Global Schools Group Opens One World International Digital Campus, Pioneering Digital and Sustainable Education in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- One World International School (OWIS) officially opened a first-of-its-kind Digital Campus on 9 December, with Ms Yeo Wan Ling, Member of Parliament of Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, in attendance. This milestone marks more than 20 years of excellence in the impressive portfolio of the Global Schools Group. The new facility, located in the vibrant Punggol area, integrates cutting-edge technology, sustainability, and educational innovation, setting a new standard for international schools in Singapore.

One World International Digital Campus in Punggol was officially opened on 9 December 2024 ([Left to Right] by Mr Atul Termurnikar, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Global Schools Group, Ms Yeo Wan Ling, Member of Parliament of Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC and H.E Dr Shilpak Ambule, High Commissioner of India to Singapore.

As a leading international network of schools, the Global Schools Group is dedicated to providing high-quality education worldwide and currently operates 64 campuses across 12 schools in 11 countries. The latest OWIS Digital Campus is the 7th OWIS campus globally and it stands at the forefront of this mission, delivering an enriching and nurturing learning environment that prepares students to thrive in an ever-changing global landscape.

The OWIS Digital Campus Advantage

Representing the first fully state-of-the-art international school in Singapore, the OWIS Digital Campus is designed to maximise the fullest potential of young talents. The campus seamlessly integrates advanced technology and sustainable practices to enhance student activities and learning outcomes.

The OWIS Digital Campus currently serves 527 students and houses high-tech Smart Classrooms that feature cutting-edge IoT devices, digital whiteboards, and personalised learning tools tailored to meet the individual needs of each student.

The campus also offers over 60 shared Skills Studios, including a Visual and Art Studio, Black Box Theatre and others. Additionally, an immersive 1,500-seat auditorium known as the multipurpose Quantum Arena, with a built-in Sports Performance Enhancing Data Analytics System technology, will also serve as an indoor sports space, revolutionising student-level sports training and enhancing the overall athletic experience.

Built For Sustainability, Inside and Out

On the sustainability front, OWIS Digital Campus's external building structure has been designed for reduced energy consumption. The terracotta tiles in their exterior facade serve as effective heat insulators for classrooms and have a lifespan of 75 years, contributing to notable energy savings. To date, this intelligent structure has saved up to 25% of total energy consumption from air conditioning.

Inside, the campus implements green initiatives powered by IoT-driven sustainability measures, including smart energy management, climate control systems, and a future comprehensive water management strategy, all of which create an eco-friendly learning environment.

Currently, smart classrooms and hallway lighting are powered by renewable energy, with up to 15% generated from solar panels. This forward-thinking initiative significantly reduces the campus's overall carbon footprint. Lastly, the Digital Campus is poised to receive NEWater, Singapore's treated water through micro-filtration, reverse osmosis, and ultraviolet irradiation. This multi-faceted approach to sustainability reflects OWIS's deep commitment to responsibly utilising scarce natural resources.

OWIS Digital Campus, School of The Future

Aligning with Singapore's vision for a sustainable and innovative future, the OWIS Digital Campus offers an exceptional educational option for expat families in Punggol and its surrounding areas. By leveraging its favourable location near the Punggol Digital District, the school hopes to form and strengthen ties with local communities and companies to provide more digital and sustainability education opportunities for its young students.

Mr Atul Termurnikar, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Global Schools Group shares: "Today marks a momentous occasion as we celebrate the official opening of the OWIS Digital Campus of the Global Schools Group. This OWIS Campus extends this legacy, integrating advanced technology, sustainable design, and forward-thinking pedagogy to offer an unparalleled educational experience. It is a space that inspires curiosity and cultivates a lifelong love for learning necessary for the 21st-century learner. Our campus offers world-class, community-focused education, enhanced by our location near Punggol Digital District, leading the way for innovative learning for every child."

Ms Yeo Wan Ling, Member of Parliament of Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, adds: "As we embark on this exciting journey with OWIS, I look forward to the positive impact it will have on our Punggol community. Together, with our excellent educational institutions and upcoming developments, we're creating an ecosystem where our young sprouts can learn, grow, and thrive in a town that's truly at the forefront of Singapore's future."

For more information about the OWIS Digital Campus, please visit owis.org/sg/punggol-digital-campus .

About One World International School

OWIS is part of the prestigious Singapore-based Global Schools Group (GSG), which educates students of over 70 nationalities. OWIS has a multicultural environment where students and teachers come from diverse cultural backgrounds. The school embraces a one-world philosophy that teaches the value of tolerance, acceptance, compassion, kindness and unity. OWIS has campuses in Singapore, Japan, Saudi Arabia and India.

About Global Schools Group

Global Schools Group (GSG), headquartered in Singapore, is an award-winning interconnected network of leading international schools across the world. Founded in 2002 to serve global communities with high quality education, GSG schools are truly global at heart transcending boundaries to provide a world-class learning experience through the scale, diversity and experience of its widespread network.

GSG mission is to nurture young minds into future global leaders.

