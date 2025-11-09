Global Times: China-Africa roundtable forum aims to boost South-South cooperation, contribute wisdom to global governance

BEIJING, Nov. 9, 2025/PRNewswire/ -- The "Global South Dialogue·China-Africa Roundtable Forum" was held in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Wednesday, where dozens of guests from Chinese and African political circles, academia and the media held in-depth exchanges on topics such as implementing the Global Governance Initiative, the role of the media, and China-Africa cooperation.

In his opening remarks, Zhang Wei, deputy editor-in-chief of the Global Times, said that this past October had witnessed the successful convening of the Fourth Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China. China's efforts toward high-quality development, high-standard living, high-efficiency governance, and high-level opening-up have attracted global attention. The scale, resilience, and potential of China's economy - likened to a "vast ocean" - along with China's confidence, resolve, and capability to address risks and challenges, serve as a "reassurance pill" for the world economy. This will inject new impetus and bring new opportunities into the joint pursuit of modernization by China and Africa.

Phindile Mkwanazi, acting principal with the National School of Government of South Africa, said in her opening remarks that Wednesday's dialogue is a step in that direction. "It reminds us that the Global South is not just a geographic concept. It is a logical and political space," she said. "This dialogue is not an end in itself. It's part of the growing network of reflection, resolved and informed. Moreover, it is through such connection between media and government, between South Africa and China that we can build more accountable, inclusive governance for all."

Busani Ngcaweni, director of the Center for Public Policy and African Studies at the University of Johannesburg, said in his opening remarks that the Global Governance Initiative, proposed recently by China, presents a framework for a more inclusive and equitable international system, rooted in principles of sovereign equality, shared development and mutual respect. It challenges hegemonic tendencies by advocating for multi-centered governance and calls for a renewed commitment to international law that serves all nations, not just the powerful.

Pinky Sharon Kekana, deputy minister for Public Service Administration of South Africa, said in a keynote speech that dialogue is a key feature in the foreign policy of South Africa and China toward promotion of mutual understanding and mutual respect to resolve conflicts that are increasingly threatening global prosperity. Dialogue represents our strong belief in embracing different civilizations and their knowledge in the construction of national and global prosperity.

"We must continue to embrace values of credibility, service, and commitment to our people. Through our partnership in dialogues such as this, and through the convergence of media, governance, and citizen participation, we can build a peaceful, democratic, and prosperous Global South for current and future generations," Kekana said.

In his keynote speech, Qin Zhanpeng, minister counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in South Africa, stated that this year marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC). China has upgraded its bilateral relations with all African countries that have diplomatic relations with it to the strategic level, and the overall positioning of China-Africa relations has been elevated to the All-Weather China-Africa Community with a Shared Future for the New Era. This is the first time that the concept of "a community with a shared future for humanity" has reached the "all-weather" level on an entire continent.

The forum has set three thematic sessions, namely "Establishing Collective Consensus: China-Africa Vision in Advancing Global Governance Initiative and the Global South Influence"; "Shaping Shared Discourse: China-Africa Media in Promoting Development and Prosperity"; and "Building Joint Capacity: China-Africa Cooperation in Agriculture, Trade, and Technological Innovation."

Establishing collective consensus

The global governance system is undergoing profound transformation. The first panel focused on strategic coordination and institutional innovation between China and Africa under the framework of the Global Governance Initiative, promoting development rights, equity, and inclusiveness as shared global values. It highlighted the joint efforts of China and Africa to build a more representative and inclusive global governance system, and explored how countries of the Global South can reshape balance and justice in the international order through unity and cooperation.

Zhang said that "last month, we marked the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations (UN). 80 years ago, drawing profound lessons from history, the international community, with the aspiration to 'save succeeding generations from the scourge of war, which twice in our lifetime has brought untold sorrow to mankind,' established the UN. Over the past eight decades, the international system centered on the UN has underpinned world peace and development, while the concept of multilateralism based on coordination and cooperation has increasingly taken root in people's minds.

However, 80 years later, the international landscape remains fraught with chaos. Acts of power politics and bullying have inflicted severe harm, and global challenges are intensifying. Never before has the world so strongly called for a more just, equitable and inclusive global governance system. When it comes to addressing the questions posed by the era regarding global governance, countries of the Global South, along with their media outlets and think tanks, have an inescapable responsibility, Zhang noted.

"The series of global initiatives proposed by the Chinese leader have charted a path for South Africa to achieve such synergy - this synergy should permeate all sectors of society, and its purpose is by no means to highlight the superiority of any party, but to advance the modernization process of various countries based on their national conditions. Contemporary global civilizations are not moving toward division and confrontation. Therefore, as developing members of the Global South, we should uphold the spirit of the Global Civilization Initiative, enabling every country to clearly voice its stance and deliver joint outcomes through equal cooperation," said Paul Tembe, founder and director of SELE Encounters, at the forum.

Bongani Mayimele, director of the International Relations and Partnerships with National School of Government in South Africa, noted that the Global South must have a voice in shaping sustainable development, which should no longer be a hollow slogan but take concrete form and context, embrace pluralism, and draw on diverse civilizations to end poverty and achieve equitable development.

