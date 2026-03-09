G-NiiB GenieBiome and Ocean Park Conclude Gut Microbiome Education Programme

Two–Year Initiative Reaches Over 200,000 Parents and Children

Student Artworks Reflect Early Understanding of Gut Health

HONG KONG, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The gut is responsible for more than digestion and is often described as the body's "second brain." Research in recent years has highlighted associations between the gut microbiome and everyday wellbeing — including mood response, stress regulation, focus and sleep. Studies also indicate that a significant proportion of the body's serotonin is produced in the gut.

Representatives from G-NiiB GenieBiome and Ocean Park attended the “The G-NiiB Little Scientist: Explore the Gut Microbiome” Colouring and Poster Design Competition Award Ceremony and took a group photo with winners from the three categories. First Place winners Mak Tsz-Tung (Kindergarten), Wong Chung-Tung (P1–P3) and Wong Ka-Ching Katie (P4–P6) display their champion artworks, creatively illustrating how gut health influences daily habits.

To help young parents and children build early foundational awareness of how the body functions, G–NiiB GenieBiome and Ocean Park launched the "Little Scientist: Explore the Gut Microbiome" family education programme in 2024. The programme's finale — the Colouring and Poster Design Competition Award Presentation — was held on 8 March, and the organisers today announce the outcomes of the two–year collaboration.

Centred on public education, the initiative combined interactive in–park learning, a children's picture book and ambassador–led guidance to introduce fundamental microbiome concepts to families, and to encourage parents to integrate these ideas into daily life. Since launch, the programme has reached over 200,000 park visitors. The finale competition received close to 100 entries from kindergarten, Primary 1–3 and Primary 4–6 students, expressing their understanding of the relationship between gut health and everyday habits through colour, slogans and original design.

Integrating experiential learning, reading and creativity to introduce gut microbiome concepts

The education programme was delivered across three components:

(1) Interactive in–park learning

The "Mark's Mine" space was redesigned as the G–NiiB Little Scientist Corner, allowing children to explore microbiome concepts through hands–on and scenario–based activities that illustrate the gut as a balanced ecosystem.

(2) Picture book learning at home

The children's picture book "The Adventures of Whiskers: Secrets of the Human Body — The Gut Microbiome Village" introduces the roles of different microorganisms through storytelling, explaining in simple language how gut balance relates to emotions, digestion, skin health, focus and sleep.

(3) Guided learning and family extension

Ambassadors provided on–site explanations and learning materials, helping parents translate the concepts into family conversations and everyday practice.

Through these approaches, the programme aimed to help children build early foundational awareness of how different bodily systems function, and to encourage long–term interest in health and wellbeing.

Competition showcases age–specific understanding of gut health

The G–NiiB Little Scientist: Explore the Gut Microbiome Colouring & Poster Design Competition consisted of three categories - Kindergarten (Colouring + Slogan), Primary 1–3 (Poster Design), and Primary 4–6 (Poster Design). First Place, Second Place and Third Place Awards were presented in each category.

Judges shared that younger participants tended to express basic health messages through simple slogans and colour use, while lower primary students often used exploration or adventure themes to represent the microbiome world. Senior primary students demonstrated a more integrated expression of how diet, routines and bodily states interrelate.

Tim Chan, Corporate PR and Marketing Lead, G–NiiB GenieBiome, said: "We hope to help young parents and children start learning about the gut microbiome from an early stage, as it has associations with everyday wellbeing — including mood, focus and sleep. The aim of the programme is to make complex science understandable and usable for families. Seeing students express their understanding of health through creative work shows that the educational content has successfully reached their daily lives."

He added, "Ocean Park has long promoted nature and life education. This collaboration extends the learning journey to the body's inner ecosystem, enabling families to build fundamental health awareness through play, reading and creativity."

A participating parent shared that the programme also supported learning at home: "After joining the programme, my child began proactively connecting food choices and routines with how the body feels. Abstract concepts became more concrete through the picture book and activities, giving our family more opportunities to talk about health."

Community education significance

Tim Chan added that introducing microbiome concepts through child–friendly, age–appropriate methods can help families build early awareness of physical and emotional wellbeing. The two–year collaboration demonstrates how science education can be translated into accessible public learning and contribute to long–term community health literacy.

About G–NiiB GenieBiome

G-NiiB GenieBiome is a biotechnology company founded by world-renowned clinician-scientists and supported by a multidisciplinary team of experts in microbiology, metagenomics, bioinformatics, disease biomarkers, food technology, clinical trials, IP development and commercialization. For over a decade, our team has pioneered the use of microbiome with evidence-based science to tackle a myriad of diseases, including colorectal cancer, obesity, atopic eczema, autism, and mood disorders, revolutionizing the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of disease. Our precision portfolio includes next-generation microbiome precision formula tailored for the Asian population. Our vision is to be a game changer in human health with microbiome solutions.

About Ocean Park Corporation

Ocean Park Corporation is a non-profit statutory body and a registered charitable institution. Its vision is to create a world where we take action to conserve our environment and grow positively with nature. Since its opening in 1977, Ocean Park Hong Kong has evolved into a world-class conservation and education hub. We create fun and meaningful experiences grounded in nature, and complemented by leisure and adventure elements, to foster environmental stewardship.

