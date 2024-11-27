DENPASAR, Indonesia, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of international vloggers has embarked on a journey to document China Huadian Corporation's overseas projects along the Belt and Road Initiative, showcasing the company's achievements in green energy, technological innovation, and social responsibility.

Global Vloggers Explore China Huadian's Landmark Energy Projects

British vlogger Jason visited the Celukan Bawang Power Plant in northern Bali, Indonesia. There, he learned that until 2015, Bali was grappling with significant electricity deficits. However, since China Huadian's project went operational, it has supplied more than 40% of the island's power needs, markedly enhancing the quality of life for locals. In addition to this, the power plant has joined forces with local entities to establish a coral restoration nursery and has constructed the first fully enclosed circular coal yard in Indonesia.

American vlogger Jack Klumpp embarked on an exploration of the Sumsel-8 power plant in Indonesia, guided by "Hua", the mascot of China Huadian. Jack experienced water quality testing and interviewed Zheng Guoxiong, Planning Director of PT Huadian Bukit Asam Power. Jack learned that the Sumsel-8 power plant is the largest overseas project developed by China Huadian in Indonesia, providing ample electricity for the local area and creating numerous job opportunities for local residents.

These vloggers' videos not only vividly display the brilliant achievements of China Huadian's overseas power projects but have also garnered widespread praise and recognition from both domestic and international audiences. The videos shed light on the significant role Chinese enterprises play in promoting global energy development and fostering international cooperation and exchange.

