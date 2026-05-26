Global Times: China's green approach presents a development paradigm better suited to the Global South

BEIJING, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era marked by ecological challenges, development dilemmas and geopolitical dynamics are increasingly intertwined. Through a series of innovative practices, Chinese modernization offers a "green solution" to some of humanity's pressing questions of survival and development. Rooted in the wisdom of Chinese civilization and refined through Xi Jinping Thought on Ecological Civilization, this approach presents both a philosophical vision and a practical pathway toward sustainable development.

In this context, the Global Times (GT) launches the "China through a 'green' lens" series. It invites leading scholars and observers worldwide to decode the underlying logic behind China's green development and to better understand the global implications of China's green development philosophy.

In the fourth installment of the series, Zamir Ahmed Awan (Awan), the founding chair of Pakistani think tank Global Silk Route Research Alliance, told GT reporter Liu Xuandi that many countries in the Global South find the Chinese approach relatable, because it aligns with their development stage and practical needs, presenting an alternative development paradigm: greener, more balanced and better suited to the developing world.

GT: China has put forward the concept of "building a community of all life on Earth," calling on all countries to work together to promote harmonious coexistence between humanity and nature and create a clean and beautiful world for us all. In your view, what significance does it have for addressing the current global challenges of sustainable development?

Awan: The vision of "building a community of all life on Earth" reflects China's commitment to multilateralism, shared development and common responsibility. It also embodies China's understanding that humanity and nature form an interconnected whole, and that ecological challenges can only be addressed through solidarity.

This concept recognizes that environmental protection is not merely a technical issue, but also a matter of ethics, governance and civilization. It offers not merely environmental slogans, but also systematic development practices. China's remarkable achievements in renewable energy, ecological restoration, electric mobility and green industries have given this philosophy practical credibility.

For global sustainable development, this vision is highly timely. The idea of a community of all life on Earth encourages collaborative solutions, technology sharing and inclusive green growth. It also reflects China's role as a constructive force in global sustainability, contributing a Chinese perspective to global ecological governance - one based on cooperation, shared benefit and long-term planetary wellbeing.

GT: In recent years, China has promoted the development of a green Belt and Road to deepen South-South cooperation in green infrastructure, green energy and green transport. Based on concrete examples, do you see China's green cooperation with other Global South countries as a threat or an opportunity?

Awan: I see China's green cooperation with Global South countries overwhelmingly as an opportunity. For many developing nations, it has become a key driver of green transformation, industrial upgrading and sustainable development. Many countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America face urgent needs for affordable clean energy, infrastructure and technology. China has responded through practical cooperation in solar, wind, hydropower, electric transport and green industrial capacity.

China's approach is often based on partnership. It respects different development stages and helps countries pursue green transitions aligned with their national conditions. Moreover, such cooperation often combines financial investment, technology transfer and capacity-building, empowering Global South countries to strengthen their own development capabilities. This is especially important for countries seeking to avoid dependency and build long-term resilience.

In a world where climate action requires inclusiveness, such cooperation should be viewed as part of the solution. It supports a more balanced global energy transition and gives developing countries greater agency in shaping their green future.

GT: Xi Jinping Thought on Ecological Civilization emphasizes that "lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets," advocating a dialectical unity between high-quality development and high-level environmental protection. In your opinion, how does this concept differ from the models advocated by developed countries? Is it more aligned with the current stage of development and the practical needs of Global South countries?

Awan: This concept captures a core innovation of China's development philosophy: Ecological protection is not a burden on growth, but a foundation for quality growth. Unlike traditional models where developed economies industrialized first and addressed environmental costs later, China is integrating green development into modernization itself, offering a path that avoids the old "pollute first, clean up later" approach.

It reflects a dialectical understanding that economic progress and environmental protection can reinforce each other. Green industries, clean energy, ecological restoration and innovation are treated as engines of development, not constraints upon it. For Global South countries, this approach has strong practical appeal. It recognizes their realities and seeks balance rather than unrealistic trade-offs, transforming ecological protection from a cost into a source of growth, innovation and social wellbeing.

It also distinguishes itself by its holistic approach, connecting climate action with poverty reduction, energy security, technological innovation and global governance. This integrated vision resonates strongly with Global South countries, where environmental issues are often inseparable from development challenges.

This is why many Global South countries find the Chinese approach relatable. It aligns with their development stage and practical needs, presenting an alternative development paradigm: greener, more balanced and better suited to the developing world. At a moment when the world needs confidence and direction, its value of providing guidance for global ecological civilization is increasingly evident.

GT: In what ways could cooperation between China and other Global South countries in ecological protection and green development contribute to building a fair and reasonable global environmental governance system?

Awan: Cooperation between China and Global South countries is already making global environmental governance fairer, more balanced and more effective.

First, it brings greater equity to climate governance. Many developing countries have long sought a stronger voice in shaping environmental rules. China's cooperation supports more inclusive participation and strengthens the representation of the Global South. Second, it promotes the principle of shared but differentiated responsibilities in practical ways - recognizing that climate action must consider historical responsibility, development needs and fairness. Third, through green technology cooperation, capacity building and sustainable investment, China and its partners are moving environmental governance from debate to implementation.

More importantly, it helps reform global governance structures to be more development-oriented and less dominated by unilateral agendas, which is key for creating a system that is environmentally effective and politically just. The South-South cooperation led by China contributes to a more democratic, reasonable and human-centered global environmental governance system - benefiting not only developing countries but the future of global sustainability itself.

The article first appeared in the Global Times.

SOURCE Global Times