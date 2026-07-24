Goodrich Global Unveils SURFACE EDITS 2026, Showcasing The Future Of Material Innovation Across Asia

Third annual flagship showcase introduces new specification resources, international product launches, Singapore Interior Design Academy (SIDA)-supported Continuing Professional Design (CPD) Design Clinics and integrated design collaborations for the architecture and interior design community.

SINGAPORE, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodrich Global announced SURFACE EDITS 2026, its annual flagship showcase, taking place on 28 July 2026, dedicated to advancing material innovation, professional education, and collaborative interior solutions across Asia. The one-day event, which brings together top brands from Europe, Japan, and the US, is Goodrich Global's most comprehensive material-led showcase to date. It features curated interior concepts for architects, interior designers, developers, and specifiers as well as new specification resources, exclusive product launches, and accredited professional learning.

SURFACE EDITS 2026 Where Surfaces Inspire Ideas to Take Flight Speed Speed

For over four decades, Goodrich Global has collaborated with the design community, its role extending far beyond that of a supplier of interior finishes. Today, the company is a trusted specification partner, providing innovative wallcoverings, flooring, fabrics, acoustic systems, decorative surfaces, and custom solutions backed by technical consultation, supply, and installation expertise. As a Sangetsu Group member, Goodrich combines global innovation with regional expertise to transform the built environment through comprehensive surface solutions.

"At Goodrich Global, we believe materials are more than products—they are the foundation of every meaningful space. Through SURFACE EDITS 2026, we are bringing together the world's latest surface innovations, trusted global partners and professional education to empower architects and designers with solutions that inspire creativity, support sustainability and elevate the built environment. Great design begins with thoughtfully curated materials that inspire, perform and endure." Wataru Tsunoda | Chief Operating Officer & Product Group Head, Goodrich Global

Six Pillars of Surface Innovation Grounded in Material-Led Philosophy

SURFACE EDITS 2026 differs from previous showcases, which used thematic storytelling to explore design, by adopting a material-led philosophy. It showcases how craftsmanship, innovation, sustainability, and technical performance impact every aspect of the design process.

Through its Six Pillars of Surface Innovation—Bespoke & Handcrafted Surfaces, Digital Craftsmanship, High-Performance Commercial Surfaces, Sustainable Surface Solutions, Acoustic & Wellness Solutions, and Surface Renewal & Architectural Films—the exhibition demonstrates how today's interior materials extend beyond aesthetics to enhance wellbeing, durability, functionality and environmental performance.

New Goodrich Solutions Catalogues As Industry Guides

This year, SURFACE EDITS 2026 presents Goodrich Global's most comprehensive material innovation showcase to date. Global brands, design expertise, and material innovation converge here, inspiring the future of interior environments.

Visitors will experience new product debuts, three new Goodrich Solutions catalogues, the inaugural Wall Edits Collection by the Goodrich Design Studio, the introduction of Pavoni luxury leather finishes in Singapore, Singapore Interior Design Academy -backed CPD Design Clinics, and comprehensive interior concepts developed in partnership with leading global brands and industry collaborators.

Every experience has been thoughtfully curated to inspire architects, interior designers, developers and specifiers through the power of materials, demonstrating how innovation, craftsmanship and collaboration come together to create exceptional spaces.

This year's highlights include the launch of three new Goodrich Solutions catalogues—Goodrich Solutions: Digital Printed Wallcoverings, Goodrich Solutions: Eco-friendly Surface Solutions, and Surface Edits Journal: Designing The Future Through Surfaces. These practical guides offer application-led inspiration and technical guidance to help architects and designers make informed material selections for projects in hospitality, workplaces, healthcare, education, and residential settings.

The event marks the debut of the following new initiatives:

The Wall Edits Collection, a bespoke series of digitally printed wallcoverings created by the Goodrich Design Studio. Featuring curated designs for 5 inspiring styles: Botanical, Landscape, Modern Chinoiserie, Contemporary and Textural.



Italy-based Pavoni's luxurious collection features premium leather wall finishes, bespoke acoustic leather panels, fully customisable colours and innovative magnetic-backed installation systems that combine Italian craftsmanship with installation flexibility.



Expressions Through Surfaces using handcrafted natural wallcoverings inspired by Japanese Wabi-Sabi.



