Global Tech Care Company Asurion Opens Cebu Site, Creating 2,000 Jobs

New facility expands operations in the Philippines and offers opportunities across customer support, technical roles, and more

CEBU CITY, Philippines, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global tech care company Asurion opened its newest customer solutions center in Cebu City yesterday, marking a significant expansion of its operations in the Philippines and creating approximately 2,000 local jobs over the next two years.

The opening was marked by a blessing ceremony and ribbon-cutting attended by company leaders, government representatives, and members of the Cebu community.

Asurion leaders and local officials mark the opening of the company’s Cebu customer solutions center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 7, 2026. The new site is expected to create approximately 2,000 jobs over the next two years.

Asurion provides protection and support for nearly every connected device in the home, from phones to gaming systems to major appliances. A partner to some of the world's largest enterprise brands, Asurion serves over 230 million customers worldwide.

The new site advances Asurion's ability to deliver reliable tech support at scale for its growing global customer base.

"As technology becomes more central to everyday life, the need for simple, reliable support continues to grow," said Guru Gowrappan, Chief Executive Officer of Asurion. "This investment in Cebu reflects both that demand and our confidence in the Philippines as a critical part of our global operations. We're excited about the talent here and the role this team will play in helping us deliver great experiences for our customers around the world."

Cebu marks Asurion's sixth Philippines site, joining three customer service centers in Santa Rosa, Iloilo, and Clark; a remanufacturing facility in Calamba City; and a global technology and shared services hub in Bonifacio Global City. Across its Philippines sites, the company will employ around 10,000 people.

The new site occupies six floors of the Faustina Center, a 15-story office building at the back of Bonifacio District. The company is actively hiring in Cebu across a wide range of roles, including technical support, customer care, human resources, IT, operations, training, digital marketing, and workplace solutions.

The expansion reflects Asurion's long-term commitment to the Philippines and its continued investment in local talent.

"Asurion has built a strong foundation in the Philippines, and Cebu is an important next step in our growth," said Adam Hachey, Vice President of Customer Solutions. "We're excited to create opportunities for local talent and continue delivering high-quality support for our customers globally."

Asurion offers full-time employment, work-life balance, HMO starting day one, a retirement program, generous leave periods, transportation allowances, free meals daily, and more. Asurion is committed to creating a positive work environment for its more than 18,000 global employees.

The company has been recognized as a Great Place to Work for the last four consecutive years and was recently entered into the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) Hall of Fame as a three-time PEZA award winner across multiple categories, including Outstanding Employer.

Visit joinasurion.com/cebu for job opportunities in Cebu or joinasurion.com/ph for open roles in all Asurion Philippines sites.

About Asurion

Asurion is the leading global tech care company providing protection, repair, replacement, and 24/7 support for all the technology in consumers' lives. With thousands of experts ready to help whenever and wherever, Asurion proudly cares for millions of customers with thousands of different devices. Asurion provides world-class customer experiences that keep tech running. As the Chief Technology Officer of the home™, we deliver seamless, intelligent care for nearly every connected device in the home — from phones to major appliances and everything in between. Asurion is ready to help however you need it — online, over the phone, in your neighborhood, or even at your doorstep. We are a partner to the largest enterprise brands, serving over 100 clients. For more information, visit asurion.com.

SOURCE Asurion