Go City and Weixin Pay ink a 3-year strategic partnership, marking a monumental moment for both companies

SINGAPORE, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Go City, the world's leading multi-attraction pass provider, and Weixin Pay, the renowned payment function in the ubiquitous all-in-one app Weixin, have established a remarkable milestone with a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony held today, at Capitol Kempinski Hotel here in Singapore.

(Left to right) Neville Doe, Group Chief Financial Officer of Go City and Etienne Ng, Regional Director, Southeast Asia for Weixin Pay

The memorandum of understanding solidifies a first-of-its-kind partnership that will benefit the global tourism industry, with the aim to enable Chinese tourists to enjoy the best of sightseeing in an easy and convenient way across 30+ cities across Go City's portfolio. This partnership includes a joint marketing plan over three years, during which both parties will allocate resources to boost the usage of both the Go City Weixin mini program and Weixin Pay.

Neville Doe, Group Chief Financial Officer of Go City represented the company during the MOU signing. From the Weixin Pay side, the ceremony was graced by Etienne Ng, Regional Director, Southeast Asia for Weixin Pay.

Neville Doe, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "This exciting partnership with Weixin Pay is a testament to Go City's commitment to revolutionizing the travel experiences for our customers. We're incredibly excited to team up with a world-class leader in digital payment solutions to better serve our Chinese customers. Our mini program is already enhancing the purchase and usage experience for these customers and this partnership takes this incredible proposition to greater heights. Together, we're set to open up a world of fresh possibilities such as special deals and unique experiences for these travellers across Southeast Asia and beyond."

Etienne Ng stated, "We are excited to collaborate with Go City, a pioneer in the tourism industry. This partnership aligns with our aim to provide Chinese users with seamless and secure payment options, enriching their travel experience in Singapore and the rest of the region, and represents a significant step towards achieving that vision for our users."

Having just launched their Weixin mini programme back in September, Go City has seen exponential revenue growth from Mainland Chinese customers month-on-month, says Dawn Jeremiah, Vice President, Marketing & Ecommerce for Go City. "We've seen a 1.5x growth in September and October versus 2019 and a 2x growth this month versus 2019. exponential growth particularly to Singapore, followed by London, Sydney, Bangkok, Oahu, New York, Barcelona and Paris. This year's Golden Week saw our pass volume sales grow to 4x, average basket size grow by 25%, and lower refund rates, all compared to that of 2019."

The MoU signing ceremony will mark the commencement of an exciting journey for both Go City and Weixin Pay, promising enhanced experiences and convenience for Chinese travellers across Singapore. The partnership seeks to redefine the way people explore Singapore's greatest destinations, making it affordable, accessible, and truly memorable.

ABOUT GO CITY

Go City is the biggest multi-attraction pass company in the world and operates in over 30 cities across the globe. Partnering with over 1,500 attractions, tours and activities worldwide, Go City allows customers to experience everything a destination has to offer, while attraction partners receive incremental visitation and revenue.

Go City enables customers to lock in savings ahead of travel, while retaining flexibility to make plans as they go. All delivered digitally, the Go City app provides contactless entry at attractions by scanning the pass straight from a smartphone device. Go City transforms the way people experience the world's greatest destinations. They simply scan and enjoy, all at their own pace for a fraction of the retail cost.

For more information, or to experience Go City please visit www.gocity.com or www.gocity.com.cn

