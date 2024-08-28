Global Trade Review Announces GTR Asia 2024 in Singapore: A Premier Trade Finance Event on September 3-4

SINGAPORE, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Trade Review (GTR) is proud to announce GTR Asia 2024, set to take place on September 3-4 at the iconic Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore. Celebrating its 15th year as the ultimate event in the region, the event promises to be an exceptional gathering of over 1,300 industry leaders, professionals, and stakeholders from across the trade finance ecosystem.

GTR Asia 2024 will feature a dynamic programme designed to explore the latest trends, innovations, and challenges in trade finance, commodity trading, and fintech. Attendees will benefit from engaging sessions with over 100 top-tier speakers, providing unparalleled insights into the evolving landscape of global trade.

This year's event is packed with exciting formats, encouraging maximum audience engagement and discussion, with a highly anticipated keynote address from S&P Global Market Intelligence, a Tradetech Showcase hosted by GTR Ventures, fireside chats and more.

Key Highlights of GTR Asia 2024:

In-Depth Sessions and Panels : Experience a rich agenda with thought-provoking discussions and presentations from leading experts. Topics will include the future of trade finance, advancements in digital solutions, and strategies for sustainable supply chains.

: Experience a rich agenda with thought-provoking discussions and presentations from leading experts. Topics will include the future of trade finance, advancements in digital solutions, and strategies for sustainable supply chains. Networking Opportunities : Connect with over 1,300 delegates from various sectors, including multinational corporations, financial institutions, fintech pioneers, and regulatory bodies. Forge valuable relationships and explore potential collaborations.

: Connect with over 1,300 delegates from various sectors, including multinational corporations, financial institutions, fintech pioneers, and regulatory bodies. Forge valuable relationships and explore potential collaborations. Innovative Solutions and Technologies: Discover the latest advancements and technologies shaping the future of trade finance.

Featured Sessions Include:

Keynote Addresses : Hear from distinguished keynote speakers who will share their perspectives on the future of trade finance and the role of innovation in driving industry growth.

: Hear from distinguished keynote speakers who will share their perspectives on the future of trade finance and the role of innovation in driving industry growth. Interactive Panels : Engage with expert panels on critical issues such as sustainable trade practices, digital transformation, and regulatory changes impacting the industry.

: Engage with expert panels on critical issues such as sustainable trade practices, digital transformation, and regulatory changes impacting the industry. Networking Events: Participate in exclusive networking events and meet industry leaders, potential clients, and partners.

Event Discussion Themes:

Digital transformation and innovation

Global trade dynamics

Trade finance and supply chain challenges

Geopolitical and regulatory impacts

Sustainability and ESG in trade

Risk management and fraud prevention

"We are excited to host the 15th edition of GTR Asia and look forward to bringing together a diverse group of industry professionals to discuss the future of trade finance," said Elisabeth Spry, Head of Marketing & Strategic Partnerships at Global Trade Review. "This event will be a cornerstone for industry dialogue and innovation, and we look forward to a successful gathering."

Once again enjoying the support of the region's leading financial institutions and benefitting from close partnerships with Singapore's government agencies and trade bodies, don't miss your chance to engage in senior-level networking, thought-provoking content, vibrant debate and meaningful collaboration.

About Global Trade Review (GTR): Global Trade Review (GTR) is the leading provider of news and analysis for the global trade, commodity, and supply chain finance sectors. With a reputation for delivering high-quality content and organizing premier industry events, GTR connects professionals and provides valuable insights to drive growth and innovation in the trade finance industry.

Register now to secure your place at GTR Asia 2024 and join us in shaping the future of trade finance. Limited complimentary corporate rate passes available for non-financial companies only. Contact Elisabeth Spry for more information.