"Developing countries should enjoy freedom of thought and the right to choose their own development paths," said Mayimele.

Shaping shared discourse

The media not only disseminate information but also foster policy dialogue, mutual learning, and people-to-people understanding, becoming a vital force for shared development. The second panel examined how China-Africa media cooperation can empower development agendas through joint reporting, news exchanges, and digital innovation. It also explored how such collaboration can serve as the foundation for a stronger Global South communication network, telling the stories of the Global South more effectively on the global stage.

Yang Ou, president of the African General Bureau of the People's Daily, said the media serves as a bridge for information dissemination and is an envoy for cultural exchange. Strengthening dialogue and exchanges and deepening communication cooperation between Chinese and African media can not only showcase the fruitful achievements of China-Africa cooperation, but also help consolidate the social and public opinion foundation for China-Africa friendship.

Ayanda Holo, president of TV BRICS AFRICA, said that the Global South is not just asking for a voice; it is creating the tools, teams, and channels to speak for itself. As BRICS leaders said, we must stay true to our values and focus on real steps - unity built through systems, and ideals put into daily life. The collective rise of the Global South is a distinctive feature of the great transformation across the world.

Kirtan Bhana, founding editor of the Diplomatic Society in South Africa, noted that the Global South is not a direction on a map, but a moral compass, a perspective that affirms our shared humanity in a time of division. "Let the Global South not be remembered as a coalition of complaint, but as a community of courage; not as an alternative to the world, but as an imagination that reshaped it. The future does not belong to the North or the South, but belongs to all who have a vision and the will to build it together."

Lucky Mathebula, founder of the Thinc Foundation and columnist for the Sunday Times, said that media experts should put more effort in reporting on global "zones of excellence" where human dignity, social and economic justice, and human rights are thriving. "For instance, China's achievement in lifting around 800 million people to a higher per capital income level is a remarkable zone of excellence, and we need to be reporting on how this was accomplished," Mathebula said.

Theto Mahlakoana, multidimensional policy strategist at the Centre for Public Policy with the University of Johannesburg, said that she wishes in the future, when the world looks to the Global South, it will no longer see fragmentation or competition, but a network of nations communicating progress through partnership.

Brett Lyndall Singh, CEO of AOM Group and Brand South Africa PYP Ambassador, believes that as close partners with a historical foundation of cooperation, China and South Africa must join hands to create opportunities. "We call on colleagues in this field to collaborate closely, connect with purpose, and turn ideas into tangible outcomes," added Singh.

Building joint capacity

Capacity building is a key driver of China-Africa cooperation and a cornerstone for achieving mutual benefit and sustainable growth. The third panel focused on practical cooperation in agricultural modernization, trade connectivity, and scientific and technological innovation. It explored how both sides can enhance policy alignment, share experiences, and exchange technologies to strengthen industrial collaboration and talent development.

Tang Yingchu, chairman of China State Construction Engineering Corporation (Southern and Eastern Africa), said that as an enterprise, CSCEC development in Southern Africa aims for high-quality growth - create more jobs and provide a better development platform for local construction companies across the entire industrial chain, which constitutes contribution to the economic development of host countries.

"In South Africa, we provide fence construction and recreational facility renovation services for local orphanages; in Botswana, we maintain village roads damaged by heavy rains; in Namibia, we supply hardware facilities for safe havens. Such sincere interactions have made the company and China trusted friends in Africa," he said.

Aysegul Kandas, former Turkish Ambassador to South Africa, Eswatini, and Lesotho, said that both China and African states must pursue deeper institutionalization and local ownership. It is important to localize technology and adapt to local contexts, strengthening local management capacity and ensuring the financial sustainability of demonstration centers.

Elizabeth Shawa Mangani, lecturer at the Center for Public Policy and African Studies with the University of Johannesburg, based on her research, pointed out that young people in Africa mostly regard agriculture as a "second choice," mainly because it is perceived as unprofitable, outdated and disconnected from technology, coupled with issues like unstable income and low social recognition. She believed that China-Africa cooperation should focus on reshaping agriculture's image, using the media to spread images and concepts of China's smart agriculture and technology-empowered farming to attract young people to engage in the sector.

Liu Zhaoyi, director at the South Africa Branch of the Institute of African Studies of Zhejiang Normal University, also director at the Sino-Africa Cooperation (SAC) Think Tank in South Africa, said that China's "common prosperity" is not merely an economic goal but a moral and social principle of inclusiveness, equity, and justice. The ancient Chinese concept of "Tianxia Datong" (Great Harmony) points to a higher moral world order based on coexistence rather than domination; and harmony in diversity rather than uniformity. The spirit of China-Africa cooperation resonates deeply with "Great Harmony" - the two sides do not seek to dominate each other but strive to jointly build a fairer, more balanced, and more dignified future for all humanity.

Wang Han, brand and marketing director at the Hisense South Africa, said that currently 70 percent of the management positions in the park of Hisense are held by South African employees - they have not only mastered advanced manufacturing technologies but also become the backbone driving the upgrading of local industries. "Africa's future is full of hope, and 'capacity co-building' is precisely the key to realizing this hope," Wang said.

