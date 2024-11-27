Globe Telecom Builds on Long-Term Partnership with Vectra AI to Strengthen its Security Operations

SINGAPORE, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectra AI, Inc. , the leader in AI-driven XDR (extended detection and response) today announced the extension of its long-term partnership with Globe Telecom , the largest mobile network provider in the Philippines. This collaboration aims to bolster Globe Telecom's cybersecurity operations across its network. Key improvements from this partnership have enabled Globe Telecom to reduce alert noise by 99% and significantly enhance its security posture, ensuring reliable services for over 80 million customers.

Leveraging Vectra AI's solutions, Globe Telecom has cleared a fog of cyber threats across its extensive infrastructure within a year. The integration of AI-powered Attack Signal Intelligence™ provided detailed insights previously missed across its broader network, while the Network Detection and Response combined with CrowdStrike's EDR offered complete visibility across both network and end-point activities.

After implementing Vectra AI's solutions, Globe's incident response time decreased to 3.5 hours, with a 99% reduction in noise and escalations.

Anton Bonifacio, Chief Information Security and Chief AI Officer at Globe Telecom, explains, "With Vectra in place, the light started to turn on. Its automation and filtering capabilities allowed us to focus on the most important threats, which made our team more efficient and effective in our response."

With a clearer understanding of their network activity, Globe Telecom's security team was able to maintain tighter control over their environment. Additionally, having a comprehensive view of east-west traffic and lateral movement allowed them to uncover hidden threats before any damage could occur.

Aylwin Lam, Regional Director for Vectra AI Asia, comments, "Ultimately, for security decision makers today, it's about focusing on what's urgent, by having the best view possible of the entire infrastructure and subsequent threats, assessed by severity and impact."

As an extra layer of defence, Vectra's MDR (Managed Detection and Response) service provided round-the-clock support, offering continuous alert management, threat hunting and expert analysis. With additional eyes on their network, Vectra MDR secured the frontline — enabling the Globe Telecom team to concentrate on high-priority alerts that demand immediate action.

"The MDR aspect was a key differentiator for us. Vectra's MDR team and their threat-hunting expertise have been invaluable in helping us secure our environment," Bonifacio said.

A recent Vectra AI report revealed that 73% of APAC security practitioners believe their organisations may have been compromised without their knowledge due to alert overload. Additionally, there is a growing disconnect between SOC practitioners and security vendors, with many (45%) expressing dissatisfaction with their current tools.

As for Globe Telecom, Bonifacio underscores the value of this collaboration, stating, "One thing that truly stands out about Vectra AI is the strong relationship we've built. They've always been a supportive partner, even during challenging times, and we really appreciate that."

Lam concludes, "Vectra AI is proud to provide real-time visibility and MDR services to Globe Telecom, helping to eliminate threats and maintain reliable services for their 80 million customers."

SOURCE Vectra AI