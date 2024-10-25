Goa Tourism participates at ITB Asia 2024 showcasing its rich culture and heritage

SINGAPORE, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ITB ASIA 2024 - One of the leading travel trade shows in Asia, is currently taking place in Singapore from 23rd to 25th October 2024. The Goa Tourism pavilion on Day 1 of ITB Asia 2024 was abuzz with activity. Goa Tourism delegation was represented by Mr. Suneel Anchipaka, IAS, Director of Goa Tourism, along with Mr. Gavin Dias, General Manager (Marketing, Hotels & IT), Goa Tourism Development Corporation Ltd. and Mr. Dhiraj R. Vagle, Deputy Director, Department of Tourism, Government of Goa. The Goa Pavilion located at B2 Stand No. M51, showcases the state's diverse tourism offerings.

Director, Goa Tourism - Mr. Suneel Anchipaka (IAS) interacting with various professionals from Tourism and Hospitality sector.

In line with this vision, Goa is now offering a range of new attractions to attract both domestic and international visitors. One of the many exciting tourist activities is Bungee Jumping and hot air ballooning, which provide a unique perspective of Goa's hinterland & natural beauty. Visitors can experience these hinterlands by road or fly over scenic vistas and enjoy breathtaking aerial views of its stunning landscapes. These adventure activities are just one of the many ways Goa is enhancing its tourism offerings. Adventure enthusiasts can also look forward to trekking, kayaking, parasailing, and other eco-friendly outdoor activities that reflect Goa's commitment to responsible tourism.

Beyond adventure, Goa continues to preserve its cultural heritage with immersive tours that provide insights into its rich history, vibrant arts, and traditional lifestyle. At ITB Asia, Goa Tourism aims to connect with global travel operators, media representatives and tourism stakeholders to promote the state's evolving tourism landscape. Mr. Suneel Anchipaka, along with Mr. Gavin Dias and Mr. Dhiraj R. Vagle, will engage with participants to highlight the state's plans for sustainable growth and how regenerative tourism was playing a vital role in achieving these goals.

Besides, the strategic partnership between All India Institute of Ayurveda, Goa, under the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India and Goa Tourism aims to explore opportunities for enhancing the wellness and medical tourism landscape in Goa.

Attendees at ITB Asia are invited to visit Stand No. M51 at Basement 2 at Marina Bay Sand Convention Centre to learn more about Goa's modern tourism experiences and to discover how the state has led the way in responsible tourism practices.

For more information, visit www.goatourism.gov.in or contact Goa Tourism directly at [email protected]

SOURCE Goa Tourism