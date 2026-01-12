GMA Capital Partners Joins Singapore Sustainable Finance Association

SINGAPORE, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GMA Capital Partners has been admitted as a member of the Singapore Sustainable Finance Association (SSFA), reflecting the firm's continued engagement with Singapore's sustainable finance ecosystem and its focus on disciplined capital deployment aligned with long-term economic resilience.

Headquartered in Singapore, GMA Capital Partners is a principal investment firm focused on long-term investments, structured capital solutions, and cross-border partnerships across real-economy sectors, including infrastructure, energy transition, logistics, and strategic industrial markets. Membership in SSFA provides an institutional platform for engagement on sustainable finance initiatives, policy developments, and market standards relevant to Singapore and the broader Asia-Pacific region.

SSFA serves as the industry body supporting the development of Singapore as a leading sustainable finance hub, working with financial institutions, corporates, and public-sector stakeholders. Through its membership, GMA Capital Partners intends to participate in industry dialogue and contribute perspectives informed by cross-border investment experience and a pragmatic approach to transition-related risks and opportunities.

Chasen Nevett, Managing Partner of GMA Capital Partners, said:

"Joining the Singapore Sustainable Finance Association reflects our intention to engage constructively with Singapore's sustainable finance agenda and the broader market dialogue. Our focus remains on disciplined capital allocation into real-economy assets, where governance quality, regulatory alignment, and credible transition pathways are integral to long-term value creation."

GMA Capital Partners' approach to sustainability emphasises commercial discipline, transparency, and alignment with credible transition frameworks. The firm prioritises opportunities where sustainable practices support durable operational performance and risk management, rather than short-term or symbolic measures.

The firm looks forward to engaging with SSFA members and contributing to ongoing discussions on transition finance, taxonomy alignment, and the development of sustainable finance practices in Singapore and the region.

About GMA Capital Partners

GMA Capital Partners is a Singapore-based investment firm focused on long-term principal investments, structured capital solutions, and cross-border partnerships. The firm operates across infrastructure, energy transition, logistics, and strategic industrial sectors, with an emphasis on disciplined capital deployment and real-economy outcomes.

Website: https://www.gmacp.com

SOURCE GMA Capital Partners