Goodman plans new data centre campus development in Sagamihara City, Greater Tokyo

SAGAMIHARA, Japan, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodman Group (ASX:GMG), a global provider of essential infrastructure, has been selected as the lead development partner for an association of local landowners and stakeholders advancing plans for a potential new data centre campus in Sagamihara City, Kanagawa Prefecture.

The Asamizodai-Araisono North Association brings together local landowners and stakeholders to develop a masterplan for the area in collaboration with Goodman, Nakajima Construction, a local general contractor, and Sagamihara City. The masterplan will address land use, infrastructure requirements, environmental sustainability, and broader urban planning outcomes. To be developed in close partnership with the City and the local community, the Sagamihara campus will set a new benchmark for integrated digital infrastructure, sustainability, and community amenity in Japan.

Paul McGarry, Head of Asia Goodman, said, "Sagamihara has all the hallmarks of a world-class data centre location – access to TEPCO Power Grid's high-voltage network, proximity to Tokyo, and a city government genuinely committed to sustainable growth. We are delighted to bring our master-planning expertise and our proven track record in Japan and across the globe, and to work alongside the City, its landowners, and its residents to create a high-quality development that delivers lasting value for the community."

Mayor Kentaro Motomura, City of Sagamihara, said, "Sagamihara City warmly welcomes Goodman's commitment to developing a world-class data centre campus here in our city. This project represents a significant investment in Sagamihara's future, with the development of advanced digital infrastructure expected to increase tax revenue and create employment opportunities in the city, while delivering long-term value and benefits to the community. The City of Sagamihara looks forward to working closely with Goodman to support delivery of the project, based on our shared values of advancing a digital society, community partnership, and sustainable growth, while also collaborating with local stakeholders and Goodman to address any issues or concerns that may arise during its implementation. We expect this project to build civic pride among residents while putting Sagamihara City on the global map."

About Goodman

Goodman Group is a provider of essential infrastructure. It owns, develops and manages high quality, sustainable logistics properties and data centres in major global cities, that are critical to the digital economy.

Goodman has operations in key consumer markets across Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and the Americas. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest property group on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: GMG), a top 20 entity by market capitalisation, and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property globally.

The Group's property portfolio includes logistics and distribution centres, warehouses, light industrial, multi-storey industrial, business parks and data centres. Goodman takes a long-term view, investing significantly alongside its capital partners in its investment management platform and concentrating the portfolio where it can create the most value for customers and investors.

For more information visit: www.goodman.com

SOURCE Goodman Group