GNC and DFI Retail Group Expand Strategic Partnership to Deepen Access to Science-Backed Health and Wellness in Singapore

GNC will re-establish standalone store presence in Singapore and DFI's Guardian Singapore marks a new distribution channel for GNC in Asia

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GNC, the global leader in science-backed health and wellness, and DFI Retail Group (DFI) today announced a strategic partnership to deepen access to high-quality science-backed health and wellness solutions in Singapore. This builds on a successful two-decade long collaboration between DFI and GNC in Hong Kong, one of GNC's largest markets in Asia, with extensive distribution through its standalone stores and DFI's health and beauty brand, Mannings, and strengthens GNC's presence in Singapore through a multi-year channel retail model.

Under this expanded partnership, DFI will now also serve as GNC's exclusive wholesaler, distributor and franchisee in Hong Kong, Macau and Singapore. DFI will provide comprehensive sales, marketing, distribution and logistics services, ensuring convenient consumer access to GNC's extensive portfolio of science-backed health and wellness products through DFI's Guardian Singapore. Singapore marks the next phase of collaboration between DFI and GNC in Asia.

The partnership follows a significant milestone for GNC in Singapore. In May 2026, the Singapore Court of Appeal upheld and enforced GNC's rights to assume former GNC store leases in full, marking an important step in bringing clarity to the Singapore market. It also reaffirms GNC's commitment to protecting consumers while strengthening the brand's presence in Singapore. GNC is now in the process of effecting the assignment of the relevant store leases.

Demand for dietary supplements in Singapore continues to rise, with the market projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2025 to 2030 according to Grand View Research. This growth is driven by a health-conscious and rapidly aging population, heightened focus on wellness, immunity and mental health and a proactive nationwide approach to preventive care, presenting a substantial opportunity for growth.

GNC has a long-standing history in Singapore, where it established strong consumer trust through its science-backed products, knowledgeable in-store guidance, and commitment to supporting health and wellness journeys since 1997. With over five decades of experience in Singapore, DFI's Guardian is the country's trusted advisor for wellness, offering holistic preventive and personalised health and wellness solutions. Together, DFI and GNC's combined expertise will deliver a compelling and differentiated health and wellness proposition for consumers in Singapore.

Cheri Mullen, Chief Global Franchise and Wholesale Officer at GNC, said: "For more than three decades, Singapore consumers have placed their trust in the GNC brand. We are proud to expand our successful partnership with DFI Retail Group beyond Hong Kong into Singapore. We look forward to reconstituting our store footprint in Singapore and remain focused on rebuilding and strengthening our presence in the market while continuing to deliver the quality, innovation, and science-backed wellness solutions consumers expect from GNC."

Curtis Liu, Chief Executive Officer for Health & Beauty at DFI Retail Group, said: "Our extended partnership with GNC underscores our commitment to being customers' Trusted Advisor for Wellness. Our deep market expertise and extensive retail network uniquely positions us to reintroduce GNC's leading sports nutrition and health supplements to Singapore, giving customers access to a curated selection of trusted, science-backed health solutions through Guardian, Mannings, and dedicated GNC stores."

Beginning in Q4 2026, customers in Singapore can expect a curated range of science-backed wellness products from GNC, including vitamins, minerals and sports nutrition. These products will be available in-store and online through Guardian, as well as exclusively at GNC's standalone stores, with locations to be announced at a later stage.

About GNC

GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides customers with a wide variety of science-backed products and solution services to Live Well. The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce, and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and is a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities, and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio.

About DFI Retail Group

DFI Retail Group (the Group) is a leading Asian retailer driven by its purpose to 'Sustainably Serve Asia for Generations with Everyday Moments'. As at 30 June 2026, the Group and its associated operated 7,659 outlets and employed over 81,000 people across 12 markets.

The Group is committed to delivering quality, value and service to consumers across the region through trusted brands, strong local market positions, and a broad retail ecosystem supported by extensive store networks, digital capabilities and efficient supply chains.

DFI Retail Group and its associates operate a portfolio of well-known brands across five key divisions: health and beauty, convenience, food, home furnishings and restaurants.

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SOURCE GNC