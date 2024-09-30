Global journalists, influencers explore legacy of Confucius in Shandong

BEIJING, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

It was an unforgettable experience for Russian student Kapustina Elizaveta, whose deep love for traditional Chinese culture brought her to the celebration for the 2,575th anniversary of Confucius' birth in his hometown of Qufu, Shandong province.

Participants from the media tour pose for a photo at the Temple of Confucius on Sept 28. [Photo/chinadaily.com.cn]

From Sept 27 to 29, Elizaveta participated in a media tour along with other influencers and journalists from countries such as the United States, Egypt, Italy, and Morocco.

The tour is part of the 2024 China International Confucius Cultural Festival, which runs until Oct 7. With the theme of "Dialogue with Confucius, Mutual Learning Among Civilizations", the festival features a memorial ceremony honoring Confucius, the renowned Chinese philosopher and teacher who lived from 551 to 479 BC.

"The ceremony was very grand, featuring various traditional Chinese performances that helped more people learn about this great thinker, " said Elizaveta. She also expressed her belief that the influence of Confucius and his philosophy is profound and enduring both in China and around the world.

El Batoul Nejjaoui, a Moroccan vlogger described it as "a truly special experience" and mentioned her appreciation for how The Analects were recited as a chorus during the performances.

The group also visited various sites in Qufu related to Confucius such as the Luyuan village, the Temple of Confucius, Kong Family Mansion, and Confucius Museum to explore the Confucius' life story.

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn