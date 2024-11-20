Global Pop Superstar Lisa Teams Up with DENTISTE' Premium Toothpaste to Kick Off Worldwide Oral Care Marketing Campaign

BANGKOK, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thai-born global superstar Lisa (Lalisa Manobal) of BLACKPINK fame has joined forces with leading premium oral care brand DENTISTE' in a high-profile collaboration destined to make millions smile worldwide.

Lisa brought her dazzling confident smile to the "DENTISTE' Presents LISA Fan Meetup in Asia 2024" in Bangkok. Over 7,000 people packed the venue for Lisa's first-ever solo fan meetup in Thailand, her home country. The event signified the start of a major global market push for the DENTISTE' brand.

It included a special "DENTISTE' x LISA Exclusive After Party," where excited fans had the chance to get up close and personal to enjoy best moments with their idol, who is DENTISTE's brand ambassador in Thailand.

Aligning with Lisa's positive and inspiring persona reinforces DENTISTE''s position as a premium global player in oral care. The event was a key step in accelerating the brand's worldwide expansion.

"Lisa's confident smile is a powerful form of Thai soft power that captivates millions globally," said Pharmacist Dr. Sangsuk Pithayanukul, CEO of Siam Health Group Co., Ltd. "Her star power will help us introduce DENTISTE's innovative premium products to her fans and consumers across the globe, so they can wear the confident smile with the same level of self-assurance as Lisa."

DENTISTE' offers a full range of premium and natural oral care products, including toothpaste, mouthwash, toothbrushes, mouth spray, and more. It is a leader in premium breath care toothpaste and non-rinse toothpaste innovations created in close collaboration with dentists. Siam Health Group, which developed and markets DENTISTE' products, is implementing ambitious growth plans to become a major global consumer brand.

"Our collaboration with Lisa has been a remarkable success, with the campaign already reaching over 200 million people globally. We plan to leverage Lisa's massive international appeal to strengthen our presence as a global dental innovator across Asia and beyond. Over the next few years, DENTISTE' will continue introducing our premium, innovative oral care products to new consumer segments worldwide," added Dr. Sangsuk.

The event highlighted Lisa's "Confident Smile" to engage her Gen Z and Thai fans. The After Party offered many exciting activities for DENTISTE' customers to enjoy special moments with Lisa. Highlights included attending her sound check, chatting with Lisa, and a Q&A session about five things Lisa loves, along with photo opportunities and an autograph session. The special night was filled with unforgettable moments, confident smiles, and inspiring energy, helping Lisa and her fans fulfill their dreams together.

DENTISTE' products are available at leading retailers and dental clinics in more than 20 countries. Siam Health Group plans to increase DENTISTE''s presence in new markets in northeast Asia, Europe, and the Americas during 2025.

SOURCE DENTISTE'