exhibitors, and 150,000+ professional buyers, it will become the premier year-end industry event in South China—serving as a pivotal hub for cross-sector integration and global connectivity.

Panoramic Product Matrix:

A Comprehensive Ecosystem Covering the Entire Health Industry Value Chain

Centred on precise demand matching and driving consumption upgrading, the exhibition builds a holistic ecosystem of health products and services that spans the entire lifecycle. The scope of exhibits extends comprehensively—from ingredients to end products, and from traditional remedies to cutting-edge technologies. Within the core segment of health and nutrition, in addition to classic categories such as nutritional health foods, dietary supplements, diet therapy & TCM, beauty & skin care, and smart health devices and home-use health equipment, the showcase also includes specialized categories such as maternal and infant health products, light foods, and weight-management products. Related services—including contract manufacturing and private-label production—will also be featured to support one-stop procurement for enterprises.

Among the highlights are two major sections: diet therapy & TCM and health-oriented beauty products. The tonic food zone brings together traditional treasures such as ganoderma lucidum, bird's nest, and donkey-hide gelatin, alongside distinctive varieties including antrodia cinnamomea and green algae products. By integrating modern biotechnology with time-honoured wellness wisdom, the exhibition showcases an upgraded industry landscape where ancient formulas are reinterpreted for contemporary needs. It also offers global professionals in the health and nutrition sector an immersive window into the principles of "medicine and food from the same source" and the evolving field of dietary-based nourishment. The health-beauty segment takes "beauty and wellness from the same source" as its core concept, gathering cosmetic products derived from natural botanicals, ingestible beauty supplements, and functional ingredients with anti-ageing and restorative effects. Complementary displays—such as cosmetic-ingredient safety-testing technologies—further align with the rising consumer trend of holistic wellness that integrates nourishment from within and care from without.

The light-meal zone will emerge as one of the major innovation highlights of this year's exhibition, directly addressing consumers' rising aspirations for "healthy eating and quality living". Designed as an integrated ecosystem combining product showcases, scenario-based experiences, and technical exchange, the zone creates a comprehensive industry platform for the light-food sector. It is organized into four core sub-sections based on product categories. The light-meal section brings together low-GI staple foods, sugar-reducing staple foods, konjac products, and more, complemented by advanced processing technologies such as frozen fresh-locking and low-temperature baking. The light-snack section focuses on niche categories including protein bars, whole-wheat biscuits, low-sugar confectionery and chocolate, and organic grain snacks—addressing the needs of consumers pursuing fitness, fat loss, or specialized nutritional goals.

Serving as a dedicated window into premium lifestyles, the zone for high-end health water, edible oils, and organic products highlights the growing demand for natural, healthy, and high-quality consumption. It builds a diversified supply system that covers everything from foundational ingredients to holistic health services. The premium edible oils section gathers high-quality varieties such as cold-pressed olive oil, flaxseed oil, and camellia oil, alongside demonstrations of advanced oil-refining technologies and traceability systems—showcasing the dual advantages of nutritional integrity and safety control. The premium drinking-water section features natural mineral water, hydrogen-rich water, and functional sparkling water, with complementary displays of water-purification technologies and innovations in packaging, catering to diverse hydration needs across everyday scenarios. Green and organic food products are presented through certified organic labeling, cultivation and breeding technologies, and product showcases, conveying a holistic "farm-to-table" approach to healthy living. In addition, the zone also encompasses oral-care health products, forest-derived foods, traditional Chinese medicinal ingredients, and premium agricultural brands—forming a comprehensive "healthy diet + daily wellness" matrix that fully aligns with consumers' pursuit of a high-quality, health-centred lifestyle.

Multi-Dimensional Channel Integration to Build an Efficient Business Ecosystem

Leveraging more than fifteen years of experience and a database of over 100,000 highly targeted buyers accumulated through the "Healthplex Expo, Natural & Nutraceutical Products China" (HNC), the exhibition establishes a comprehensive online–offline business-matchmaking system to ensure efficient alignment between supply and demand. Online, the exhibition is supported by EN-SJGLE.COM B2B platform, which provides a 365-day continuous trade-service system. With over 300,000 active registered users, the platform offers suppliers and professional buyers a "one-stop online presence" alongside tailored one-to-one matchmaking services. Offline, an E-commerce Channel Matchmaking Programme will be launched to offer exhibitors full-chain solutions including livestream commerce planning, customized short-video content creation, and community-based distribution support—helping health-related products reach online consumer groups with greater speed and precision.

In addition, the professional visitor portfolio covers a wide spectrum of industry buyers, including distributors and agents, import-export traders, cross-border e-commerce operators, offline retail chains, and brand enterprises. A significant proportion of attendees represent corporate decision-makers and core procurement teams, ensuring that business negotiations directly reach key decision points and thus enhance conversion efficiency. Internationally, the exhibition establishes extensive links with high-quality overseas buyers in the health industry—ranging from cross-border traders to international brand representatives from Australia, the United States, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, Canada, etc. This creates a crucial bridge for exhibitors to engage with global markets, enabling domestic brands to expand international partnerships while facilitating accurate alignment between overseas resources and domestic demand.

More than twenty themed forums and specialized events will also be staged onsite, bringing together leading figures from government, industry, academia and research to deliver in-depth discussions on core topics spanning policy, technology, marketing, etc.

Exhibitor Testimonials Underscore the Platform's Core Value

The continuous success of previous editions has firmly established the HNC Shenzhen as a recognized accelerator for industry-wide business development. Sirio noted that "the exhibition exceeded expectations in both visitor traffic and the quality of potential clients. The organizer's meticulous services ensured smooth and efficient communication, providing essential support for our expansion into the South China market." The representative of Wright Life commented that "the exhibition has built an accurate bridge between manufacturers and brand owners, enabling us to integrate the strengths of global raw materials with domestic manufacturing."

Japan's Yurala reported that its anti-ageing products gained strong recognition in the Chinese market through the exhibition, resulting in multiple new agency partnerships. Exhibitors generally agree that the event serves not only as a window for product presentation but also as a comprehensive platform for brand building, industry resource integration, and insights into future trends—making it a central component of their annual exhibition strategy.

This December, Shenzhen will once again become a global focal point thanks to this landmark event in the health industry. The HNC Shenzhen 2025 will return with greater openness, more precise services, and richer resources, working alongside industry partners to shape a new ecosystem for the health sector. It will inject lasting momentum into the implementation of the Healthy China initiative and the upgrade of the health industry in South China. From December 16 to 18, at the Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Centre, the industry gathers for a shared commitment to health and a new chapter of development.

