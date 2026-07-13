Gnomey Hollows Opens at PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, Singapore, Extending the Hotel's Gnome-Themed Family Experience

Open daily from 9am to 9pm, Gnomey Hollows welcomes children aged up to 12 years into a magical world of forest discovery. Young guests stepping inside will find an interactive plush vegetable harvesting corner, a whimsical mushroom house and wagon, a leaf-green cocoon swing and soft green carpet underfoot, echoing the lush living greenery woven throughout the hotel. A reading nook with a curated selection of children's books and a television screening children's programmes are there for quieter moments in between.

"At PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, Singapore, we believe in creating a truly memorable experience for every guest, young or old," said Mr Phil Smith, General Manager. "Gnomey Hollows is our manifestation of that, as a nature-inspired space for young guests to explore, imagine and discover through play."

Gnomey Hollows extends the world of the hotel's two beloved Gnomes-themed family rooms: The Gnome's Treehouse, a lofty retreat of leafy motifs and nooks to discover at every turn and The Gnome's Burrow, a hideaway of earthy tones, mushroom accents and tree-log bunk beds. Both family rooms are thoughtfully appointed with gnome toys, board games and a video game console, and connect to a king-bedded room for parents as well as an additional king-bedded room for grandparents. Families who book the Gnomes Room package can also look forward to a curated programme of family experiences, from a hotel-wide treasure hunt and an artisanal terrarium milk pudding workshop to a dedicated story time session with one of the hotel's associates, with Gnomey Hollows on hand to extend the magic throughout the day.

Gnomey Hollows is open to all hotel guests and diners daily from 9am to 9pm, for children aged up to 12 years. Young guests should be always supervised by a parent or guardian.

High resolution images for publication may be downloaded here.

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PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, Singapore

Sitting in the heart of the central business district and Marina Bay, with panoramic views of the Singapore city skyline, the 583-room PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, Singapore is the country's first Garden-in-a-Hotel.

A champion of sustainability and environmental responsibility in the hospitality industry, the hotel is home to one of Southeast Asia's largest indoor sky-lit atrium, designed by the late Architect John Portman, containing over 2,400 plants, trees, shrubs and groundcovers from more than 60 varieties of flora spread across 1,400 square metres of interior space.

A rooftop Urban Farm spanning 150 square metres houses over 60 varieties of fruits, vegetables, herbs and edible flowers, forming the backbone of the hotel's farm-to-table, farm-to-bar and farm-to-spa concepts.

Distinctive dining options are available for every palate and occasion, with botanical-inspired cocktails and afternoon tea at Portman's Bar, to outdoor relaxation and poolside drinks and dining at the rooftop Skyline Bar, rotating international culinary creations at Peppermint with halal-certified buffet stations and kitchen, and modern Chinese cuisine at Peach Blossoms, which has won numerous recognitions. These include the prestigious One-Diamond Restaurant Award in the 2026 and 2025 Black Pearl Restaurant Guide, Tatler's Singapore Best 20 Restaurants 2026 and Tatler Best's 2025 100 Restaurants in Asia Pacific, Singapore's Top 10 Fine Dining Restaurants in Tripadvisor's Best-of-the-Best Travellers' Choice Awards and attaining #78 in the coveted Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 51-100 Extended List 2026.

The hotel is located a stone's throw away from well-loved Singapore landmarks, world-class attractions and dynamic art scene - hallmarks of a destination hotel for travellers seeking unique experiences. Catering to environmentally conscious travellers, the award-winning PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, Singapore focuses on contemporary vibes brought to life through biophilic design, iconic architecture, eco-friendliness and lifestyle experiences.

PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, Singapore holds several internationally recognised sustainability certifications, reflecting the hotel's enduring commitment to responsible tourism and environmental stewardship. These include the GSTC (Global Sustainable Tourism Council) certification, the global benchmark for sustainable travel and tourism that evaluates hotels across four key pillars — sustainable planning, social and economic benefits for the local community, cultural heritage preservation, and environmental impact reduction. The hotel also holds the BCA Green Mark Super Low Energy (SLE) Certification, awarded by the Building and Construction Authority of Singapore to buildings that achieve at least 60% energy savings through energy-efficient measures and on-site renewable energy generation. Further underscoring this commitment, the hotel is also ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certified, both internationally recognised standards that affirms our robust environmental management and occupational health and safety practices.

Click here to view PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, Singapore's digital brochure.

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PARKROYAL COLLECTION Hotels & Resorts

Operated by Pan Pacific Hotels Group, PARKROYAL COLLECTION Hotels & Resorts has an expanding footprint of sustainable hotels, with a current network comprising PARKROYAL COLLECTION Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, Singapore; and PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering, Singapore. Driven by a passion for life, PARKROYAL COLLECTION's iconic properties rejuvenate the wellbeing through nature-driven design, eco-wellness and refreshing lifestyle luxury.

About Pan Pacific Hotels Group

Pan Pacific Hotels Group is a global hospitality company that owns and/or manages more than 50 hotels, resorts and serviced suites across three brands – "Pan Pacific", PARKROYAL COLLECTION, and PARKROYAL – encompassing more than 30 cities across Asia Pacific, North America and Europe. Headquartered in Singapore, it is a member of Singapore-listed UOL Group Limited.

SOURCE PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, Singapore