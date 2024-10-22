Global Leaders Explore Pathways to Sustainable Well-being at 2024 Integral Conversation

GUILIN, China, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Integral Conversation – "Propelling Sustainable Well-being" hosted by the Integral Institute, successfully concluded from October 17 to 19. This year's event brought together representatives from government, business, education, and the cultural sectors to explore the multifaceted meanings of sustainable well-being. A diverse group of speakers engaged in panel discussions and workshops focused on four key themes: supply chains, nature and culture, social and economic innovation, and education, all aimed at seeking innovative approaches to promote sustainable well-being. The event took place at Integral, Esquel Group's sustainable development garden in Guilin, attracting nearly 300 attendees.

Held at Integral, the 2024 Integral Conversation brought together a diverse audience with nearly 300 people in attendance. Ms. Teresa Yang, council member of Integral Institute and Vice Chairman of Esquel Group, highlights the significance of “Integral” in her opening speech. Professor Hau Lee, Council Chair of the Integral Institute, delivers a closing remark.

On the first day, Mr. Edgar Tung, CEO of Tessellation Group, a founding member of Integral Institute, delivered the welcoming remarks. He stated, "As we navigate these pivotal times of digital development and confront global challenges, it is essential to recognize the transformative power of technologies such as automation, emerging greentech, AI, machine learning, renewable energy solutions, biotech and blockchain, etc. These innovations play a crucial role in advancing sustainable practices and significantly improving quality of life. They also prompted us to rethink the approaches we take to achieve the 17 UNSDGs."

During the Fireside Chat hosted by Professor Wang Tianyi, Council Member of Integral Institute, Mr. Frank Ning, former Chairman of Sinochem Holdings, addressed the issue of climate change and discussed how China is emerging as a global leader in environmental sustainability through energy transition and emissions reduction. He highlighted that companies should align their survival and growth with sustainability goals, noting that sustainable investments and social responsibility can drive long-term success.

On October 18, Ms. Teresa Yang, council member of Integral Institute and Vice Chairman of Esquel Group, highlighted the significance of "Integral" in her opening speech. She emphasized that by introducing innovative catering model, employee meals in the traditional industry can also embrace sustainability. She noted, "In the wake of the pandemic, there is an unprecedented focus on individual and societal well-being, with a desire to build a healthier and more sustainable future. At Integral, the principles of sustainable development are not just discussed but are deeply woven into our daily practices."

Ms. Yang Yanyan, Chairperson of China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Guangxi Committee, Secretary General of China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit (CABIS) Secretariat, and Secretary General of China-ASEAN Business Council (CABC) Joint Secretariat, also addressed the audience, stating, "In the era of sustainable development and digital transformation, fostering the green transition in the industry is a shared responsibility of both government and businesses. We must continually explore and innovate pathways for sustainable development.".

Integral Conversation featured several keynote speeches and panel discussions. Dr. Victor Fung, Chairman of Fung Investments, addressed the impact of geopolitical tensions on trade and SMEs in his keynote speech, emphasizing Hong Kong's role as a strategic trade hub. The session concluded with a lively Q&A moderated by Professor Hau Lee, Council Chair of the Integral Institute, where Dr. Fung and Professor Lee engaged with the audience on various topics.

Throughout the event, sessions included "CEO Plenary" and panels on "Rethinking Supply Chain", "Harmonizing Nature and Culture", "Social & Economic Innovation", and "Integrating Well-being into Education". In the "CEO Plenary", industry leaders discussed integrating sustainability into business development. The conversation emphasized that sustainable innovation, corporate culture, and strong leadership are crucial for fostering both organizational success and community well-being.

In the "Rethinking Supply Chain" panel, speakers discussed integrating sustainable practices and innovative strategies at every stage of production to create efficient and ethical supply chains, contributing to a green, low-carbon global economy.

During the "Harmonizing Nature and Culture" session, speakers explored how to incorporate local culture, sustainability, and well-being into projects like architecture and rural development, fostering a deeper harmony between people and nature.

The "Social & Economic Innovation" panel highlighted various innovative projects in industries such as shipping and healthcare. Speakers examined how improvements in ship design and fuel efficiency can address climate change, as well as home-based oxygen therapy systems that enhance patient care, emphasizing the role of businesses in promoting societal well-being.

In the "Integrating Well-being into Education" session, seasoned educators discussed how education can advance sustainable personal, social, and environmental well-being, reimagining approaches to foster a more equitable, inclusive, and sustainable global education system.

In his closing remarks, Professor Hau Lee, Council Chair of the Integral Institute, stated, "The Integral Conversation has brought together guests from around the world to share and explore new perspectives on sustainable development. The exchange of diverse insights has sparked new perspectives on sustainability, reshaping how we approach the challenges ahead."

Looking ahead, Integral Conversation aims to broaden its scope and engage more passionate individuals in diverse discussions, further advancing the dialogue on sustainable development.

About Integral Conversation

Integral Conversation provides thought leaders and experts from diverse fields an independent platform to exchange insights and perspectives on sustainable development models. Discussion topics spanned culture, education, innovation, urban planning and architecture, health care, digital transformation, and how they are connected to the concept of sustainability.

Integral Conversation is organized by the Integral Institute.

About Integral Institute

The Integral Institute is a non-profit organization that brings together experts, educators, researchers, entrepreneurs and other stakeholders to explore and deliberate sustainability at personal, institutional, and social levels. We cultivate transformative models, best practices, and offer a diverse range of programs to empower like-minded individuals and organizations through our comprehensive education and research platform.

Our approach is grounded in integral sustainability, which recognizes the interconnectedness of all aspects of life and the importance of addressing social, economic, and environmental issues together. We stimulate innovation, foster a holistic perspective on sustainability, and tackle the complex challenges of our world today. Through collaboration, knowledge exchange, and collective action, we drive meaningful change and pave the way towards a sustainable future.

