Goodix Leads the Era of Bluetooth® 6.1 High-Precision Ranging with Next-Gen Automotive-Grade Bluetooth LE SoC

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine unlocking your car simply by walking up to it—without taking out your phone or pressing the key fob. This seamless, hands-free experience is accelerating the adoption of Bluetooth® digital car keys and making everyday driving more convenient.

Aligned with this industry trend, Goodix Technology has taken an early lead in digital car key innovation. Based on the Bluetooth SIG's newly released Bluetooth® Core Specification 6.1, Goodix has initiated development and validation for digital car key applications and unveiled its next-generation automotive-grade Bluetooth LE SoC, the GR5410. Featuring more accurate ranging, higher performance, and expanded peripheral interfaces, the GR5410 is designed to drive innovation in next-generation in-vehicle wireless applications.

Among the First to Achieve Dual Certification for Bluetooth® 6.1 and Channel Sounding

The GR5410 supports the innovative Channel Sounding technology and delivers comprehensive enhancements in privacy protection and energy efficiency, meeting a broad range of application requirements, including high-precision ranging and low-latency communication. With its forward-looking technology roadmap, Goodix is among the first chip vendors to obtain both Bluetooth® 6.1 BQB and Channel Sounding certifications.

New Architecture and AI Algorithms Set a New Performance Benchmark

Built on design principles of power efficiency, robust security, and high system integration, the GR5410 has a high-performance single-chip wireless MCU that integrates a Bluetooth® 6.1 module, a Channel Sounding unit, and a CAN FD interface. It is purpose-built for automotive, industrial, and other performance-critical applications.

Powered by Arm China's STAR-MC1 Core : Featuring an advanced security architecture, the GR5410 supports secure boot, protected debugging, encrypted storage, and a "one-chip-one-key" hardware security module (HSM) mechanism, providing comprehensive protection for intelligent cockpit and digital car key systems.

: Featuring an advanced security architecture, the GR5410 supports secure boot, protected debugging, encrypted storage, and a "one-chip-one-key" hardware security module (HSM) mechanism, providing comprehensive protection for intelligent cockpit and digital car key systems. Early Support for Passive Anchor Multi-Node Ranging : All nodes can complete synchronized ranging in approximately 200 milliseconds, significantly enhancing ranging refresh rates and accuracy. Combined with Goodix's proprietary AI-based ranging algorithms, the solution achieves accuracy of up to ±50 cm with a maximum ranging distance exceeding 50 meters.

: All nodes can complete synchronized ranging in approximately 200 milliseconds, significantly enhancing ranging refresh rates and accuracy. Combined with Goodix's proprietary AI-based ranging algorithms, the solution achieves accuracy of up to ±50 cm with a maximum ranging distance exceeding 50 meters. Proprietary Low-power Bluetooth® Protocol Stack: Fully compatible with RSSI broadcast scanning, RSSI monitoring, and Channel Sounding ranging, the stack provides flexible support for a wide range of digital car key use cases.

End-to-End Support Accelerate Deployment

Empowering Smart Vehicles with Bluetooth Innovation: The chip has already been selected for projects by multiple automakers and Tier 1 suppliers and is scheduled to enter pilot production in the first quarter of 2026, helping customers accelerate the adoption of Bluetooth® innovations in smart vehicles.

The chip has already been selected for projects by multiple automakers and Tier 1 suppliers and is scheduled to enter pilot production in the first quarter of 2026, helping customers accelerate the adoption of Bluetooth® innovations in smart vehicles. Proven Mass-Market Deployment: Leveraging a robust portfolio of advanced products and comprehensive customer support, Goodix has established itself as a leading digital car key solution provider. Its solutions have been adopted by multiple mainstream Chinese automakers and Tier 1 suppliers, and are already in commercial use across more than a dozen car models.

As the automotive industry accelerates its transformation toward greater intelligence and connectivity, Goodix will continue to deepen its investment in wireless connectivity technologies. Through differentiated and innovative solutions, the company is committed to enabling automakers to deliver smarter, more convenient, and more secure mobility experiences.

