Golfin to Showcase Web3 Innovation at 'Web3 Hub Davos 2025'

TOKYO, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GOLFIN, the pioneering Web3-based Golf2Earn platform, has been announced as the official sponsor of Web3 Hub Davos 2025. The event, taking place from January 20–23, 2025, in Davos, Switzerland, runs alongside the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting and will highlight the latest advancements in Web3, blockchain, and decentralized technologies across industries. Golfin is set to showcase how Web3 technology is reshaping the future of golf.

Golfin's Key Highlights at Web3 Hub Davos 2025:

Exclusive Presentation: Golfin's founder Ken Komatsu and strategic advisor John Kojiro Moriwaka will present "How the Web3 Golf Game 'Golfin' Will Shape the Future of the Web3 Movement" on January 22, 2025 , from 17:53 to 18:03 local time.

Golfin's combination of NFTs and GPS technology allows players to create a seamless link between real-world and digital golf experiences. Industry Impact: Golfin aims to modernize the golf industry while addressing global economic disparities by building ecosystem that merges sports, entertainment, and blockchain technology

Golfin aims to modernize the golf industry while addressing global economic disparities by building ecosystem that merges sports, entertainment, and blockchain technology Global Partnerships: Golfin has formed strategic partnerships with leading organizations, including the ZOZO Championship and Seibu Group, to expand its reach and integrate real-world golf experiences with digital rewards.

Golfin's Approach to Web3 Golf:

Enhancing Golf Through Innovation: Golfin revolutionizes the golf experience by allowing players to earn points through real-world gameplay on verified golf courses. These points can be used to enhance their digital gameplay, creating a seamless connection between physical activity and in-game progression. Additionally, players can collect exclusive in-game items and trade NFTs, adding value and depth to both their golfing and gaming experiences.

Vision for the Future:

Golfin is committed to transforming the traditional golf industry by integrating Web3 technology to create a more immersive and accessible golfing experience. By fostering strategic partnerships and engaging global decision-makers, Golfin plans to expand its ecosystem and drive innovation in both the sports and blockchain sectors.

About Golfin GPS: The Golfin GPS app connects real golf with digital gameplay. Players earn points while playing at certified golf courses.

For More Information: golfin.io & web3hubdavos.com .

Join the Movement: Stay updated and join Golfin's Web3 revolution by visiting the official website or following on Twitter (JP) , Twitter (Global) , Discord , Instagram , & Linktree .