High performance Surfaces for walls to floors. We will showcase interior finishes which includes writable collaboration surfaces, easy-clean finishes, easy to clean carpet tiles and highly d high-performance acoustic solutions that showcase the evolution of materials from decoration to resilient vinyl flooring.



An Extensive collection of eco-friendly and commercial wall finishes that will cater to the needs of every space: residential, hospitality, office, retail, education and healthcare

Three SIDA-Supported CPD Design Clinics

Goodrich Global will also launch its first workshop series, a CPD-Accredited Programme recognised by SIDA. The series, Material-Led Design & Specification for Contemporary Interiors, comprises three Design Clinics and an experiential tour.

6 globally renowned speakers from Europe, Japan, and the United States will present the programme, which explores material innovation, sustainability, acoustic design, digital craftsmanship, and commercial specification. Participants who complete all three Design Clinics and the experiential tour will be awarded 2 SIDA Continuing Professional Development (CPD) points, reinforcing Goodrich Global's commitment to lifelong learning and advancing professional benchmarks in architecture and interior design.

Industry Collaboration Partners – Ardex, Sol Luminaire, Ferns & Philo and Luxx New House Group

SURFACE EDITS 2026 also reflects Goodrich Global's belief that exceptional interiors are realised through collaboration. This year's showcase welcomes industry partners Ardex, Sol Luminaire, and Luxx New House Group in addition to its global brand principals. These partners present integrated interior concepts that seamlessly integrate surface materials, architectural lighting, custom furniture, and installation technologies.

A standout feature is the exclusive presentation of Zaha Hadid's iconic Fireplace by Luxx New House Group, paired with Jannelli & Volpi Italian wallcoverings and Goodrich's curated wall and flooring collections. The installation showcases how furniture, lighting, and premium surfaces can be integrated to create sophisticated living spaces.

Ferns & Philo specialises in transforming living spaces, into a truly special place you can call your own with décor and artificial plants. They will be curating indoor landscapes for the surface edits that will add high-impact visual displays.

Ardex showcases advanced adhesive technologies that provide the foundation for long-lasting carpet and vinyl flooring installations, while Sol Luminaire demonstrates how architectural lighting enhances texture, colour and spatial experience. These collaborations embody Goodrich Global's vision of integrated interior ecosystems where every material contributes to performance, aesthetics, and longevity.

"Designing the Future Through Surfaces…. The future of design is not defined by individual materials, but by the surfaces that bring spaces to life. SURFACE EDITS 2026 celebrates the materials that bring those ideas to life. More than launching new products, we are bringing together people, partnerships and knowledge that empower architects and designers to create spaces with greater confidence. We hope every visitor leaves inspired—not only by what they see, but by the possibilities they can create." Jean Leong | Regional Head, Marketing & Branding Communications, Goodrich Global

Event At A Glance

SURFACE EDITS 2026

*Visit: Date: 28 July 2026 Afternoon Preview: 1.30-4.30pm Evening Preview 5.00 pm to 9.00 pm

By Invitation Only

*Design Clinics: 3.00pm-5.00pm Experiential Tour: 5.00pm-5.30pm By Registration Only*First come First Serve Basis

Venue: Masons Table, Singapore

Highlights include:

Six Pillars of Surface Innovation

Launch of three Goodrich Solutions catalogues

Wall Edits Collection by the Goodrich Design Studio

Singapore debut of Pavoni luxury leather finishes

Three SIDA-supported CPD Design Clinics

6 international speakers

2 SIDA CPD points upon completion of all Design Clinics and the experiential tour

Curated interior concepts featuring Ardex, Sol Luminaire, Ferns & Philo and Luxx NewHouse Group Exclusive showcase of the Zaha Hadid Fireplace paired with Jannelli & Volpi Italian wallcoverings

Networking with architects, interior designers, developers and industry partners

About Goodrich Global

For more than 40 years, Goodrich Global has been one of Asia's leading providers of wallcoverings, flooring, carpets, fabrics, acoustic solutions, decorative films and bespoke interior surface finishes. As part of the Sangetsu Group, Goodrich partners with internationally recognised manufacturers to deliver specification-led solutions supported by technical expertise, project consultation, supply and professional installation. Driven by innovation, sustainability and collaboration, Goodrich Global continues to help architects, designers and developers create exceptional spaces throughout Asia.

Media Contact

Jean Leong

Regional Head, Marketing & Branding Communications

Goodrich Global

[email protected]

Mobile : +65 8511-9578

SOURCE Goodrich Global