Global Telecom Operators Explore Chinese Esports: Dual Advances in Technology and Cultural Engagement

BEIJING, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On Oct. 17, The Esports Innovation and Communication Seminar, held under the guidance of the China Media Group (CMG) National Institute for Esports Development and hosted by CCTV Animation Group Co., Ltd., concluded in Mudanjiang, Heilongjiang Province. The event brought together leaders from the global esports sector, highlighting China's growing influence in competitive gaming infrastructure and broader ecosystem growth while offering actionable insights for international operators.

Arthur Lang, CEO of International Business at Singtel, said, "Chinese esports firms are integrating 5G, edge computing, and artificial intelligence to deliver immersive audience experiences unlike any before." Singtel has partnered with multiple operators across Southeast Asia, adapting Chinese esports deployment models to support cross-border tournaments for titles such as Valorant with under 40 milliseconds of latency.

A representative from Middle Eastern telecom operator Airtel noted that Chinese innovations in 8K UHD live production and AI-driven real-time data analysis are reshaping production standards for esports events. "We have implemented these technical approaches in the Middle Eastern market, raising the performance standard of local tournament broadcasts."

Beyond technology, the cultural dimension of Chinese esports also drew recognition. According to Singtel's research in the Asia-Pacific region, esports content featuring traditional Chinese cultural elements has resonated strongly with younger audiences in Southeast Asia. Characters inspired by Wuxia (martial arts heroes) aesthetics and stage designs drawn from Dunhuang murals have become effective touchpoints for cross-cultural dialogue.

Chinese esports also shows distinctive strength in engaging younger demographics. North American operator T-Mobile has adopted strategies from Chinese platforms—such as building esports communities and launching co-branded activities—to strengthen youth participation and belonging. The Head of T-Mobile's Esports Program commented that Chinese platforms are successfully turning passive viewers into active participants, a model worth examining.

Singtel has outlined plans to expand cooperation with Chinese esports companies to jointly develop new models such as "Esports + Cultural Tourism" and "Esports + Music," with the goal of delivering more diverse digital entertainment experiences to users worldwide.

Chinese esports, powered by both technological innovation and cultural resonance, is establishing a new benchmark for the global industry. With active involvement from international operators, esports is becoming a key convergence point linking technology with culture, and tradition with modernity, opening a new phase of global collaboration in the digital age.

