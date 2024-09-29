Good Media: Two Guinness World Records Set! Shenzhen's stunning drone show kicks off National Day celebrations

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On the evening of September 26, Shenzhen hosted a spectacular drone show themed "City of Sky, Maybe Shenzhen" above Shenzhen Bay Park. A total of 10,197 drones took to the sky simultaneously, setting two Guinness World Records: "The most multirotor/drones airborne simultaneously from a single computer (outdoors)" and "The largest aerial image formed by multirotors/drones".

Shenzhen's stunning drone show kicks off National Day celebrations

The drone light show was a breathtaking spectacle. A vast array of drones came together to form a stunning starry sky, making the audience feel as though they were floating in an endless universe. What truly amazed the crowd was the sight of a floating "Sky City" materializing in midair, intertwined with iconic Shenzhen elements like the city's landmarks, light shows, and scenes of Wing Chun, all symbolizing the limitless future of Shenzhen. Following this, dazzling "cyber fireworks" lit up the night, painting a vibrant picture of Shenzhen as a "City of Miracles, City of Innovation, City of Future".

The drones' kaleidoscopic display in the night sky was not just a technological and visual feast but also a vivid demonstration of Shenzhen's limitless potential as a "Sky City" for global visitors.

It is worth noting that this drone show was just the beginning. During the National Day Holiday, Shenzhen will continue the drone performances for seven consecutive days. Daily shows will feature 10,000 drones across five districts in a relay format.

To welcome global tourists to experience low-altitude tourism, starting from September 23, Shenzhen has been offering special holiday packages for seven consecutive days. This includes 10,000 low-altitude flight experience vouchers, allowing visitors to enjoy helicopter rides and take in the stunning urban landscapes, mountains, and coastal vistas of Shenzhen from above.

In addition, Shenzhen will host over 300 highlight cultural and tourism activities. It will also offer more than 40,000 discounted attraction tickets, 2,000 free admission tickets, and 1,000 Shenzhen Airlines upgrade vouchers, inviting tourists from around the world to join in this grand autumn tourism celebration.

