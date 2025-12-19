Golden Route to WEST JAPAN Partners with Airalo to Launch Exclusive Travel Connectivity Campaign

FUKUOKA, Japan, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Route to WEST JAPAN, a tourism initiative by Fukuoka City, is a comprehensive platform dedicated to showcasing the culture, nature, and distinctive travel experiences of western Japan and Kyushu, is delighted to announce an exclusive new campaign in partnership with Airalo, one of the world's largest and most trusted global eSIM providers.

Credit: Fukuoka City

This collaboration aims to enhance the travel experience for international visitors by offering 10–15% off Airalo's eSIM products, allowing users to stay connected easily and affordably while exploring the diverse destinations along the Golden Route.

Airalo is a global service available in 53 languages, making it an accessible and traveler-friendly solution for visitors from around the world. With the rapid increase in eSIM usage globally, contemporary travelers expect seamless connectivity throughout their journey.

By bringing Airalo's convenient eSIM technology directly to travelers interested in western Japan, the Golden Route initiative aims to remove common communication barriers and support hassle-free journeys across the region. This is also an important milestone for Airalo, as it marks the company's first-ever partnership with a regional tourism initiative in Japan.

The Golden Route to WEST JAPAN platform connects travelers with curated itineraries, cultural insights, and recommended points of interest spanning cities including Osaka, Hiroshima, Fukuoka, Kumamoto, and Nagasaki. From UNESCO World Heritage sites to hot springs, the region offers visitors an increasingly popular alternative for visitors looking for more off-the-beaten-track experiences.

Through the new campaign, travelers can access a special discount code via the official Golden Route to WEST JAPAN website. By applying the code when purchasing an eSIM through Airalo, users will immediately receive 10–15% off the standard pricing. This partnership encourages visitors to make the most of their time in Japan by staying connected from the moment they arrive, without the need for physical SIM cards.

The featured campaign page, titled Experience West Japan Without Limits: Golden Route to WEST JAPAN × Airalo, highlights the key benefits of the partnership. The campaign emphasizes flawless travel, digital convenience, and the freedom to explore western Japan with reliable mobile connectivity supporting every step.

Travelers are invited to take advantage of this exclusive offer and discover the incredible diversity of western Japan through the Golden Route platform. For campaign codes and further details, please visit the official Golden Route to WEST JAPAN website: https://japan-west-goldenroute.com/browse-content/experience-west-japan-without-limits-the-western-golden-route-x-airalo/

SOURCE Fukuoka City