Go Discover the Immense Food Processing and Packaging Market in Greater Bay Area in ProPak Shenzhen 2024

SHANGHAI, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Organized by Sinoexpo Informa Markets, ProPak Shenzhen -- 2024 Shenzhen Food Processing and Packaging Exhibition will be held on December 12-14, 2024, at Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center (Shenzhen World).

Shenzhen is the core city in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area in South China with its total food consumption exceeded one trillion yuan in 2023. Shenzhen's unique geographic location, strong economic power and innovative atmosphere provide a unique strategic opportunity for the food processing and packaging market.

As a spin-off of ProPak China targeting the South China, the ProPak Shenzhen 2024 congregates the leading players in the industry, attracts quality buyers and industry professionals, brings innovation and vitality to the processing and packaging industry in South China. It will showcase a comprehensive array of exhibits catering to the processing and packaging industry, presenting you with leading brands of processing and packaging equipment, packaging materials and labels, smart equipment and logistics for food, wine, beverage, health food, condiments, dairy products, fresh food, prepackaged food and more.

ProPak Shenzhen 2024 is fully integrated with a series of simultaneous exhibitions organized by Sinoexpo Informa Markets, which together consist of Connexion Shenzhen. Connexion Shenzhen is a comprehensive mega-exhibition covering 7 professional categories of hotel catering, coffee baking, commercial space, custom upholstered furniture, nutrition & health, lifestyle and packaging, stimulating the vitality of the whole upstream and downstream industry chain.

ProPak Shenzhen 2024 will launch a series of forum sessions to showcase a highland of knowledge and ideas exchange. The Green Food Packaging and Packaging Innovation Forum will gather industry experts from home and abroad to share innovative ideas on sustainable packaging and intelligent technology to realize the dual goals of environmental protection and economic benefits through innovative design and material use.

In addition to the high-end forums, this year's exhibition will also set up a special Business Matching Session providing a platform for exhibitors and buyers to communicate directly onsite with each other. Here, companies can showcase their latest products and technologies, engage in in-depth dialogues with potential partners, and look for opportunities to explore the markets together.

For more information please visit: https://www.propakchina.com/en/shenzhen

