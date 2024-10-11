GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. Invests USD 3 Million in Helicap's Flagship Credit Fund to Drive Growth of FinTech in Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Helicap Group is proud to announce that GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (TSE Prime Market Securities Code: 3769, President & CEO: Issei Ainoura), a leading provider of payment and financial-related services under the GMO Internet Group, has made a USD 3 million investment in Helicap's flagship credit fund managed by Helicap Investments Pte Ltd, a regulated subsidiary of the Helicap Group. The investment was executed through GMO-PG's Singapore-based subsidiary, GMO-Z.COM PAYMENT GATEWAY PTE. LTD.

A Partnership to Bridge Southeast Asia's Funding Gap

In the first half of 2024, FinTech startups in Southeast Asia secured a notable USD 899.3 million in funding, highlighting the region's enduring appeal amidst global economic headwinds.*1 This demonstrates the sector's resilience, fueled by Southeast Asia's strong demand for innovative financial solutions as traditional services evolve to meet modern needs. Helicap, together with its regulated subsidiaries, aims to address the region's USD 500 billion funding gap.*2 This period marks the rise of key players leveraging technology to build scalable, inclusive financial services, solidifying Southeast Asia as a thriving FinTech hub. This latest investment from GMO-PG underscores their commitment to supporting innovative FinTech solutions and aligning with Helicap's vision of driving financial inclusion in underserved markets. Through this partnership, Helicap will continue to empower FinTech companies that are transforming the financial landscape of Southeast Asia, while opening doors to new business opportunities in markets that remain untapped.

About Helicap Pte Ltd 'Helicap'

Helicap is a Singapore-based FinTech firm facilitating private debt opportunities in Southeast Asia. As a group, the goal is to fill a USD 500 billion financing gap that banks are unable to serve and deploy capital to 300 million underbanked through 1,000 originators in the region. Helicap's equity backers include Malaysia's leading independent investment bank, Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad ("Kenanga Group"), Japanese financial services firm Credit Saison, Temasek-backed alternative investments firm Tikehau Capital, integrated Asian financial house PhillipCapital, as well as top VC firms East Ventures, Access Ventures, Voveo Capital, and leading Singapore property group SoilbuildGroup Holdings.

Over the last 6 years, Helicap has raised more than USD 15 million in paid-up capital, and via its regulated subsidiaries, has deployed almost USD 400 million worth of capital with its in-house data analytics expertise. By leveraging this advanced data-processing capability, they have indirectly served more than 5 million MSMEs and individuals. Helicap's collaboration with Temasek Trust on Southeast Asia's first Financial Inclusion Report exemplifies the commitment to building a visible, impactful, and integrated ecosystem that prioritizes sustainable and ethical practices.

About GMO Payment Gateway, Inc.

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. provides payment-related services that support the customer's online and cashless migration and digital transformation (DX). Annual transaction value exceeds 17 trillion yen and its online comprehensive payment services have been adopted by over 150,000 merchants such as EC operators and public institutions of NHK and National Tax Agency, etc.

As the leading company in the payment industry, GMO contributes to the advancement and realization of a sustainable society by driving social innovations using payment and financial technology through its services, such as online comprehensive payment service, payment services in the offline market, Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL), BaaS Support services to financial institutions and enterprises and strategic investment and lending to overseas leading-edge FinTech companies. (As of end-June 2024, consolidated figures)

