Global Photographers Spotlight ZPMC's Leading Role in Port Machinery Manufacturing

SHANGHAI, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 24th, Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (ZPMC) hosted an international delegation of six photographers from France, Italy, Russia, Turkey and the U.S. The photographers toured ZPMC's Changxing Branch, a leading heavy equipment manufacturing site, capturing the intricacies of port machinery through their camera lens.

The delegation included an acclaimed war correspondent awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Journalism, a travel photographer who has chronicled over sixty photo features on Chinese landscapes in his three-decade career, and a Grand Prize winner in the documentary category of the Sony World Photography Awards.

The photographers visited a dedicated facility for the production of 250-meter structural beams, an adjacent compact frame manufacturing site, and the Zhenhua Marine Terminal – often referred to be locals as the 'Colorful Quay Crane Showcase' for its distinctive array of colorfully painted cranes. They also ascended a towering quay crane and reached the 29th floor observation deck, where they were awestruck by the bustling production scene of the Changxing Branch. The sheer magnitude of the port equipment fueled their creative passion. The visit left an indelible impression.

The head of operations at Changxing Branch shared ZPMC's corporate journey and growth trajectory with the photographers, underscoring the company's commitment since its 1992 inception to building strong partnerships across international ports and championing mutually beneficial commerce through exceptional products and services. As we venture deeper into the 21st century, ZPMC is fully leveraging "digital empowerment" in its innovation-driven operations, seeks to elevate terminals into more advanced, smart, and sustainable facilities. In its international dealings, ZPMC adheres to principles of openness, respect, and equality, all while championing its societal obligations and aligning with the prevailing trends of the times, especially those emphasizing peace and development.

In discussions with ZPMC executives, the photographers keenly inquired if the company had supplied port machinery to their home countries. Further, they voiced their appreciation for the strides made in China's manufacturing sector, with ZPMC standing as a prime exemplar.

