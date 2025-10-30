Singapore Court Confirms GNC's Rights to Assume Former GNC Store Leases from LAC, Setting the Stage for Continued Growth in Singapore

Ruling reduces market confusion and reinforces GNC's science ‑ backed leadership; company accelerates partnership with Watsons to deliver best ‑ in ‑ class wellness solutions for consumers

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GNC, the global leader in science‑backed health and wellness, welcomed the Singapore International Commercial Court's ("SICC") decision to uphold an arbitration award requiring ONI Global Pte. Ltd. and LAC Global (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. (collectively, "ONI/LAC Global") to assign to GNC store leases previously operated by ONI/LAC Global as GNC franchise stores, and to pay approximately USD 46.9 million to GNC. The SICC's decision marks an important milestone in bringing clarity to the Singapore market and reaffirms GNC's commitment to protecting consumers while strengthening the brand's presence across Singapore.

The SICC's decision aligns with the arbitration award, reinforcing GNC's commitment to safeguard consumers and restore brand leadership in Singapore. By affirming GNC's rights to the relevant store leases, these rulings establish a clear framework for potential next steps. As a first step in relation to the assignment of the relevant store leases to GNC, the arbitration award requires ONI/LAC Global to hand over to GNC all lease agreements for 54 former GNC franchise store locations in Singapore. In the event landlord consent is required for the assignment of the relevant store leases, the arbitration award requires ONI/LAC Global to make all reasonable efforts to secure landlord consent as promptly as possible. ONI/LAC Global have appealed against the SICC's decision.

"The SICC's decision helps eliminate confusion and ensures consumers can confidently access authentic, science‑backed GNC products," said Cheri Mullen, SVP Chief International Officer. "We are grateful for the court's clarity. Our focus remains centered on serving customers, supporting partners, and advancing a disciplined expansion that reflects GNC's best‑in‑class standards."

As part of its growth strategy, GNC continues to expand access to its products through its partnership with Watsons - one of Asia's leading health and beauty retailers – with the popular, growing store-within-a-store concept. Together, the companies are delivering a convenient, trusted shopping experience that blends Watsons' retail footprint and omnichannel capabilities with GNC's science‑backed product leadership. Consumers can expect curated assortments, knowledgeable guidance, and seamless access both in‑store and online via Watsons' channels.

"GNC's partnership with Watsons has been instrumental in reconnecting Singapore consumers with GNC's product mix and expertise," Mrs. Mullen added. "With the SICC's decision, we are pleased to see clarification in the market that LAC and GNC are distinct, and LAC does not distribute GNC products."

As implementation progresses, consumers in Singapore can shop with confidence at official GNC touchpoints, exclusively at Watsons stores and Watsons' online platforms, knowing they are purchasing authentic GNC products supported by the brand's science‑backed standards.

About GNC

GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides customers with a wide variety of science-backed products and solution services to Live Well. The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce, and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities, and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio. www.gnc.com.

