BANGKOK, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalTix, Asia's leading ticketing software provider and marketplace distribution platform for the tourism industry, has successfully closed a $5 million Series B funding round. The round was led by Tin Men Capital, a Singapore-based venture capital firm, alongside key investors Seeds Capital and a new addition, a Thai VC firm, ORZON Ventures.

GlobalTix Secures $5 Million Series B Funding, Welcomes Thai Investor to Bolster Local Tourism Ecosystem

Founded in 2013, GlobalTix has grown to become Southeast Asia's largest ticket aggregator, offering over 150,000 experiences and partnering with more than 12,000 travel agents. The ticketing provider and marketplace platform issues more than 12 million tickets annually across key markets such as China, India, Indonesia, Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, and more.

The inclusion of a Thai investor underscores GlobalTix's commitment to strengthening its presence in Thailand and further supporting the local tourism ecosystem. This collaboration signals confidence in GlobalTix's ability to empower Thai tour operators, resellers, and attractions to thrive in an increasingly digital travel landscape.

"We are thrilled to have ORZON Ventures join us on this journey," said Chan Chee Kong, Co-Founder & COO of GlobalTix. "Their support underscores our commitment to Thailand's vibrant tourism ecosystem. With this partnership, we're poised to deliver cutting-edge technological solutions and foster stronger collaborations with local operators and resellers, empowering our Thai partners to achieve greater success alongside us."

With this funding, GlobalTix plans to deepen market access into Thailand and across the Asia-Pacific region. The company is also investing in AI and predictive analytics to optimise pricing, identify industry trends, and enhance traveller interactions with local attractions.

GlobalTix has already established itself as a trusted partner in Thailand, connecting with key attractions and resellers to offer seamless solutions. This funding will further strengthen its commitment to supporting the country's tourism businesses, helping them reach a global audience while improving operational efficiency.

"Having a Thai investor join this round is a significant step forward for GlobalTix and the Thai tourism sector. We see this as an opportunity to build trust with local operators and demonstrate our commitment to supporting Thailand's position as a global tourism leader," added Chan.

"We are thrilled to support GlobalTix in its mission to revolutionise the tourism industry, especially here in Thailand. Our investment reflects strong confidence in GlobalTix's innovative technology and its ability to empower local operators and attractions to connect with a global audience. We look forward to seeing how this partnership will contribute to the growth and digital transformation of Thailand's tourism ecosystem," echoed Pahrada (Mameaw) Sapprasert, Managing Partner at ORZON Ventures.



GlobalTix serves as a preferred ticketing and channel manager partner for top attractions in the region, including Calypso Cabaret Bangkok, Jewel Changi Airport Singapore, Taman Safari Indonesia, and others. With its strengthened foothold in Thailand, the company is committed to supporting local operators and resellers in scaling their businesses.

For Thai tour operators and resellers looking to grow their market reach and elevate their offerings, GlobalTix provides a trusted platform to connect with a global audience and unlock new growth opportunities.

About GlobalTix

GlobalTix is the leading reservation and distribution platform in the Asia-Pacific region focused on providing end to end solutions for attractions, tours, and activities. GlobalTix also enables the same partners to connect tourist activities to travel agents around the globe seamlessly. Founded in 2013, GlobalTix is used by renowned attractions like Mount Faber Leisure Group, Taman Safari Indonesia, Mandai Wildlife Group, National Gallery Singapore, and partners with industry players such as Singapore Airlines and many global online travel agents (OTAs).

GlobalTix can be found at www.globaltix.com.

About ORZON Ventures

Based in Bangkok, Thailand, ORZON Ventures is a venture capital fund managed by 500 Thailand (also known as 500 TukTuks) that invests in Series A-to-B stage tech-enabled companies across Thailand and Southeast Asia. Since 2021, the fund has invested in 16 founder-led tech companies in travel, mobility, F&B, health & wellness, lifestyle e-commerce and other related sectors.

To learn more about ORZON Ventures, visit www.orzon.ventures.

