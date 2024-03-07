GLOBIS Manila To Launch Hybrid Critical Thinking Pre-MBA Course in April 2024

MANILA, Philippines, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GLOBIS Manila will launch its first hybrid Pre-MBA course in Critical Thinking on April 13, 2024. The course will be taught by Jake Pratley, Head of faculty and content development for the English MBA programs at Graduate School of Management, GLOBIS University. The Pre-MBA Program allows prospective students to take individual credited courses from the MBA degree program prior to enrolling into GLOBIS University.

Critical Thinking provides professionals with the analytical skills necessary for success in the modern business environment. The Pre-MBA course will be taught using a hybrid model, incorporating both live online and in-person sessions in Manila. Designed to accommodate the busy schedules of working professionals, sessions will take place on Saturdays, 9:00 AM to 12:00 NN PST. After finishing the course, students will be awarded with a certificate of completion and 1.5 credits transferable to the MBA programs at GLOBIS University.

With a focus on the practical over the academic, GLOBIS courses are designed for both beginners and seasoned businesspeople to enhance their ability to analyze situations, solve problems, and make decisions. Over the course of twelve weeks, participants will enjoy interactive discussions, become familiar with key frameworks, and develop the fundamentals of management strategy. Case studies will align learners with the mentality that top and middle management face in diverse scenarios. All courses are taught by professionals with years of experience in their fields.

Critical Thinking Course Overview:

Duration: 3 months

3 months Schedule: 6 biweekly Saturday sessions from 9am – 12pm (PST)

6 biweekly Saturday sessions from – Class Dates: April 13, April 27 , May 18 , June 1 , June 15 , June 29

April 13, , , , , Teaching Method: Hybrid (live online and in-person sessions)

Hybrid (live online and in-person sessions) Lecturer: Jake Pratley

Course Fee : PHP ₱70,000 (scholarship discounts available)

: PHP ₱70,000 (scholarship discounts available) Apply Here: https://glob.is/49GqePH

GLOBIS Manila regularly holds free online trial classes to give prospective learners a taste of the MBA experience and showcase upcoming courses. Sign up here: https://glob.is/3wJcoO3

For more information on future trial classes, events, and Pre-MBA course offerings by GLOBIS Manila, please visit the website: https://glob.is/3V6hmyl

About GLOBIS Manila Inc.

GLOBIS Manila Inc. was founded on November 30, 2023 to advance GLOBIS's mission to empower leaders through an ecosystem of people, capital, and knowledge and create a positive change in society. GLOBIS Manila delivers GLOBIS's world-class business education in the Philippines, offering Pre-MBA classes locally. GLOBIS Manila Inc. also provides support to prospective students who wish to apply to the Full-time MBA and Part-time and Online MBA programs.

About GLOBIS

Since its foundation in 1992, GLOBIS has fostered a vision to create and innovate societies by fostering management ecosystems of people, capital, and knowledge. Today, the company is involved in a range of activities, from higher education and corporate training to venture capital. GLOBIS also operates the G1 Institute and the KIBOW Foundation, both non-profit organizations to promote creativity and innovation in society. The GLOBIS MBA and corporate training programs are offered both online and in person across Japan, China, Singapore, Thailand, the USA, Belgium, and the Philippines. GLOBIS University is the proud home of Japan's largest MBA and is rapidly growing to claim this title for all of Asia.

