Global Sources Sports & Outdoor Officially Opens

HONG KONG, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Sources Sports & Outdoor officially opened today and will run until October 30 at AsiaWorld-Expo in Hong Kong. The show brings together approximately 600 exhibitors from across Asia under the theme "World Cup Fever, Outdoor Innovation." It presents diverse products including camping supplies and equipment, fitness equipment, water sports gear, outdoor sports products, sportswear, and accessories. The show features a series of innovative displays and professional activities, offering global buyers in-depth insights into the latest trends and product applications in the sports sector. The show is projected to attract nearly 15,000 professional B2B buyer visits.

USD 450 Million Pickleball Opportunity

As pickleball rapidly gains global popularity, this emerging sport is creating unprecedented commercial value. With an estimated 48 million active players worldwide today, participation is projected to exceed 100 million by 2030. According to market research data, the global pickleball equipment market was valued at approximately USD 457 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 916 million by 2034, representing a compound annual growth rate of 7.2%. China has become the world's largest pickleball paddle manufacturing base, accounting for over 70% of global production capacity.

The show presents a comprehensive pickleball industry ecosystem, with exhibitors showcasing products made from various materials and featuring different performance grades. The range spans from entry-level to professional products, including high-performance paddles crafted from carbon fiber, fiberglass, or polymer composite materials, competition balls meeting international tournament standards, and specialized product lines for both indoor and outdoor scenarios. These products demonstrate technical innovations in weight control, durability, and stroke performance, offering diverse, high-quality options with OEM/ODM customization services. They meet the growing procurement demands of the global pickleball market.

The show features an indoor pickleball training camp with live demonstrations by Hong Kong's top-ranked pickleball players in 2025, allowing buyers to personally experience and evaluate products on the training camp court. The show debuts the Pickleball Expo Cup 2025 in partnership with Po Leung Kuk, featuring corporate and open divisions in an elimination tournament format for high-level competitive showcases on 29 October, further promoting and popularizing this emerging sport. The competition will also feature performances by the professional cheerleading squad Hong Kong Taurus, energizing the atmosphere and cheering on participants.

World Cup-themed Area Captures 2026 Business

In anticipation of the global sports product sourcing surge driven by the World Cup 2026, the show features a dedicated "World Cup-themed Area" showcasing football industry chain products and customization solutions. The area presents professional football equipment, functional apparel, match support merchandise, and themed souvenirs, all integrating eco-friendly materials, technology, and personalized customization services.

In professional apparel, exhibitors present customized team jerseys using high-performance recycled fibers with moisture-wicking technology, alongside socks and headwear utilizing high-density knitting techniques, featuring compression design and silicone anti-slip strips with personalized logo embroidery support. Support merchandise includes personalized custom flags and scarves, enhancing match-watching interactivity and entertainment. Exhibitors offer flexible customization services supporting small-batch rapid sampling and production, enabling buyers to choose from high-end functional fabrics to economical materials based on market demands. The themed area also features a football experience zone, allowing buyers to enjoy the sport through interactive participation and feel the World Cup passion.

Outdoor Equipment Innovation Comprehensively Upgrades Camping Experience

The show deeply focuses on comprehensive outdoor lifestyle upgrades, showcasing a full range of outdoor innovation products including camping carts, multifunctional outdoor backpacks and high-performance camping stoves. Exhibitors present camping carts using lightweight aerospace aluminum and folding structural design, equipped with 360° swivel wheels and intelligent braking systems, balancing off-road performance with portability while supporting customization services.

The outdoor backpack series demonstrates ergonomic carrying systems combined with waterproof, abrasion-resistant recycled nylon fabrics, featuring built-in independent power sources and hydration bladder systems to meet long-distance hiking demands. Additionally, the show presents outdoor refrigerators, camping tents, portable water bottles and more, comprehensively demonstrating breakthroughs in outdoor equipment safety, intelligence and sustainability.

Interactive Experience Activities Enhance Show Vitality

The show continues emphasizing interactive experiences, partnering again with the Sports Performance and Functional Fitness Federation of Hong Kong, China to host the Indoor Triathlon Invitation Competition. Participants will use professional training equipment to simulate skiing, cycling, and rowing triathlon in competitive challenges across different categories, adding excitement to the show. The association will also conduct live Pilates demonstrations, with audiences able to participate immediately and experience core training technique essentials.

Sports Innovation Forum Explores Future Industry Transformation

The Global Sources Summit held during the show with the theme "Sports Innovation: From Elite Performance to Future Sportswear" focuses on future trends in the sports and outdoor industry. The summit gathers industry leaders, elite athletes, and expert scholars for in-depth discussions on key topics including sports performance enhancement, sustainable material applications, market trend analysis, and sportswear standards. Hong Kong athletics coach Mr. Chan Ka-ho and Hong Kong long-distance running record holder Ms. Christy Yiu Kit-ching will share practical experiences on how training and equipment empower professional runners. Experts will explore how sportswear integrates functionality with fashion aesthetics, market insights into sports and outdoor future trends, and safety testing standards and guidelines for camping and outdoor equipment. Against the background of sustainable development, the summit will spotlight applications of sustainable materials including Vietnamese manufacturing upcycling, recycled and bio-based fabrics, while interpreting EU and US sportswear regulations to help buyers understand international market requirements.

